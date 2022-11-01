Read full article on original website
“Construction Of A Railroad Line” In Monroe County Among PA Projects To Receive Funding
Ten projects have recently received funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. Among those announced was the construction of a railroad line along the Pocono Mainline in Monroe County.
Mount Pocono Welcomes New Wawa Location
The wait is over, the brand-new Wawa location in Mount Pocono is open as of this morning. In support, the community came out big to welcome the new 940 location. Mount Pocono, PA | On Thursday, November 3, Wawa in Mount Pocono opened its doors for the first time, inviting the community to take part in the grand opening celebration. The celebration began at 8 AM with performances by the Pocono Mountain West Cheerleading team and Pocono Mountain East Marching band. The celebration also featured the "Hoagies For Heroes” Hoagie making contest, in which several local representatives from the Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company, Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, and the Geisinger Mount Pocono Pediatric Clinic competed to make the most sandwiches in three minutes. Although Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department came out on top, Wawa pledged $1,000 to a charity picked by each organization. State representatives Rosemary Brown and Maureen Madden were in attendance at the opening. Also in attendance was state Senator Mario Scavello’s chief of staff, Kristine Bush. Wawa was awarded a Certificate of Recognition from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, commending them for their, "Investment in the community and their strengthening of the local economy."
Consumer Alert: Shapiro alerts Pennsylvanians to closure of propane business
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a warning for customers of Thrifty Propane on Thursday. The propane supplier is based in Ohio, but served customers throughout Pennsylvania. The company filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy in Ohio last week, closing its doors and ceasing operations. Consumers with Thrifty...
Street Road reopens in Bensalem following hazardous materials incident
A portion of Street Road in Bensalem, Bucks County that was closed due to a hazardous materials incident has since reopened.
Upper Nazareth man flees police at more than 100 mph before crashing, authorities say
A 28-year-old Upper Nazareth Township man was arrested Wednesday night after leading Palmerton police on a car chase from Carbon County into Northampton County before crashing, court papers say. Zayne J. Laubach, of the 3400 block of Nathaniel Drive, was arraigned Thursday morning before District Judge William J. Kisser in...
Deer on the move damaging vehicles
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Damaged vehicles have been coming into Pocono Motion Body Shop on North 5th Street in Stroud Township this fall. The main culprit is deer. "This year, I think the deer claims have tripled. We're just really extremely busy. Every Saturday I come in, I have five cars towed in from the weekend — massive deer hits," owner Rich Banks said.
Honoring a hometown hero in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County veteran was honored in a special way Wednesday surrounded by family and friends. The heartwarming celebration marks his first public outing since the beginning of the pandemic. It was all about honoring hometown hero Henry Banaszek, lovingly known as “Hank.” Wilkes-Barre City officials joined in on the […]
Pa. gives $3.7M to Poconos rail project, in plan to connect Scranton, NYC
Pennsylvania is contributing to Amtrak's plan to restore passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City. The state awarded $3.7 million to the construction of a railroad line in the Poconos, said Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release. The rail along the Pocono Mainline will provide required upgrades...
The price of homes sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 10/7/22-10/21/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
Man found guilty on murder charges in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A Luzerne County man will now spend the rest of his life behind bars for his role in a deadly shooting last year. A jury only needed two hours of deliberations to find 21-year-old Jayshawn Johnson guilty of two counts of first-degree murder. Back in January...
Trick or treating in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The city of Wilkes-Barre, the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association, and the Diamond City Partnership hosted a trick-or-treating event around Public Square. Mayor George Brown was also there to hand out candy. In addition to the candy, there were also games and other activities for kids to...
Fetterman makes campaign stop in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, Northeastern Pennsylvania is in the political spotlight Thursday night as both major party candidates in the hotly-contested race for U.S. Senate are rallying their respective bases. And democrat John Fetterman made a stop Wednesday afternoon in Luzerne County. The campaign stop at Genetti Hotel and […]
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town. Doylestown is considered to be one of the most wonderful places to visit in the state....
Wawa to hold grand opening and hoagie-making contest Thursday at store on Route 940 in Mount Pocono
Wawa will hold a grand opening Thursday at its new 3190 Route 940, Mount Pocono, store. The store will open at 8 a.m., with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. Wawa T-shirts will be given to the first 100 customers, while supplies last. The Monroe County store is the 32nd...
Man accused of defecating on sidewalk in Warren County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man has been charged after he allegedly defecated on a sidewalk last month in Washington Township. On October 16, at around 4:32 p.m., officers responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31, in Washington Township for a person caught on camera defecating on the sidewalk near a motel room door, police said.
Pennsylvania DMV Says Residents Have Until May 3 To Get a REAL ID Drivers License
Starting May 3, 2023, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license/photo ID card in order to board a commercial flight. This is based on the Pennsylvania DMV REAL ID announcement.
So close! Powerball ticket sold in the Lehigh Valley was 1 number short of the jackpot
A Lehigh Valley store sold a Powerball ticket that was one number away from winning the billion-dollar jackpot. Jerry’s Deli, at 2158 West Union Boulevard in Bethlehem, sold the ticket for Monday’s drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery said. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59,...
Eugene Brady, executive director of Commission on Economic Opportunity, dies
Eugene Brady, who led the Commission on Economic Opportunity in Wilkes-Barre for more than four decades in its efforts to help the vulnerable populations of Northeast Pennsylvania, has died, the agency announced Tuesday. During his tenure as executive director, one of CEO’s signature and most impactful achievements was the founding...
Candidates visit our area as Election Day draws near
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Less than a week from Election Day, candidates in statewide races made stops in our area to get out the vote next Tuesday. Republican Mehmet Oz brings his campaign for Senate to the Clarks Summit area of Lackawanna County on Thursday night. His Democratic opponent John...
Pennsylvania State Police Shoot Man Dead During High-Speed Chase On US 22
A Pennsylvania state trooper shot and killed a man along US 22 leading to a five-mile closure of the roadway on Thursday, Nov. 3 around 3 p.m. authorities say. The shooting followed a felony domestic incident involving a weapon in Richland Township, State Trooper Steve Limani told members of the media around 6 p.m.
