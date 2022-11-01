Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Volunteers needed for Christmas at Pioneer Village in Minden
MINDEN — Pioneer Village is seeking volunteers to participate in its “Christmas Is Coming to the Prairie” celebration from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec 10. Volunteers will dress in 1860s-era costumes for the following characters:. Santa Claus. Popcorn maker. Pony Express Station manager. Sod...
Kearney Hub
Hunters Helping the Hungry accepting donations of harvested deer
LINCOLN — Hunters are reminded they may donate harvested deer to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program at seven processor locations in Nebraska. Amherst — Belschner Custom Meats. Franklin — Franklin Locker. Hunters pay no processing costs for deer donated to processors for this program. But they...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island family opens up new venue, Boulder Flatts
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If wedding bells are in your future, there’s a new venue called ‘Boulder Flatts’ that’s now open in Grand Island. The family-owned business went through a three-year process, including construction and COVID challenges. The venue has a neutral color scheme to provide flexibility for more than just weddings. It also has an upstairs lounge with a groomsman room and bridal suite for the brides to be.
Kearney Hub
Last Kearney yard waste collection for 2022 scheduled
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced the last regular yard waste collection for 2022 will be during the week of Nov. 16-17. Kearney residents are reminded that yard waste such as leaves, grass clippings, garden debris and tree waste is banned from being placed in any trash container.
Grand Island, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KSNB Local4
Big Idea Hastings winners aspire to start bike company
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings has a big idea coming to the area and it may have a familiar look. Tess and Dusty Perry received the grand prize at Big Idea Hastings for their pitch “Joyride Pedal Company.”. “Joyride Peddle Company is a 14-passenger group peddle bike,” said Big...
Aurora News Register
Iconic Chuck’s building soon to be demolished
A piece of Aurora’s business history could soon be coming down based on plans discussed and approved last week by the Aurora Board of Adjustment. The structure along the busy Highway 34 corridor at 850 Q St., home for many years to Chuck’s Drive-In, is now one step closer to demolition. Jr Roebuck, owner of Roebuck Enterprises, owns the property and applied for a variance, which in effect would…
Kearney Hub
Give BIG this year in Dawson, Gosper counties
LEXINGTON — When Jackie Berke presented the idea of Give BIG Lexington to the Lexington Community Foundation board, she proposed it as a three-year initiative. “It was a test thing to be effective in our communities, and it took off big,” said Berke, executive director of LCF. This...
1011now.com
Hy-Vee closing its doors on Thanksgiving
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Hy-Vee is joining other major retailers by announcing it will close more than 285 locations on Thanksgiving Day. The company says its doing this so that more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family. This is...
Kearney Hub
Crossroads Mission Avenue will open facility in Lexington
LEXINGTON — Crossroads Mission Avenue will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon Thursday that will begin its expansion to its fourth city in central Nebraska. An unoccupied building at 907 W. 8th St. will be renovated into 17 one-room apartments that can serve single men, single women or families in Dawson County. It is expected to open in 2024. Crossroads is a Christian nonprofit that provides housing, job training and support to enable homeless people to become self-sufficient. It was launched 39 years ago in Hastings. It expanded to Kearney in 2012 and to Grand Island in 2018.
Kearney Hub
Michael Winslow to perform in Blue Hill, Cozad
COZAD — Michael Winslow sounds like — everything. The comedian and sound effects master utilizes audio effects that are made entirely with his voice. Audiences might recall a memorable performance by Winslow imitating “Purple Haze” by Jimi Hendrix, using his voice to create an overamplified guitar. He also achieved fame with a performance as a radar operator in Mel Brooks’ 1987 comedy, “Space Balls,” where he created all the sounds his radar equipment could possibly make. Before his screen “jammed” with real strawberry jam.
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘The Danish Bakery’
DANNEBROG, Neb. (KSNB) - When Justin and Keslie Wilson took over as owners for ‘The Danish Bakery’ in 2020, they were in for something new. “We had a lot of people forgiving us for mistakes we made, and for not doing things the way they expected,” said Justin. “The community really gathered around behind us, and seeing them all come behind us was encouraging and helped us get through the first year.”
KSNB Local4
Robbery at Grand Island business on Halloween night
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a robbery after a man reported being robbed at gunpoint on Halloween night. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said it happened around 9 p.m. at Tienda Centro America, located on Fourth Street. Police said two males wearing dark clothing and skull...
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for November 2
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (21) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested after central Nebraska pursuit
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska said they noticed a suspicious vehicle in Clarks that matched a vehicle from a Wednesday night pursuit that was stopped for the safety of the public. Around noon, Merrick County Sheriff's Office said another pursuit started. After evading law enforcement for several...
knopnews2.com
Gothenburg Community sends Swedes off to State
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Swedes head off to Lincoln to compete in the State Tournament after defeating Fairbury 3-0 in the District C1-4 Finals. This won’t be the Swedes’ first trip down to Lincoln to compete in the State Volleyball Tournament, they qualified last year and were put out in the first round by Grand Island Central Catholic. Head Coach of the Swedes, Bryson Mahlberg, is looking to use their experience from last year’s state experience this time around in the Capital City.
KSNB Local4
Gothenburg volleyball makes history, wins first-ever State Volleyball match
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - In just their second-ever appearance at the State Volleyball Tournament, Gothenburg now has its first-ever win. The Swedes knocked off #4-seed Malcolm in four sets to claim the historical win. Aubrey and Taryn O’Hare helped key the upset win. Aubrey did early damage from the service stripe while Taryn recorded a few key blocks in the match.
Aurora News Register
Hamilton County named in election lawsuit
Hamilton County and all other 92 counties in Nebraska have been named in a lawsuit by Ryan Hill of Lincoln, who alleges that the 2020 general election was unconstitutional due to corruption in the voting process. Though specific details of the case were not disclosed, county board members discussed the...
Kearney Hub
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Kearney: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 32F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (29) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
