SEC commissioner blocking 1 coach from joining conference?
There is one coach who has been mentioned in connection with multiple SEC vacancies over the last few years, but he has not taken any of those jobs. Is that because the conference overloards are making an active effort to keep him out?. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman wrote an article...
Report: Nebraska strongly considering 2 former Big 12 coaches
Nebraska is still searching for a new head coach, and they reportedly are closely looking into a pair of former Big 12 coaches. Football Scoop’s John Brice reported on Thursday about the Cornhuskers’ search. He says that the school has vetted multiple current and former head coaches. The report mentions former TCU coach Gary Patterson and former Baylor coach Matt Rhule as candidates for the job. Army coach Jeff Monken is also reportedly being considered.
Packers won't have LB De'Vondre Campbell for Lions game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell won’t play for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Detroit after injuring his right knee in a loss at Buffalo last weekend. The Packers’ injury report Friday showed Campbell was ruled out for Sunday’s game. Campbell hadn’t practiced all week. Reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) also has been ruled out. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), guard Elgton Jenkins (knee/foot), wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), outside linebacker Preston Smith (shoulder/neck) and wide receiver Christian Watson (concussion) are questionable. Campbell’s absence means rookie linebacker Quay Walker will be wearing the communication helmet that enables him to relay defensive calls to his teammates.
Kansas suspends coach Bill Self four games, self-imposes recruiting restrictions amid ongoing investigation
Kansas has imposed a four-game suspension for coach Bill Self and lead assistant Kurtis Townsend to begin the season in response to the NCAA's ongoing investigation into potential wrongdoing by its top two coaches, the school announced Wednesday. The investigation into Kansas, which has yet to conclude as one of a handful of ongoing cases being adjudicated through the IARP process, began in 2017.
5-star Ian Jackson sets third official visit
Ian Jackson is the No. 3 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-4 guard will take his third official visit to LSU this weekend. The five-star led the u17 USA Basketball team in scoring this summer with 11.9 points. They won the FIBA gold medal. This was coming off a summer where he played up in grade on the u17 Adidas 3SSB Circuit. Jackson averaged 16.2 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 54.4 percent from the field with his Wiz Kids organization.
NCAA Basketball: Pros and cons of No. 1 recruit Isaiah Collier final 4 options
When looking at the 2023 NCAA Basketball recruiting class, there have been a few players that have at one point been ranked No. 1 overall. For a while, it was actually power forward GG Jackson, who was at one point committed to North Carolina. However, he made the decision to reclassify and join South Carolina this upcoming season.
Ranking All 363 Teams in Men’s College Basketball
SI’s annual preseason list is here, with insights on the expectations of dozens of programs across the country.
Kansas Suspends Head Basketball Coach Bill Self
The defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks have suspended head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the upcoming 2022-23 season in relation to an FBI investigation into college basketball corruption launched in 2017, Stadium's Jeff Goodman initially reported on Wednesday (November 2). Self and...
SI’s Expert Picks for Men’s Final Four, Champ and More
Plus, we predict the Player of the Year, mid-major to watch and overrated teams.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman fires back at heckler
Consider yourselves warned. If you have plans of making your way to a Philadelphia Eagles game and expressing any feelings that you may have about the job that their vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has done, you may want to choose your words wisely. Here’s one of those moments that...
Is Alabama eliminated from College Football Playoff if Tide lose to LSU?
If Alabama suffered a second SEC loss on the season vs. LSU on Saturday night, the Crimson Tide’s College Football Playoff dreams are all but gone. The best shot for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff starts with beating the LSU Tigers in Death Valley on Saturday night.
Cardinals: MLB Network host predicts St. Louis signs Trea Turner
Greg Amsigner predicted Trea Turner to the Cardinals on 101 ESPN. The Cardinals may be in the market for some big names this offseason as the club prepares to increase their payroll. MLB Network host Greg Amsinger is predicting the club will land Trea Turner. Talking on “The Opening Drive”...
Gonzaga In Talks to Join Big 12 Conference, Texas Tech
The Big 12 could be on the verge of making a massive move to expand the conference
Report: National Basketball Power In Talks to Join Big 12
The conference continues to explore new avenues for expansion.
NFL Coverage Map Week 9: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL coverage map for Week 9 is back. No London this week, and there are six teams on a bye. CBS has the doubleheader, with FOX showcasing just five games, including one in the late window. NFL Coverage Map for Week 9. The folks at 506 Sports provide this...
United States of College Basketball: Predicting the best team in each state for 2022-23
With the season less than a week away, one of the final pieces of our preseason package is among the prettiest — and most hotly debated. As we always do right around this time of year, it's time to give you a map of college basketball's landscape. The 2022-23...
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI Investigation
Hall of Fame basketball coach Bill Self has been suspended alongside his top assistant coach Kurtis Townsend amid an FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball, according to the Associated Press.
Rueben Chinyelu, 2023 hoops center, includes 1 B1G program in top 5 list
Rueben Chinyelu, a 6-foot-10 Class of 2023 center from NBA Academy Africa, has whittled his final schools list down to 5, and 1 B1G program made the cut. Chinyelu will decide between Rutgers, Tennessee, USC, Florida and Washington State. Chinyelu was most recently on an official visit to Rutgers on...
Reminder: Tonight's game is only on SEC Network+/ESPN+
Tonight at 7 p.m., your University of Kentucky Wildcats will host the Kentucky State Thorobreds in their second exhibition at Rupp Arena. If you’re not going to the game, it’s time to get your TV setup in order because this is what we call a “computer game.” Tonight’s game will only air on SEC Network+ and ESPN+, digital platforms only accessible through the ESPN app. That means you won’t be able to watch the game on traditional TV; you’ll only be able to see it on smartphones, tablets, TV-connected devices (Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, SmartTV, etc.), or via espn.com/watch.
