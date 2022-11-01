Read full article on original website
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
7 Elegant Interior Design For Atlanta AirbnbsJodian Marie
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Looking to buy a car or a home? Clark Howard says this is what you need to do
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Interest rates keep going up, up, up, making it very expensive to borrow money to buy a house or car. Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard says there is a silver lining for people who need to borrow money to make a big purchase. If you’re...
buckhead.com
Local couple buys 12-acre lot on West Paces Ferry for nearly $9 million
Local couple Wes and Christy Rogers have recently purchased multiple parcels in the heart of Buckhead totaling approximately 12 acres with a plan to build a large estate home for themselves. The expansive piece of land occupies a prominent location that spans from West Paces Ferry Road all the way through to Northside Drive, just a few blocks East of Pace Academy.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
31-story Society Atlanta project secures $182 million construction loan
Backers of the 31-story Society Atlanta mixed-use tower in Midtown have secured $182 million in construction financing for the project, which will include 460 apartments and 97,500 square feet of commercial space. Asset manager and developer PMG and its partner, Toronto-based private-equity firm Greybrook, received the loan from a “major...
Modern, On-the-Market Brookhaven Home Comes Complete With a Rooftop Putting Green
Five-bedroom home a short walk from Brookwood Village was custom built in 2022.
luxury-houses.net
Peaceful Retreat Boasting Plenty of Natural Light in Atlanta, GA Hits Market for $4.2M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home set on a beautifully manicured lot which is perfect for entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2799 Mabry Rd, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Keith Biggs (404 431-4447, 404 948-6218) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgians try to cash in on Powerball's 3rd-largest prize in US history
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Powerball jackpot is continuing to soar to nearly world record amounts after no one won Wednesday night's big jackpot. There have been nearly 40 drawings without a winner, but people in the metro Atlanta area are holding out hope. Tickets at one DeKalb County gas...
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Winning over a billion dollars could come with some pitfalls, Atlanta lottery players say
ATLANTA — The chance to win $1.2 billion brought out the smiles at a Cobb County gas station on Thursday, but winning that much money could also come with some pitfalls. “I would talk to my attorney and keep it a secret,” said Powerball player Brenda Steele. [DOWNLOAD:...
Atlanta wedding photo company that didn’t deliver to customers also didn’t pay, photographers say
ATLANTA — Couples say an Atlanta wedding photographer has been a no-show for weddings all over the country. Brides and grooms continue to reach out to Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray to complain about an Atlanta-based wedding photography business, Lace & Vine Photography, after we first reported about the issue back in October.
Georgia enters semiconductor sector with $600M factory groundbreaking
A South Korean company with technology developed in partnership with Georgia Tech broke ground Tuesday on a giant new semiconductor materials factory east of Atlanta, signaling Georgia’s first foray into computer chip manufacturing.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Atlanta Housing picks developer for 74-acre Bowen Homes site
The long-vacant site of the former Bowen Homes public housing community on the Westside is finally set to see some activity, 13 years after the project was razed to the ground. The Atlanta Housing Authority Board of Commissioners recently authorized the agency to negotiate a master-developer agreement with the Bowen...
How this Georgia doctor is helping IBD patients outside the office
ATLANTA — One Georgia doctor is making it easier for patients to answer those burning health questions. On Saturday, Nov. 5, certified Gastroenterologist with Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates, Dr. Aja McCutchen will be honored at the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s 32nd Annual Torch Gala as the Premier Adult Healthcare Professional of the Year for her work in bringing awareness and free health support to underrepresented and underserved communities who are living with Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD).
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more
The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Lawrenceville, GA
Lawrenceville is a hub for time travel because of all the historical tourism and nostalgic energy. As a perfect pair, the food here is about transforming traditional cuisine into more updated, innovative versions of classics. For every price point, Lawrenceville has a culinary experience that will satisfy and provide an...
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WALB 10
Diesel shortage fears grow for small businesses across Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mansfield Energy predicts the diesel shortage will have a major impact on the southeast which has small businesses in Georgia preparing for its impact. At S&S Mufflers in Atlanta, owner Rodney Walker said the diesel shortage is going to impact his family’s businesses.
Atlanta Gas Light offers energy assistance program for eligible customers
ATLANTA — With the warmer months headed out and cooler months coming in, many residents are clicking the thermostat buttons up and down. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta Gas Light is offering to help with bill payment for those residents whose budgets may...
atlantafi.com
Where To Eat In Atlanta For Thanksgiving
Turkey Day in Atlanta, Georgia is always a time for celebration. It’s also a time known for some good eating. But where can you eat for Thanksgiving in Atlanta?. Many local eateries will be serving turkey and all the fixings for the holiday. Don’t think for a second that the majority of these eateries are settling for a limited menu. All the trimmings will be on the menu.
thecitymenus.com
Heirloom Market, Heirloom Donuts Join The Avenue Peachtree City
The Avenue Peachtree City, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center, announced today it is welcoming two new tenants to its lineup of retailers and restaurants. Celebrating their openings in November 2022 are Heirloom Market Co. and Heirloom Donuts. The two retailers will find their new homes at the shopping center after their former building burned in September in a tragic fire.
