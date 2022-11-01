Read full article on original website
Eugene Brady, executive director of Commission on Economic Opportunity, dies
Eugene Brady, who led the Commission on Economic Opportunity in Wilkes-Barre for more than four decades in its efforts to help the vulnerable populations of Northeast Pennsylvania, has died, the agency announced Tuesday. During his tenure as executive director, one of CEO’s signature and most impactful achievements was the founding...
State secretary encourages Pennsylvanians to know in-person voting rights
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman wants Pennsylvanians to educate themselves about their rights before they vote in person on November 8. “Voters have the right to cast their vote without harassment or intimidation,” Chapman said. “They can find a wealth of information about their rights at the Department of State’s site, vote.pa.gov.”
Kenyatta stumps for Dems in Wellsboro
Malcolm Kenyatta, Pa. State Representative from the 181st district, stopped in Wellsboro on Nov. 1 to stump for Democratic candidates Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman. Kenyatta has served as a state rep since 2019 and represents northern Philadelphia. He lost in the Democratic senate primary to Fetterman and has visited 34 counties since then to drum up support for the Democratic candidates.
Dr. Oz, First Lady Jill Biden visit Lehigh Valley as midterm election approaches
ALLENTOWN, Pa - Political campaign trails are kicking into high gear with midterm elections set for next Tuesday. And in the Lehigh Valley both Republicans and Democrats showed out to support some of their candidates as they made their way to Allentown. In one corner, we found Republican Senate candidate...
Area nonprofit organizations awarded over $5 million for revitalization projects
About two dozen Northeast Pennsylvania nonprofit groups and other organizations that help low-income residents will share more than $5 million in state grants for community improvement projects, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday. Recipients include five nonprofit organizations and a college in Lackawanna County, which were awarded $2.1 million for nine...
Shapiro kicks off weekend in Whitehall Twp.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -- Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro is bringing his campaign tour to our area today to get people to vote. Shapiro's "Big Fights Bus Tour" rolled into Whitehall Township on Friday. He's visiting the Teamsters 773 headquarters. From there, Shapiro will head to Monroe County, where he'll...
Three residents win $100,000 in Pennsylvania Powerball
Three Pennsylvania residents took home $100,000 each from their winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets, according to the PA lottery. The Powerball jackpot continues to rise as no winner has matched all six numbers yet. The winning tickets were sold at lottery retailers in Philadelphia, including Wawa, ShopRite, and Eddie's General...
Lehigh Valley resident $150K richer, but was just 1 number away from winning hundreds of millions in Powerball drawing
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One Lehigh Valley resident is $150,000 richer Tuesday, but he was just one number away from winning hundreds of millions in the latest Powerball drawing. 69 News Reporter Chantelle Calhoun spoke with the luckiest unlucky man in the Lehigh Valley. Jerry's Deli on West Union Boulevard in...
Life jackets are mandatory on Pennsylvania waterways starting today
Harrisburg, Pa. — Life Jackets are now mandatory on Pennsylvania waterways from today until April 30, 2023 as mandated by the PA Fish and Boat Commission. A U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket is required to be worn on all boats less than 16 feet long or on any kayaks, canoes, or paddleboards. Jackets must be on when the craft is in motion or anchored.
Berks hospitals seeing increase in patients with RSV
WEST READING, Pa. — A respiratory virus known as RSV is leading to a surge in the number of kids needing hospital care this year. "RSV is usually a disease of the wintertime, but right now, because of COVID and masking, all seasonality of diseases seems to have gotten a little bit confused," said Dr. Linda Bloom, the chief of inpatient medicine at Reading Hospital.
Georgia woman charged in pile-up that killed 2 on I-78
TILDEN TWP., Pa. — A Georgia woman is facing multiple charges in a deadly pile-up on Interstate 78 in Berks County last year. Authorities said Brenda Brownfield, then 59, drove an empty school bus into traffic that was slowing for an active work zone on the eastbound side of I-78 in Tilden Township on Dec. 14, 2021, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
Ryan Kneller joins WFMZ-TV news team
We want to welcome a new member to the WFMZ news team. It's a name you may be familiar with. For many years, Ryan Kneller has covered small business and restaurant happenings throughout the Lehigh Valley. You may have seen his weekly column or his daily articles. Starting this week,...
Couple opens second BYOB Japanese restaurant in Lehigh County shopping center
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The owners of a popular sushi restaurant in South Whitehall Township have brought their culinary chops to a second Japanese eatery in the same shopping center. Ninja Ramen, offering ramen, donburi, mochi and more, opened Aug. 20 at 3112 W. Tilghman St., in Village West.
Tractor-trailer rolls at Poconos rest stop
POCONO TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer carrying wood crashed in a rest stop parking lot in the Poconos. The truck rolled around 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the Scotrun rest area off of Interstate 80 eastbound in Pocono Township, said emergency dispatchers. The driver was trapped, and a helicopter was initially...
