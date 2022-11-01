Read full article on original website
High Winds and Snow This Weekend? Here’s The Outlook for Billings
We recently got notice of a high wind watch coming into effect for the area this weekend, and luck will have it, we JUST signed on with our brand new weather service... Weatherology (whom you will hear on air in the coming week). I reached out to Weatherology, and Ray...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A windy Saturday signals a change next week
Winds will increase in the mountain foothills west of Billings Friday afternoon. Widespread wind gusts of 45 mph and higher develop Saturday. Then colder next week.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chilly today, A bigger cool down still to come
It'll be colder today with high in the 30s/40s as we're behind cold front. A much stronger cold front rolls through the area on Sunday bringing a big cool down next week.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Warm and sometimes windy but only for now.
A cold front is taking its time getting here. And once it arrives on Thursday, the bulk of the rain and snow split to our north and south. A more significant system arrives this weekend.
Changes are on the way; here are the details
Winds will be sticking around through tomorrow afternoon with the strongest winds west and south of Billings in the foothills.
Billings trick-or-treaters stay alert for moose on Halloween night
A moose stayed in same place in the backyards of a neighborhood near where people went trick-or-treating on Monday Night.
It’s time for Downtown Billings’ First Friday!
Looking for something to do after work with the family tonight? Come to downtown Billings! The Downtown Billings Alliance created First Fridays to showcase everything downtown Billings offers on the first Friday of every month. It’s a great way to explore local shops and artists in downtown Billings. Here is a list of what is happening for this First Friday:
What’s Your Problem? Dude Flips Off Traffic in Downtown Billings
This just in from our app, this dude was caught in 4K flipping off a passerby in Downtown Billings. According to the tipster, this guy has been seen off and on throughout Downtown Billings over the last two weeks, and every time he is spotted, he is flipping the bird to people. Strange.
Food fantasy; Food Truck lunch in downtown Billings
One of Billings’ strong economic strengths is fantastic local food! One of the latest food crazes is Food Truck Fare and it doesn’t disappoint!. If you’ve been craving just about anything, you’ll find a food truck that can satisfy your craving today, Friday, November 4th in downtown Billings.
Billings east side landfill drop-off reopens Wednesday
The Billings Public Works Department announced Tuesday that the east side of the dropoff building at the city’s landfill reopens Wednesday at 8 am. The press release says repairs to the building were completed after a fire started in the facility at the beginning of the year. Customers who...
Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?
Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula and folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve the folks of those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what would you like to see come to your town?
Public comments needed for Billings LRTP
The Billings Yellowstone County Metropolitan Planning Organization is asking for public input as they update the Billings Urban Area Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). The plan is typically changed every four to five years, with the last update in 2018. According to the press release, public comments on the plan help...
Malcom the Aussie Shepherd Needs a Home in Billings
Fluffy, energetic and smart as a whip... Malcom visited TSM Tower today to steal the hearts of our staff. 5 years young, great with older kids, and ready for the next family to adore. Last week's Wet Nose Wednesday Pup, Hazel. Hazel is still available for adoption at Yellowstone Valley...
Old Cop Cars? A Harley? Laurel City Auction Has Cool Stuff
From cattle auctions and estate auctions, to live and silent charity auctions, Montanans love a good sale. Sometimes referred to redundantly as an "auction sale", I find auctions quite fun in real life. With the auctioneer's quick cadence and buyers waving, nodding, or flicking their bidding number, it's fun to see who eventually taps out and who wins the bid.
5 Best Soup Spots in Billings for Cold, Cozy Days
It’s getting colder in Montana, so that means it’s soup season. I can eat soup all year round, but most people go for the hot deliciousness in the colder temperatures. I could consider myself a soup connoisseur. I’ve tried many soups in Billings, so here’s my list of restaurants that offer the best soups in town!
Motorcyclist strikes train on King Avenue
BILLINGS - A 27-year-old motorcyclist clipped a slow moving train shortly after 9pm Wednesday night. Billings Police Sergeant Brad Mansur says the the accident happened about a block east of Daniel St. The train was moving at about 5 mph along the tracks on King Avenue E. Mansur says Montana...
Awesome Tiny Home Village Planned for Downtown Billings in 2023
Rental rates have climbed dramatically in Billings in recent years, keeping pace with the skyrocketing price of real estate in the Magic City. It's becoming more and more difficult to find affordable housing. The struggle is very real for lots of people, but imagine if you are someone who is...
Montana Teens Overdose On This Legal Drug. Have You Heard Of It?
Recently, three 14-year olds overdosed at Billings West High School. According to MTN News, two boys were brought to the hospital and the third was sent home with an adult. These overdoses put the school in a soft lockdown until they felt they had the safety of the students under control.
UPDATE: Hit-and-Run Crash Early Tuesday in Billings Proves to be Fatal
UPDATE: November 1, 12:10 p.m. According to a tweet from the Billings Police Department, the closure affecting Broadwater Avenue in this investigation has been lifted. All lanes of traffic between 6th and 7th Street are now open. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Published November 1, 8:58 a.m. The Billings Police Department is investigating...
Surfers Brave 45-Degree Temperatures to Surf on Montana’s Yellowstone River
Surfers in wet suits gear up in 45-degree weather to surf the Yellowstone River this weekend. They launched around the CHS Refinery in Laurel on Friday, Oct. 28. Billings and Laurel are expected to see highs in the mid-60s through the weekend. Kai Lenny, the surfer in the video below,...
