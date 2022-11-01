ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peter Avalon: My AEW Contract Offer Overlapped A Potential Opportunity With 205 Live

Peter Avalon discusses the career options that he had in 2019. When All Elite Wrestling was formed in 2019, many pro wrestlers around the world were afforded the opportunity to become household names as a part of a brand new wrestling company that had a lot of buzz. One of those names was Peter Avalon, who has competed for the company since the first Fight For The Fallen event in 2019.
Stacey Leilua Praises Becky Lynch For Her Performance On 'Young Rock'

Becky Lynch will be featured in season three of Young Rock as she plays Cyndi Lauper in the series, which will harken back to the days of WrestleMania 1. Stacey Leilua, who plays Ata Johnson in the series, spoke to Adrian Hernandez of The Bet 1140 AM and discussed Becky's role on the show.
WWE NXT On 11/1 Sees Decrease In Viewership, Key Demo Rating

Viewership for the November 1 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT on November 1 drew 670,000 viewers. This number is down from the 716,000 viewers the show drew last week. This number is on par with recent weeks. NXT recorded a 0.13 rating in the...
Samu Anoa’i: WWE Will Do Whatever It Takes To Make Rock vs. Roman Happen; I'm Picking Roman To Win

The Samoan family has started picking sides when it comes to a potential showdown between Roman Reigns and The Rock. For the entire duration of Roman Reigns' career, fans have been consistently fantasy booking a match between 'The Tribal Chief' and The Rock himself. Although the two sides have also helped raise the hype with a few teases of their own, there is currently no match scheduled between the two at this very moment.
WWE Extends And Expands Media Rights Partnership In Sub-Saharan Africa

WWE has expanded its deal with a media partner. WWE announced that they have expanded and extended their media rights partnership with MultiChoice in Sub-Saharan Africa. Showmax is now the home of WWE Network in Sub-Saharan Africa. SuperSport will continue to broadcast weekly WWE events as a multi-year extension has been reached.
AEW Dynamite On 11/2/22 Records Lowest Total Viewership Since July

Viewership numbers for the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 911,000 viewers. This number is down 9% from last week's episode which drew 997,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.29 (377,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Nina Samuels Discusses Nina Samuels Show In NXT UK, Planned Feud With Doudrop

The Nina Samuels Show became a staple of NXT UK television throughout 2022 as Nina Samuels would interview various NXT UK superstars. The show rose to prominence on social channels before hitting television in a regular spot and Samuels worked with a variety of NXT UK talents before the brand went on hiatus and Samuels was released as a result.
Clark Connors Explains How Quickly His AEW Forbidden Door Match Came Together

Clark Connors discusses replacing Tomohiro Ishii at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. When it was first announced that Tomohiro Ishii, Miro, PAC, and Malakai Black would be competing in a four way match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, fans around the wrestling world rejoiced. In the days leading up to the event, it was revealed that Ishii would not be a part of the bout due to injury. He was replaced by Clark Connors, who started out as a Young Lion in New Japan Pro Wrestling.
