How Did WWE Do Without Vince McMahon? | WWE Q3 2022 Earnings Call | Nick Khan & Stephanie McMahon
Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon and others on the WWE Q3 earnings call!. To directly support us and our continuing breaking news, interviews, and the like, subscribe to FightfulSelect.com. You'll get exclusive news sent to you directly before anyone else, and dozens of podcasts monthly including Alex Pawlowski's Sour Graps, Sean Ross Sapp's Q&A, Retro Reviews and more.
Logan Paul As WWE Champion, Shibata And Jarrett In AEW, Nakamura vs. Muta | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@fighttalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Logan Paul becoming Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. - Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Great Muta in Pro Wrestling NOAH. - AC Mack dethroned. - Nick Gage vs. Lio Rush from GCW Hit Em Up. - Jensen live at Battle Slam...
WWE Live Event Results In Geneva, Switzerland (11/2): Sami Zayn Teams With The Usos
WWE held a live event on November 2 from Geneva Arena in Geneva, Switzerland. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Live Event Results In Geneva, Switzerland (11/2) - The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) def. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) - Shotzi def....
Otis Opens Up About His Struggle With Dyslexia, Finishes His First Book Front To Back
Otis accomplishes a big goal. Otis took to Instagram to reveal that he finished Pet Sematary, marking the first book he's read front to back. Otis has had Bad Reading Dyslexia since Elementary School and WWE had approached him a year and a half ago about getting into a reading class.
Peter Avalon: My AEW Contract Offer Overlapped A Potential Opportunity With 205 Live
Peter Avalon discusses the career options that he had in 2019. When All Elite Wrestling was formed in 2019, many pro wrestlers around the world were afforded the opportunity to become household names as a part of a brand new wrestling company that had a lot of buzz. One of those names was Peter Avalon, who has competed for the company since the first Fight For The Fallen event in 2019.
WWE Crown Jewel Fightful Predictions Show | + AEW Talk and more| Coexisting w/ Rob & Maggie 11/4/22
Welcome to the Fightful Crown Jewel Predictions Show, and welcome to a brand new episode of Coexisting with Rob & Maggie! This week we have various topics to talk about. - What we liked AEW Dynamite/WWE Raw/Impact Wrestling. - Impact X-Division Tournament Bracket. - Cooper Effect: Sheep Dog is Still...
Stacey Leilua Praises Becky Lynch For Her Performance On 'Young Rock'
Becky Lynch will be featured in season three of Young Rock as she plays Cyndi Lauper in the series, which will harken back to the days of WrestleMania 1. Stacey Leilua, who plays Ata Johnson in the series, spoke to Adrian Hernandez of The Bet 1140 AM and discussed Becky's role on the show.
Bianca Belair Works Out WIth Sheamus, Alan Angels Found A New Group Of Creepers | Fight Size Update
Here is your fight size update for Friday, November 4, 2022. - Bianca Belair is the latest guest working out with Sheamus on Celtic Warrior Workouts. Check out the full video above. - Alan Angels, who joined Violent by Design on IMPACT last night had some choice words for his...
WWE NXT On 11/1 Sees Decrease In Viewership, Key Demo Rating
Viewership for the November 1 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT on November 1 drew 670,000 viewers. This number is down from the 716,000 viewers the show drew last week. This number is on par with recent weeks. NXT recorded a 0.13 rating in the...
Samu Anoa’i: WWE Will Do Whatever It Takes To Make Rock vs. Roman Happen; I'm Picking Roman To Win
The Samoan family has started picking sides when it comes to a potential showdown between Roman Reigns and The Rock. For the entire duration of Roman Reigns' career, fans have been consistently fantasy booking a match between 'The Tribal Chief' and The Rock himself. Although the two sides have also helped raise the hype with a few teases of their own, there is currently no match scheduled between the two at this very moment.
Kamille Talks NWA 74 Match Against Taya Valkyrie, Says It Was Overshadowed By EmPowerrr 2 Discussion
Kamille thinks that the discussion surrounding EmPowerrr 2 overshadowed her NWA 74 main event bout against Taya Valkyrie. The NWA women's division is currently being dominated by Kamille, who has held the NWA World Women's Title for over 500+ days. Throughout her reign, Kamille has notched wins over women such as Chelsea Green, Allie Katch, and KiLynn King.
Logan Paul: I Want To Defend The Undisputed WWE Universal Title Against The Rock
Logan Paul has a big opponent in mind if he's able to defeat Roman Reigns. Logan Paul will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel against Roman Reigns. Saturday marks Paul's third match in WWE and only second singles match. He defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam.
Sami Zayn Doesn't Miss Old Theme, Thought He Had It Too Long And It Was Hard To Dance To
Sami Zayn's "Worlds Apart" theme became memorable as Zayn would come out fired up and dancing as it played. With a character shift came a theme change for Zayn, and despite the popularity of the song, Zayn was excited to switch things up and thought it should have come sooner.
WWE Extends And Expands Media Rights Partnership In Sub-Saharan Africa
WWE has expanded its deal with a media partner. WWE announced that they have expanded and extended their media rights partnership with MultiChoice in Sub-Saharan Africa. Showmax is now the home of WWE Network in Sub-Saharan Africa. SuperSport will continue to broadcast weekly WWE events as a multi-year extension has been reached.
Ari Daivari Discusses Working As A Coach And Agent In AEW, Wanting To Work With Both Divisions
Ari Daivari is not only a wrestler in AEW, but he works behind the scenes as an agent and coach. Daivari reportedly joined AEW in the summer and recently confirmed he had signed a full-time deal despite not getting an "All Elite" graphic on social media. Speaking on AEW Unrestricted,...
AEW Dynamite On 11/2/22 Records Lowest Total Viewership Since July
Viewership numbers for the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 911,000 viewers. This number is down 9% from last week's episode which drew 997,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.29 (377,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Nina Samuels Discusses Nina Samuels Show In NXT UK, Planned Feud With Doudrop
The Nina Samuels Show became a staple of NXT UK television throughout 2022 as Nina Samuels would interview various NXT UK superstars. The show rose to prominence on social channels before hitting television in a regular spot and Samuels worked with a variety of NXT UK talents before the brand went on hiatus and Samuels was released as a result.
WWE SmackDown (11/4/2022) Results: Rey Mysterio vs. GUNTHER, LA Knight, Liv Morgan Compete & More.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/4/2022 edition of SmackDown on FOX. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER (c) vs. Rey Mysterio. - No Disqualification...
Clark Connors Explains How Quickly His AEW Forbidden Door Match Came Together
Clark Connors discusses replacing Tomohiro Ishii at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. When it was first announced that Tomohiro Ishii, Miro, PAC, and Malakai Black would be competing in a four way match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, fans around the wrestling world rejoiced. In the days leading up to the event, it was revealed that Ishii would not be a part of the bout due to injury. He was replaced by Clark Connors, who started out as a Young Lion in New Japan Pro Wrestling.
WWE Announces Crown Jewel Press Conference, Nyla Rose Continues To Be A Menace, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, November 3, 2022. - WWE has confirmed a Crown Jewel press conference will take place on Friday, November 4 on social media. - Per PWInsider, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Don Callis, and Dan Lambert were all backstage at last night's episode of Dynamite.
