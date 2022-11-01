Tonight at 7 p.m., your University of Kentucky Wildcats will host the Kentucky State Thorobreds in their second exhibition at Rupp Arena. If you’re not going to the game, it’s time to get your TV setup in order because this is what we call a “computer game.” Tonight’s game will only air on SEC Network+ and ESPN+, digital platforms only accessible through the ESPN app. That means you won’t be able to watch the game on traditional TV; you’ll only be able to see it on smartphones, tablets, TV-connected devices (Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, SmartTV, etc.), or via espn.com/watch.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO