Atlanta, GA

buckhead.com

Local couple buys 12-acre lot on West Paces Ferry for nearly $9 million

Local couple Wes and Christy Rogers have recently purchased multiple parcels in the heart of Buckhead totaling approximately 12 acres with a plan to build a large estate home for themselves. The expansive piece of land occupies a prominent location that spans from West Paces Ferry Road all the way through to Northside Drive, just a few blocks East of Pace Academy.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

31-story Society Atlanta project secures $182 million construction loan

Backers of the 31-story Society Atlanta mixed-use tower in Midtown have secured $182 million in construction financing for the project, which will include 460 apartments and 97,500 square feet of commercial space. Asset manager and developer PMG and its partner, Toronto-based private-equity firm Greybrook, received the loan from a “major...
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Peaceful Retreat Boasting Plenty of Natural Light in Atlanta, GA Hits Market for $4.2M

The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home set on a beautifully manicured lot which is perfect for entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2799 Mabry Rd, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Keith Biggs (404 431-4447, 404 948-6218) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta wedding photo company that didn’t deliver to customers also didn’t pay, photographers say

ATLANTA — Couples say an Atlanta wedding photographer has been a no-show for weddings all over the country. Brides and grooms continue to reach out to Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray to complain about an Atlanta-based wedding photography business, Lace & Vine Photography, after we first reported about the issue back in October.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Atlanta Housing picks developer for 74-acre Bowen Homes site

The long-vacant site of the former Bowen Homes public housing community on the Westside is finally set to see some activity, 13 years after the project was razed to the ground. The Atlanta Housing Authority Board of Commissioners recently authorized the agency to negotiate a master-developer agreement with the Bowen...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

How this Georgia doctor is helping IBD patients outside the office

ATLANTA — One Georgia doctor is making it easier for patients to answer those burning health questions. On Saturday, Nov. 5, certified Gastroenterologist with Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates, Dr. Aja McCutchen will be honored at the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s 32nd Annual Torch Gala as the Premier Adult Healthcare Professional of the Year for her work in bringing awareness and free health support to underrepresented and underserved communities who are living with Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD).
ATLANTA, GA
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more

The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
MARIETTA, GA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Lawrenceville, GA

Lawrenceville is a hub for time travel because of all the historical tourism and nostalgic energy. As a perfect pair, the food here is about transforming traditional cuisine into more updated, innovative versions of classics. For every price point, Lawrenceville has a culinary experience that will satisfy and provide an...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Diesel shortage fears grow for small businesses across Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mansfield Energy predicts the diesel shortage will have a major impact on the southeast which has small businesses in Georgia preparing for its impact. At S&S Mufflers in Atlanta, owner Rodney Walker said the diesel shortage is going to impact his family’s businesses.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantafi.com

Where To Eat In Atlanta For Thanksgiving

Turkey Day in Atlanta, Georgia is always a time for celebration. It’s also a time known for some good eating. But where can you eat for Thanksgiving in Atlanta?. Many local eateries will be serving turkey and all the fixings for the holiday. Don’t think for a second that the majority of these eateries are settling for a limited menu. All the trimmings will be on the menu.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Heirloom Market, Heirloom Donuts Join The Avenue Peachtree City

The Avenue Peachtree City, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center, announced today it is welcoming two new tenants to its lineup of retailers and restaurants. Celebrating their openings in November 2022 are Heirloom Market Co. and Heirloom Donuts. The two retailers will find their new homes at the shopping center after their former building burned in September in a tragic fire.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA

