Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
Popculture
NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team
One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
Chiefs keep hyping Giants draft bust after trade deadline deal
The Chiefs are figuring out how Kadarius Toney will fit in. The wide receiver has recently relocated to Kansas City as the Giants shipped him off to the Chiefs last week in exchange for a pair of draft picks. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what Chiefs...
What Roethlisberger would do if he was offensive coordinator
Ben Roethlisberger says he doesn’t want to be the Steelers next offensive coordinator, but he’s happy being an “armchair offensive coordinator.” So what would Big Ben do to fix the offense?
CBS Sports
Judy Coughlin, wife of Super Bowl-winning head coach Tom Coughlin, dies at 77
Judy Coughlin, the wife of legendary Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin and a pivotal figure in her husband's success in the NFL, died Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness. She was 77. "Judy was a remarkable woman in every way," read a statement by Tom...
Chubb has first practice with Miami Dolphins
Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb had his first practice with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday. Chubb was traded to the Dolphins Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Denver also sent a 2025 fifth rounder to Miami.He did not address the media following practice for comments, but plans to speak with the media in the new threads Thursday, according to sources. The fifth year linebacker passed physicals and joined the Dolphins for practice Wednesday morning. Chubb will also be wearing No. 2 for the team since No. 55 is...
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen had an ‘ironclad’ prenup, source reveals
What happens now that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce?. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Well, sources tell the New York Post that the divorce was settled quickly due to a prenup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife. A source...
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson
It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
Giants' Joe Schoen: Kadarius Toney trade was 'best for the organization'
The New York Giants selected Kadarius Toney with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. It was thought he would be the next big thing for the Giants; that he would contribute immediately and have a role with the team for years to come. As we all know...
New York Giants getting incredible value from their 4th-round picks
The New York Giants are already seeing great returns on their 2022 rookie draft class. The rookies have played a huge part in the success of the Giants’ season. In particular, the Giants’ pair of fourth-round picks from this year’s draft has been stellar. Daniel Bellinger and Dane Belton have made an instant impact for the Giants, providing the 6-2 team with incredible value.
TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade
Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.
Browns GM Andrew Berry confirms when Deshaun Watson will start, praises Jacoby Brissett
Watson is serving an 11-game suspension and was also fined $5 million (both of which were reported in August) for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He faces over 20 allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from visits with dozens of massage therapists. It was reported in October that the 27-year-old...
The New York Jets may have the league’s next star receiver
New York Jets first-year wide receiver Garrett Wilson was awarded Rookie of the Week earlier today. It was a well-earned honor for the rookie coming off of a day in which he caught six passes for a career-high 115 yards, leading the Jets’ offense. Propelling the offense with exciting,...
Giants receive great news on injured TE Daniel Bellinger
When the New York Giants lost rookie tight end, Daniel Bellinger, to a broken eyesocket against the Jacksonville Jaguars, there was fear it could be season-ending. Bellinger was bleeding profusely out of his eye, which swelled up like a balloon after the game. The Giants were unsure of a diagnosis...
Cardinals sign ex-Eagles linebacker
There were a record-setting 10 trades ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. So it was easy to miss this nugget from ESPN’s Adam Schefter:. LB Kamu Grugier-Hill is signing with the Arizona Cardinals, per source.. Grugier-Hill led the Texans with 108 tackles and 13 TFL’s in 2021, and had started all 6 games for them in 2022 prior to requesting his release last week.
Did the Giants screw over Daniel Jones by not grabbing a receiver at the trade deadline?
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen elected to stay put during the trade deadline instead of helping quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones could’ve used another receiver to bolster the offense’s production, but instead, they will continue to roll with the same group they’ve had since Week 1, mine is Kadarius Toney.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur left to answer questions after Tuesday's trade deadline
To no one’s surprise, the Green Bay Packers failed to make a single move ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. General manager Brian Gutekunst wasn’t made available to the media, leaving head coach Matt LaFleur to answer for the team’s lack of involvement on Wednesday. “I’ll be...
Giants draft bust Kadarius Toney reacts to Chiefs trade
Kadarius Toney has recently relocated to Kansas City as the Giants shipped him off to the Chiefs last week in exchange for a pair of draft picks. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Trading the 2021 first-round draft pick turned heads in the NFL world. What did Toney...
Jets Wednesday Week 9 injury report: Corey Davis misses again
The Jets are back on the practice field to begin preparing for the class of the AFC (and perhaps the entire league at the moment), the Buffalo Bills. And chances are they’ll still be without one of the top wide receivers. Corey Davis remains day-to-day with a knee injury...
Giants must have these 9 players improve in season’s 2nd half if they’re going to make playoffs
Since the Giants are 6-2 at their bye week — which is essentially the midpoint of their 17-game regular season — let’s take a look ahead. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Which Giants must improve in the season’s second half if this team is...
NJ.com
NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0