Miami football roster ranked slightly more talented than Florida State
The Miami football roster is ranked 13th in the 247 Sports team talent rankings and Florida State is 17th ahead of their game on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami players have an average ranking of 89.63 with the Hurricanes’ cumulative ranking of 855.83. Florida State has an average ranking of 88.44 and a 784.53 total.
Elite CB Commitments: Top 5 Class for Canes?
Miami's cornerback recruiting can help lead to a national top five recruiting class.
Why Tyler Herro’s ‘bad shots’ are actually good for him and Miami Heat
It couldn’t have been a gutsier way for the Miami Heat to win on Wednesday night. With a, 110-107, victory over the Sacramento Kings, the Heat would improve to 4-5 on the season, as they appear to be playing with more energy and cohesion. More notably, they did it...
Andrew Colton Succeeds Jimmy Cefalo as Morning Host on NewsRadio 610, WIOD
Miami – November 3, 2022– iHeartMedia Miami’s NewsRadio 610 AM- WIOD announced today that Andrew Colton has been named Morning Show Host from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., effective Monday, January 9, 2023. Colton will succeed long time South Florida morning show legend and Miami Dolphins play-by-play announcer Jimmy Cefalo, who will continue to provide commentary on WIOD.
tallahasseereports.com
Tallahassee People on the Move
Stearns Weaver Miller Names New Tallahassee Shareholder. Stearns Weaver Miller announced that Amanda Bennis, Laura Lefebvre Balard, Aubrey Burris, David Coulter, Paul Crucet, Coral Del Mar López, Ivette Delgado, Amy Jellicorse, William Lawrence, Lisette Martinez, and Erin Tilton have been promoted to Shareholders. The newest Shareholders span the Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Tallahassee offices and have wide-ranging practices.
WJHG-TV
Bulldogs Host Undefeated Sneads Friday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 5-4 Freeport getting set to host 9-0 Sneads. Let’s deal with the Bulldogs first. Coach Arntz and his guys currently the 5th ranked team in 1-R Region One, and with the top six of those 8 teams making the playoffs, well the Dogs have a playoff spot at this point. Baker and Holmes are just ahead of Freeport, though neither is expected to lose to Vernon or Destin respectively, so improving their seeding is unlikely. So no pressure, and perhaps that’s why coach Arntz seems happy to be hosting the undefeated Pirates.
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Bainbridge vs. Cairo
The final week of the high school football regular season is here, and there are still Region titles up for grabs in south Georgia.
Liberty County ends Sneads’ nine-year title run
BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) – The Liberty County volleyball team took down Sneads 3-1 in the Class 1A Region Final, ending the Pirates’ streak of nine consecutive state titles on Tuesday night. Liberty County Head Volleyball Coach Jennifer Sewell said breaking Sneads’ streak has been a long time in the making. “We just ended a long […]
Black bear sighting reported in northeast Tallahassee
The Leon County Sheriff's Office shared via social media that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is aware of a black bear roaming around northeast Tallahassee.
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in Spain
Daderot, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication. When you think about the oldest structures in Florida, St. Augustine may come to mind. And when you think about old structures in the western hemisphere, you might think of Cuba or Puerto Rico as candidates.
Florida GOP takes lead in early voting in traditionally blue Miami-Dade
“This is worse than what we expected. We're getting our butts kicked right now.”
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU Dunks: For FAMU or Nike’s benefit?
When it was announced that Florida A&M University would be getting another shoe by Nike as a part of their Yardrunners 3.0 collection, many were ecstatic to get their hands on a pair of the FAMU Dunk Lows. The APB Store had a physical release at their Tallahassee location, but...
floridapolitics.com
Latino Victory Fund announces six-figure ad campaign for Annette Taddeo, Karla Hernández
‘We want Latino voters to know what’s at stake in this election.’. Less than a week before Election Day, a progressive PAC backing Latino candidates nationwide is launching a six-figure ad campaign to support Democratic Miami Sen. Annette Taddeo’s campaign for Congress and Karla Hernández’s bid to be Lieutenant Governor.
thecoinrise.com
FTX US Urges Staff to Move to New Headquarters in Miami
A month after moving its US headquarters to Miami, FTX US has called its staff to relocate to the city as per a post by The Block. According to sources familiar with the matter, the call was to get its staff in the same location to ensure communication among workers. Although its other US offices are still open for business, the firm is looking to concentrate its workforce in one location and will therefore trim the workforce in other places.
miamibeachfl.gov
Miami Beach to Begin Issuing Leaf Blower Warnings
Miami Beach will begin issuing warnings today, Nov. 1 under the city’s recently adopted leaf blower ordinance that will prohibit gasoline-powered leaf blowers starting next summer. “There are a number of viable options available for residents to comply with the new ordinance while still retaining a well-manicured look for...
Lodging
HUNTER Announces Sale of Holiday Inn Express & Suites Kendall East
ATLANTA—Hunter Hotel Advisors announced the sale of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Kendall East in Miami. IRAS Group sold the 66-room property to Borluv Group for $8,825,000. Robert Taylor and Sophia Pittaluga of HUNTER’s Miami Office arranged the sale on behalf of IRAS Group. HUNTER continues working in the region, having sold 29 properties in Florida worth more than $625 million year-to-date.
thefamuanonline.com
I grew up with FAMU homecomings
Homecoming is easily the best time of the year. It’s where everyone is coming home to celebrate, have fun and be reminded of memories created on “the hill.”. But what is homecoming like when you are already home?. Born and raised in Quincy, which is at most 30...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man wins $1 million from Mega Millions lottery ticket
A man from Hollywood claimed a $1 million prize on Thursday from a Mega Millions drawing. Shmuel Febles, 56, claimed the $1 million prize from a July 26, 2022, Mega Millions Drawing in Tallahassee. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but did not match the Mega Ball number.
Miami Dade Mayor 'Deeply Disturbed over USDA findings' concerning Miami Seaquarium
MIAMI - Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has issued a plan for action after a USDA report found underfed dolphins at Miami Seaquarium.On Twitter, Levine Cava said, in part, 'Like people across our community, I was deeply disturbed by the findings." She then said the county has acted swiftly to address these concerns. It sent a notice of non-compliance to 'the Dolphin Company' for failing to identify and resolve the situation.Levine Cava said the county will also hire its own marine mammal veterinarians to do unannounced inspections to make sure the company is complying with the animal welfare provisions of its lease. The Dolphin Company's general manager maintains that the dolphins are now at a healthy weight.
thefamuanonline.com
‘The Set’ gets a new name and Set Friday gets a new home
Florida A&M University has announced that the Knight Foundation Plaza would become the new home and centerpiece of the school’s Set Friday tradition. Meanwhile, Set Friday will be relocating to the amphitheater — where it has been held several times during the past year. The Knight Foundation donated...
