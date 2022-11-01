ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

NJ.com

Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts

Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
SEATTLE, WA
NJ.com

Wife of ex-Giants coach Tom Coughlin dies at 77

Judy Coughlin, the wife of former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin , died Wednesday at the age of 77. The two-time Super Bowl champion and his family released a statement with the sad news. My cherished wife and our beloved mother and grandmother, Judy Whitaker Coughlin, passed away...
NJ.com

Cardinals sign ex-Eagles linebacker

There were a record-setting 10 trades ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. So it was easy to miss this nugget from ESPN’s Adam Schefter:. LB Kamu Grugier-Hill is signing with the Arizona Cardinals, per source.. Grugier-Hill led the Texans with 108 tackles and 13 TFL’s in 2021, and had started all 6 games for them in 2022 prior to requesting his release last week.
NJ.com

bet365 promo code for NFL Week 9: Bet $1, Get $200, win or lose

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New Jersey residents can amplify Week 9 thrills by redeeming the bet365 promo code, which grants $200 in free bets for a $1...
NJ.com

Giants draft bust Kadarius Toney reacts to Chiefs trade

Kadarius Toney has recently relocated to Kansas City as the Giants shipped him off to the Chiefs last week in exchange for a pair of draft picks. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Trading the 2021 first-round draft pick turned heads in the NFL world. What did Toney...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

‘Everything lines up’ for NL contender to sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge

Another day, another prediction that the San Francisco Giants will make a run at New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. The latest one came from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who appeared Thursday on KNBR 680′s “Papa & Lund.” According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Passan said “everything lines up really nicely” for Judge, a Bay Area native, to bolt for the West Coast.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NJ.com

Jets explain what it takes to tackle Bills’ Josh Allen: ‘Hey, MF’er might jump over me? So what?’

There’s one bit of hope for the Jets, as they prepare for Sunday’s matchup against the Bills – arguably the best team in the NFL. They were able to contain Ravens star Lamar Jackson on the ground the last time they faced an elite dual-threat quarterback. But they also know that they’re facing a completely different challenge in Josh Allen, who at 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds is bigger than many of the players who will be trying to tackle him.
NJ.com

NFL parlays Week 9: Best NFL parlay picks this week

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Six teams are on bye this week, but the NFL slate still features 13 games and we’ve got our best Week 9 NFL...
WASHINGTON STATE
NJ.com

Giants report card: Handful of As, but also some average to low positional grades

The Giants reached their nicely timed bye week at what used to be the halfway point of the season until the owners decided to add a 17th regular-season game to their bank accounts. Since we can’t do a full team evaluation at halftime of their next game against the Houston Texans, we’ll hand out our mid-term report cards right now.
NJ.com

NJ.com

