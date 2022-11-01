Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Supervisor DeBoer faces challenger Henningsen
SIBLEY—One of Osceola County’s supervisor seats is up for grabs as Election Day rounds the corner. The contest is in District 1, which includes much of Sibley and some central parts of the county. Incumbent LeRoy DeBoer faces off with challenger David Henningsen for the seat DeBoer has held for the past 10 years.
nwestiowa.com
Honoring the living veterans Nov. 10 at West Sioux
HAWARDEN—The public is welcome to attend a Veterans Day assembly at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at West Sioux High School gymnasium. All veterans are encouraged to come and be honored. (The article originally published Nov. 3, in the Hawarden Independent had an incorrect date.) “We host this at...
nwestiowa.com
Midterm elections scheduled for Nov. 8
SIOUX CENTER—As registered voters get ready for Election Day on Tuesday, here is a reminder on who’s running for a shot at elected office this cycle and what else will appear on this year’s ballot. The polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 8. Voters...
nwestiowa.com
Vos: Van Epps’ unique house
Cornelius Vedder Van Epps, a sixth-generation descendant of a Dutch family, was born Sept. 16, 1837, in Albany County, NY. His ancestors first came to America in 1620. Cornelius enlisted in the Civil War in April 1864 and joined Company A, Mississippi Marine Brigade. Capt. Van Epps was wounded in battle and had to lie on the ground for some time until help came. He lost part of a leg and had to use crutches for the rest of his life.
dakotanewsnow.com
Former congresswoman campaigned with Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard accompanied Gov. Kristi Noem as she campaigned in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. Gabbard commented on Gov. Noem’s character, saying, “Kristi is someone who has a, a servant’s heart, a she has fought for and served the people a here in South Dakota both in congress and now as governor for four years a and she’s shown that she’s not afraid to take on a challenge a and uphold the constitution, uphold the freedoms of the people of South Dakota.”
nwestiowa.com
Sioux County auditor announces resignation
ORANGE CITY—Sioux County auditor Ryan Dokter has announced his resignation as he has accepted a job at Sioux Center Health. “It was a great opportunity, and I couldn’t pass it up,” Dokter told the Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its Oct. 18 meeting. Dokter started work...
KLEM
News for Tuesday, November 1
The Le Mars City council approved second reading of an amended ordinance setting up a veterans section in the city’s cemeteries. The council also waived third reading and adopted the amendment. The council passed a motion to declare the YMCA Annex surplus property, and directed staff to proceed with...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center couple transform a schoolhouse
SIOUX CENTER—A place for reading, writing and ’rithmetic has been remodeled into a site for rest and relaxation. Just west of 360th Street two miles north of Sioux Center sits a structure offering overnight guests some peace and quiet — and connection to a piece of Iowa history.
nwestiowa.com
Jeff Reed, 74, formerly of Sheldon
LONGMONT, CO—Jeffrey H. Reed passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Jeff’s Celebration of Life gathering will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Lashley Street Station, 1200 Lashley St., in Longmont, CO. Jeffrey H. Reed, the son of David...
nwestiowa.com
Council grants money to H.C. Lane buildings
SHELDON—A few years ago, the H.C. Lane building in downtown Sheldon was being stabilized up by plywood and sand. Now the owner of the building hopes money from the city could help stabilize a future sale of the property. Danny Lane, the grandson of H.C. Lane, is asking for...
nwestiowa.com
Dreesen receives significant Sanford honor
SHELDON—Shawn Dreesen is a bit of a know-it-all according to a few of her co-workers. But for Dreesen, who is the patient access supervisor at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center, being a know-it-all is essential and her co-workers appreciate her for being one. Whenever they have a question for Dreesen,...
kiwaradio.com
Trail In The Works Between Sandy Hollow And Orange City
Sioux County, Iowa — For many years, there’s been a recreational trail between Sioux Center and the Sioux County Conservation Board Park, Sandy Hollow, east of Sioux Center. (The park used to be owned by the City.) But now, a trail between Orange City and the park is being planned.
KELOLAND TV
Inside Dakota Herb marijuana dispensary in Brandon
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Walking through the entrance to Dakota Herb dispensary on 9th Ave. in Brandon, customers are met first with a waiting room and a security window to the immediate left. Once signed in and verified as a medical patient, you would then be directed through the...
kicdam.com
New Safety Measures Approved by Spirit Lake Council
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Spirit Lake city council has approved some new safety measures for two housing areas in the Southern part of town that were farm fields not long ago. Police Chief Shane Brevik says pedestrians are a major concern in the area of the Presbyterian...
dakotanewsnow.com
OSHA investigations of Dollar General Stores include Brandon location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The expectation of walking into a tidy Dollar General store is not what some customers are finding. Two shoppers take a photojournalist through their hometown Dollar General in Ada Minnesota, pointing out aisles that are impassible due to merchandise cluttering the floor. “This is...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center gains commercial development
SIOUX CENTER—A retail and food services complex is planned for a part of a new commercial area along Highway 75 north in Sioux Center. Following a public hearing, the Sioux Center City Council at its Oct. 25 meeting approved the $385,000 sale of a 2.08-acre lot on the north side of the Brookview Addition (the former Bleeker property north of NAPA Auto Parts) to CAC Properties Management of Bennington, NE, which plans to build a retail and food services complex.
dakotafreepress.com
Noem’s Money Mostly from Elsewhere; Smith Powered Mostly by South Dakota Dollars
As Kristi Noem brings out-of-state political celebs to campaign for her in Sioux Falls, John Hult of South Dakota Searchlight notes that Noem continues to be mostly funded by out-of-state donors:. Around 80% of the individual donor addresses listed on Gov. Kristi Noem’s most recent campaign finance filing are out-of-state,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Wisconsin man claims Sioux Falls company a scam
Matchbox Candle Co. newest business to open in downtown Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Canaries mascot “Peep” is up for two Golden Reggy awards, from the Mascot Hall of Fame. You can vote for “Peep” at www.mascothalloffame.com. The voting goes thru November 12th.
nwestiowa.com
NCC progresses transfer programming
SHELDON—Two in five students at Northwest Iowa Community College transfer their credits to another institution, creating quite the bureaucratic mountain to climb. NCC’s top climber is Mariah Oliver who, among her many duties as student support coordinator, oversees transfers at the two-year institution in Sheldon. She gave a report Monday, Oct. 24, at the board of trustees meeting.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man cited for meth at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 58-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of Timothy John Trimble stemmed from...
