Pocono Update

Mount Pocono Welcomes New Wawa Location

The wait is over, the brand-new Wawa location in Mount Pocono is open as of this morning. In support, the community came out big to welcome the new 940 location. Mount Pocono, PA | On Thursday, November 3, Wawa in Mount Pocono opened its doors for the first time, inviting the community to take part in the grand opening celebration. The celebration began at 8 AM with performances by the Pocono Mountain West Cheerleading team and Pocono Mountain East Marching band. The celebration also featured the "Hoagies For Heroes” Hoagie making contest, in which several local representatives from the Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company, Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, and the Geisinger Mount Pocono Pediatric Clinic competed to make the most sandwiches in three minutes. Although Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department came out on top, Wawa pledged $1,000 to a charity picked by each organization. State representatives Rosemary Brown and Maureen Madden were in attendance at the opening. Also in attendance was state Senator Mario Scavello’s chief of staff, Kristine Bush. Wawa was awarded a Certificate of Recognition from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, commending them for their, "Investment in the community and their strengthening of the local economy."
MOUNT POCONO, PA
Newswatch 16

Deer on the move damaging vehicles

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Damaged vehicles have been coming into Pocono Motion Body Shop on North 5th Street in Stroud Township this fall. The main culprit is deer. "This year, I think the deer claims have tripled. We're just really extremely busy. Every Saturday I come in, I have five cars towed in from the weekend — massive deer hits," owner Rich Banks said.
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Honoring a hometown hero in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County veteran was honored in a special way Wednesday surrounded by family and friends. The heartwarming celebration marks his first public outing since the beginning of the pandemic. It was all about honoring hometown hero Henry Banaszek, lovingly known as “Hank.” Wilkes-Barre City officials joined in on the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. gives $3.7M to Poconos rail project, in plan to connect Scranton, NYC

Pennsylvania is contributing to Amtrak's plan to restore passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City. The state awarded $3.7 million to the construction of a railroad line in the Poconos, said Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release. The rail along the Pocono Mainline will provide required upgrades...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Trick or treating in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The city of Wilkes-Barre, the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association, and the Diamond City Partnership hosted a trick-or-treating event around Public Square. Mayor George Brown was also there to hand out candy. In addition to the candy, there were also games and other activities for kids to...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Fetterman makes campaign stop in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, Northeastern Pennsylvania is in the political spotlight Thursday night as both major party candidates in the hotly-contested race for U.S. Senate are rallying their respective bases. And democrat John Fetterman made a stop Wednesday afternoon in Luzerne County. The campaign stop at Genetti Hotel and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of defecating on sidewalk in Warren County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man has been charged after he allegedly defecated on a sidewalk last month in Washington Township. On October 16, at around 4:32 p.m., officers responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31, in Washington Township for a person caught on camera defecating on the sidewalk near a motel room door, police said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Eugene Brady, executive director of Commission on Economic Opportunity, dies

Eugene Brady, who led the Commission on Economic Opportunity in Wilkes-Barre for more than four decades in its efforts to help the vulnerable populations of Northeast Pennsylvania, has died, the agency announced Tuesday. During his tenure as executive director, one of CEO’s signature and most impactful achievements was the founding...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

