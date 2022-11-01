ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

AEW Dynamite On 11/2/22 Records Lowest Total Viewership Since July

Viewership numbers for the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 911,000 viewers. This number is down 9% from last week's episode which drew 997,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.29 (377,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Fightful

Podcast: AEW Dynamite 11/2/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp

Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite for November 2, 2022. - All Atlantic Title: Rey Fenix vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Luchasaurus. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens...
Fightful

STARDOM Hiroshima Goddess Festival Results (11/3/22): Syuri vs. Maika, Saya Kamitani vs. Mina Shirakawa, And More

For the first time in a long time, STARDOM was back for a traditional, non-tournament pay-per-view as Thursday was the Hiroshima Goddess Festival. The show featured multiple title matches including Syuri defending the World of Stardom Championship against Maika in the main event and Mina Shirakawa challenging Saya Kamitani for the Wonder of Stardom Championship.
Fightful

Aussie Open Returns! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 11/3/22 | IMPACT Post-Show

Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for November 3, 2022. - Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian vs. Aussie Open. - X-Division Tournament: Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey. - Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan. - Moose vs. Ace Austin. - BTI: X-Division Tournament: Yuya Uemura vs....
Fightful

Shawn Spears Discusses His Future Goals In Wrestling

Shawn Spears returned to AEW television on the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, helping out his old Pinnacle pals FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and Wardlow. Spears had been off television since May and explained that he stepped away to handle things in his personal life as his mother passed away and his wife (Cassie Lee) announced her pregnancy. Spears would return to the ring on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage.
Fightful

Peter Avalon: My AEW Contract Offer Overlapped A Potential Opportunity With 205 Live

Peter Avalon discusses the career options that he had in 2019. When All Elite Wrestling was formed in 2019, many pro wrestlers around the world were afforded the opportunity to become household names as a part of a brand new wrestling company that had a lot of buzz. One of those names was Peter Avalon, who has competed for the company since the first Fight For The Fallen event in 2019.
Fightful

Clark Connors Explains How Quickly His AEW Forbidden Door Match Came Together

Clark Connors discusses replacing Tomohiro Ishii at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. When it was first announced that Tomohiro Ishii, Miro, PAC, and Malakai Black would be competing in a four way match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, fans around the wrestling world rejoiced. In the days leading up to the event, it was revealed that Ishii would not be a part of the bout due to injury. He was replaced by Clark Connors, who started out as a Young Lion in New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy