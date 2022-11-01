Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Paxlovid reduces risk of long Covid, Veterans Affairs study finds
Paxlovid, the antiviral pill that reduces the risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19, also reduces the risk of long Covid, according to a new study by researchers at the US Department of Veterans Affairs. The study, posted online as a preprint on Saturday, analyzed electronic records for more than...
Don't bother with dietary supplements for heart health, study says
Six supplements that people commonly take for heart health don't help lower "bad" cholesterol or improve cardiovascular health, according to a study published Sunday, but statins did. Some people believe that common dietary supplements -- fish oil, garlic, cinnamon, turmeric, plant sterols and red yeast rice -- will lower their...
