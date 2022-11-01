ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team

One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Denver

Chubb has first practice with Miami Dolphins

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb had his first practice with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday. Chubb was traded to the Dolphins Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Denver also sent a 2025 fifth rounder to Miami.He did not address the media following practice for comments, but plans to speak with the media in the new threads Thursday, according to sources. The fifth year linebacker passed physicals and joined the Dolphins for practice Wednesday morning.  Chubb will also be wearing No. 2 for the team since No. 55 is...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson

It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
NEW YORK STATE
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants getting incredible value from their 4th-round picks

The New York Giants are already seeing great returns on their 2022 rookie draft class. The rookies have played a huge part in the success of the Giants’ season. In particular, the Giants’ pair of fourth-round picks from this year’s draft has been stellar. Daniel Bellinger and Dane Belton have made an instant impact for the Giants, providing the 6-2 team with incredible value.
IOWA STATE
Empire Sports Media

Giants receive great news on injured TE Daniel Bellinger

When the New York Giants lost rookie tight end, Daniel Bellinger, to a broken eyesocket against the Jacksonville Jaguars, there was fear it could be season-ending. Bellinger was bleeding profusely out of his eye, which swelled up like a balloon after the game. The Giants were unsure of a diagnosis...
NJ.com

Cardinals sign ex-Eagles linebacker

There were a record-setting 10 trades ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. So it was easy to miss this nugget from ESPN’s Adam Schefter:. LB Kamu Grugier-Hill is signing with the Arizona Cardinals, per source.. Grugier-Hill led the Texans with 108 tackles and 13 TFL’s in 2021, and had started all 6 games for them in 2022 prior to requesting his release last week.
NJ.com

Giants draft bust Kadarius Toney reacts to Chiefs trade

Kadarius Toney has recently relocated to Kansas City as the Giants shipped him off to the Chiefs last week in exchange for a pair of draft picks. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Trading the 2021 first-round draft pick turned heads in the NFL world. What did Toney...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

NJ.com

