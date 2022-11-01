ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Nebraska strongly considering 2 former Big 12 coaches

Nebraska is still searching for a new head coach, and they reportedly are closely looking into a pair of former Big 12 coaches. Football Scoop’s John Brice reported on Thursday about the Cornhuskers’ search. He says that the school has vetted multiple current and former head coaches. The report mentions former TCU coach Gary Patterson and former Baylor coach Matt Rhule as candidates for the job. Army coach Jeff Monken is also reportedly being considered.
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Packers won't have LB De'Vondre Campbell for Lions game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell won’t play for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Detroit after injuring his right knee in a loss at Buffalo last weekend. The Packers’ injury report Friday showed Campbell was ruled out for Sunday’s game. Campbell hadn’t practiced all week. Reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) also has been ruled out. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), guard Elgton Jenkins (knee/foot), wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), outside linebacker Preston Smith (shoulder/neck) and wide receiver Christian Watson (concussion) are questionable. Campbell’s absence means rookie linebacker Quay Walker will be wearing the communication helmet that enables him to relay defensive calls to his teammates.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Kansas suspends coach Bill Self four games, self-imposes recruiting restrictions amid ongoing investigation

Kansas has imposed a four-game suspension for coach Bill Self and lead assistant Kurtis Townsend to begin the season in response to the NCAA's ongoing investigation into potential wrongdoing by its top two coaches, the school announced Wednesday. The investigation into Kansas, which has yet to conclude as one of a handful of ongoing cases being adjudicated through the IARP process, began in 2017.
LAWRENCE, KS
On3.com

5-star Ian Jackson sets third official visit

Ian Jackson is the No. 3 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-4 guard will take his third official visit to LSU this weekend. The five-star led the u17 USA Basketball team in scoring this summer with 11.9 points. They won the FIBA gold medal. This was coming off a summer where he played up in grade on the u17 Adidas 3SSB Circuit. Jackson averaged 16.2 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 54.4 percent from the field with his Wiz Kids organization.
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

Kansas Suspends Head Basketball Coach Bill Self

The defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks have suspended head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the upcoming 2022-23 season in relation to an FBI investigation into college basketball corruption launched in 2017, Stadium's Jeff Goodman initially reported on Wednesday (November 2). Self and...
LAWRENCE, KS
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Coverage Map Week 9: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts

The NFL coverage map for Week 9 is back. No London this week, and there are six teams on a bye. CBS has the doubleheader, with FOX showcasing just five games, including one in the late window. NFL Coverage Map for Week 9. The folks at 506 Sports provide this...
TENNESSEE STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Rueben Chinyelu, 2023 hoops center, includes 1 B1G program in top 5 list

Rueben Chinyelu, a 6-foot-10 Class of 2023 center from NBA Academy Africa, has whittled his final schools list down to 5, and 1 B1G program made the cut. Chinyelu will decide between Rutgers, Tennessee, USC, Florida and Washington State. Chinyelu was most recently on an official visit to Rutgers on...
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Reminder: Tonight's game is only on SEC Network+/ESPN+

Tonight at 7 p.m., your University of Kentucky Wildcats will host the Kentucky State Thorobreds in their second exhibition at Rupp Arena. If you’re not going to the game, it’s time to get your TV setup in order because this is what we call a “computer game.” Tonight’s game will only air on SEC Network+ and ESPN+, digital platforms only accessible through the ESPN app. That means you won’t be able to watch the game on traditional TV; you’ll only be able to see it on smartphones, tablets, TV-connected devices (Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, SmartTV, etc.), or via espn.com/watch.
LEXINGTON, KY
