Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts
Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad.
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen had an ‘ironclad’ prenup, source reveals
What happens now that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce?. Well, sources tell the New York Post that the divorce was settled quickly due to a prenup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife. A source...
Chiefs keep hyping Giants draft bust after trade deadline deal
The Chiefs are figuring out how Kadarius Toney will fit in. The wide receiver has recently relocated to Kansas City as the Giants shipped him off to the Chiefs last week in exchange for a pair of draft picks. Here's what Chiefs...
Wife of ex-Giants coach Tom Coughlin dies at 77
Judy Coughlin, the wife of former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin , died Wednesday at the age of 77. The two-time Super Bowl champion and his family released a statement with the sad news. My cherished wife and our beloved mother and grandmother, Judy Whitaker Coughlin, passed away...
Cardinals sign ex-Eagles linebacker
There were a record-setting 10 trades ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. So it was easy to miss this nugget from ESPN’s Adam Schefter:. LB Kamu Grugier-Hill is signing with the Arizona Cardinals, per source.. Grugier-Hill led the Texans with 108 tackles and 13 TFL’s in 2021, and had started all 6 games for them in 2022 prior to requesting his release last week.
Giants injury update: As they heal during bye, how soon could Kenny Golladay, others return?
The Giants are 6-2 at their bye week and will push for a playoff spot in the final nine games. But they need to get healthy — and the bye should help with that mission. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at where things stand on the injury front for coach Brian Daboll’s team.
Giants draft bust Kadarius Toney reacts to Chiefs trade
Kadarius Toney has recently relocated to Kansas City as the Giants shipped him off to the Chiefs last week in exchange for a pair of draft picks. Trading the 2021 first-round draft pick turned heads in the NFL world. What did Toney...
‘Everything lines up’ for NL contender to sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge
Another day, another prediction that the San Francisco Giants will make a run at New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. The latest one came from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who appeared Thursday on KNBR 680′s “Papa & Lund.” According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Passan said “everything lines up really nicely” for Judge, a Bay Area native, to bolt for the West Coast.
What channel is Philadelphia Eagles game on today? (11/3/22) Watch NFL Week 9 vs. Texans on Amazon Prime | Time, TV
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, meet the Houston Texans, led by quarterback Davis Mills, in an NFL Week 9 matchup on Thursday, November 3, 2022 (11/3/2022) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Jets explain what it takes to tackle Bills’ Josh Allen: ‘Hey, MF’er might jump over me? So what?’
There’s one bit of hope for the Jets, as they prepare for Sunday’s matchup against the Bills – arguably the best team in the NFL. They were able to contain Ravens star Lamar Jackson on the ground the last time they faced an elite dual-threat quarterback. But they also know that they’re facing a completely different challenge in Josh Allen, who at 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds is bigger than many of the players who will be trying to tackle him.
Jets’ Elijah Moore speaks after rejected trade request | How he plans to build chemistry with Zach Wilson
Fifteen days after he requested a trade and four days after the Jets didn't move him at the deadline, receiver Elijah Moore is feeling good about his future with the team and is "ready to play" Sunday when the Jets host the Bills. "I'm here," Moore said...
NFL parlays Week 9: Best NFL parlay picks this week
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Six teams are on bye this week, but the NFL slate still features 13 games and we've got our best Week 9 NFL...
Prairie View-Alcorn State Live Game Thread
Giants must have these 9 players improve in season’s 2nd half if they’re going to make playoffs
Since the Giants are 6-2 at their bye week — which is essentially the midpoint of their 17-game regular season — let's take a look ahead. Which Giants must improve in the season's second half if this team is...
Giants report card: Handful of As, but also some average to low positional grades
The Giants reached their nicely timed bye week at what used to be the halfway point of the season until the owners decided to add a 17th regular-season game to their bank accounts. Since we can’t do a full team evaluation at halftime of their next game against the Houston Texans, we’ll hand out our mid-term report cards right now.
Astros-Phillies or Eagles-Texans? World Series vs. Thursday Night Football: What Philadelphia fans watched
Philadelphia sports fans were very busy Thursday night. Not only were their underdog Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park, but the Eagles were looking to defend their undefeated record in Houston. The Phillies ended up losing,...
Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen divorce: Buccaneers QB is doing his ‘best’
By now, everyone knows that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce one week ago. Brady spoke to reporters on Thursday and alluded to how he is doing both on and off the field. Via...
NJ.com Top 50 roundup: What have N.J.’s top high school football recruits been up to?
The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey's top high school football recruits. The list was released in September, just as the season began, but how have N.J.'s best fared as the 2022 season nears its end?. Players were selected and ranked based on how heavily...
Phillies will have to follow their leader to win World Series in Houston
PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies face an uphill battle having to go to Houston and win Games 6 and 7 to bring home the 2022 World Series title. But there’s precedent for teams to overcome a similar deficit and their leader Kyle Schwarber has lived through it.
