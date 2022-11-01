Harrisburg, Pa. — Life Jackets are now mandatory on Pennsylvania waterways from today until April 30, 2023 as mandated by the PA Fish and Boat Commission. A U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket is required to be worn on all boats less than 16 feet long or on any kayaks, canoes, or paddleboards. Jackets must be on when the craft is in motion or anchored.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO