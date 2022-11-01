ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

It’s time for Downtown Billings’ First Friday!

Looking for something to do after work with the family tonight? Come to downtown Billings! The Downtown Billings Alliance created First Fridays to showcase everything downtown Billings offers on the first Friday of every month. It’s a great way to explore local shops and artists in downtown Billings. Here is a list of what is happening for this First Friday:
BILLINGS, MT
Food fantasy; Food Truck lunch in downtown Billings

One of Billings’ strong economic strengths is fantastic local food! One of the latest food crazes is Food Truck Fare and it doesn’t disappoint!. If you’ve been craving just about anything, you’ll find a food truck that can satisfy your craving today, Friday, November 4th in downtown Billings.
Billings east side landfill drop-off reopens Wednesday

The Billings Public Works Department announced Tuesday that the east side of the dropoff building at the city’s landfill reopens Wednesday at 8 am. The press release says repairs to the building were completed after a fire started in the facility at the beginning of the year. Customers who...
BILLINGS, MT
Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?

Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula and folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve the folks of those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what would you like to see come to your town?
BILLINGS, MT
Public comments needed for Billings LRTP

The Billings Yellowstone County Metropolitan Planning Organization is asking for public input as they update the Billings Urban Area Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). The plan is typically changed every four to five years, with the last update in 2018. According to the press release, public comments on the plan help...
BILLINGS, MT
Old Cop Cars? A Harley? Laurel City Auction Has Cool Stuff

From cattle auctions and estate auctions, to live and silent charity auctions, Montanans love a good sale. Sometimes referred to redundantly as an "auction sale", I find auctions quite fun in real life. With the auctioneer's quick cadence and buyers waving, nodding, or flicking their bidding number, it's fun to see who eventually taps out and who wins the bid.
LAUREL, MT
5 Best Soup Spots in Billings for Cold, Cozy Days

It’s getting colder in Montana, so that means it’s soup season. I can eat soup all year round, but most people go for the hot deliciousness in the colder temperatures. I could consider myself a soup connoisseur. I’ve tried many soups in Billings, so here’s my list of restaurants that offer the best soups in town!
BILLINGS, MT
Motorcyclist strikes train on King Avenue

BILLINGS - A 27-year-old motorcyclist clipped a slow moving train shortly after 9pm Wednesday night. Billings Police Sergeant Brad Mansur says the the accident happened about a block east of Daniel St. The train was moving at about 5 mph along the tracks on King Avenue E. Mansur says Montana...
BILLINGS, MT

