Read full article on original website
Related
Logan Paul As WWE Champion, Shibata And Jarrett In AEW, Nakamura vs. Muta | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@fighttalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Logan Paul becoming Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. - Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Great Muta in Pro Wrestling NOAH. - AC Mack dethroned. - Nick Gage vs. Lio Rush from GCW Hit Em Up. - Jensen live at Battle Slam...
WWE Live Event Results In Geneva, Switzerland (11/2): Sami Zayn Teams With The Usos
WWE held a live event on November 2 from Geneva Arena in Geneva, Switzerland. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Live Event Results In Geneva, Switzerland (11/2) - The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) def. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) - Shotzi def....
WWE Announces Crown Jewel Press Conference, Nyla Rose Continues To Be A Menace, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, November 3, 2022. - WWE has confirmed a Crown Jewel press conference will take place on Friday, November 4 on social media. - Per PWInsider, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Don Callis, and Dan Lambert were all backstage at last night's episode of Dynamite.
MLW Battle Riot IV Results (11/3): 40-Man Battle Riot Bout Headlines
Major League Wrestling aired its Battle Riot IV event on November 3 from Melrose Ballroom in New York City, New York. Matches and segments were taped on June 23. The event aired on Pro Wrestling TV. Full results and highlights are below. MLW Battle Riot IV Results (11/3) - Calvin...
WWE SmackDown (11/4/2022) Results: Rey Mysterio vs. GUNTHER, LA Knight, Liv Morgan Compete & More.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/4/2022 edition of SmackDown on FOX. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER (c) vs. Rey Mysterio. - No Disqualification...
How Did WWE Do Without Vince McMahon? | WWE Q3 2022 Earnings Call | Nick Khan & Stephanie McMahon
Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon and others on the WWE Q3 earnings call!. To directly support us and our continuing breaking news, interviews, and the like, subscribe to FightfulSelect.com. You'll get exclusive news sent to you directly before anyone else, and dozens of podcasts monthly including Alex Pawlowski's Sour Graps, Sean Ross Sapp's Q&A, Retro Reviews and more.
WWE Crown Jewel Fightful Predictions Show | + AEW Talk and more| Coexisting w/ Rob & Maggie 11/4/22
Welcome to the Fightful Crown Jewel Predictions Show, and welcome to a brand new episode of Coexisting with Rob & Maggie! This week we have various topics to talk about. - What we liked AEW Dynamite/WWE Raw/Impact Wrestling. - Impact X-Division Tournament Bracket. - Cooper Effect: Sheep Dog is Still...
AEW Dynamite On 11/2/22 Records Lowest Total Viewership Since July
Viewership numbers for the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 911,000 viewers. This number is down 9% from last week's episode which drew 997,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.29 (377,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Podcast: AEW Dynamite 11/2/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite for November 2, 2022. - All Atlantic Title: Rey Fenix vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Luchasaurus. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens...
STARDOM Hiroshima Goddess Festival Results (11/3/22): Syuri vs. Maika, Saya Kamitani vs. Mina Shirakawa, And More
For the first time in a long time, STARDOM was back for a traditional, non-tournament pay-per-view as Thursday was the Hiroshima Goddess Festival. The show featured multiple title matches including Syuri defending the World of Stardom Championship against Maika in the main event and Mina Shirakawa challenging Saya Kamitani for the Wonder of Stardom Championship.
Rick Ross BETTER THAN HEENAN!? Colt Cabana, Crown Jewel | Grapsody 11/4/22
Will Washington, Phil Lindsey and Righteous Reg are here for a special Friday edition of Grapsody to cover the news for November 4 in WWE, AEW, IMPACT, NJPW and more!
Tony Khan: It Makes A Lot Of Sense For AEW To Expand Our Live Calendar In 2023 And Beyond
Tony Khan is looking at expanding the live event schedule. On Wednesday, AEW hired Jeff Jarrett as Director Of Business Development after Jarrett's surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite when he laid out Darby Allin with a guitar. Jarrett previously served as Senior Vice President of Live Events for WWE, but was released from his position in August 2022.
Watch: PJ BLACK RETURNS vs Yuya UEMURA | Before the IMPACT Nov 3, 2022
X-Division Tournament action continues on November 3, 2022 Before The Impact. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Aussie Open Returns! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 11/3/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for November 3, 2022. - Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian vs. Aussie Open. - X-Division Tournament: Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey. - Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan. - Moose vs. Ace Austin. - BTI: X-Division Tournament: Yuya Uemura vs....
Nick Aldis Says Bret Hart Pitched For Him To Face Davey Boy Smith Jr At Dungeon Wrestling
Nick Aldis discusses his bout with Harry Smith. At Dungeon Wrestling WrestleWeen 2, Nick Aldis defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr to win the Stu Hart Heritage Championship. Speaking to Liam Crowley of ComicBook, Aldis revealed that it was Bret Hart's idea for the match to take place. "Some of the...
Shawn Spears Discusses His Future Goals In Wrestling
Shawn Spears returned to AEW television on the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, helping out his old Pinnacle pals FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and Wardlow. Spears had been off television since May and explained that he stepped away to handle things in his personal life as his mother passed away and his wife (Cassie Lee) announced her pregnancy. Spears would return to the ring on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage.
Is CM Punk Done Wrestling? The List & Ya Boy 11/2/22 | Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van talk all the wrestling news for November 2, 2022!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Ari Daivari Discusses Working As A Coach And Agent In AEW, Wanting To Work With Both Divisions
Ari Daivari is not only a wrestler in AEW, but he works behind the scenes as an agent and coach. Daivari reportedly joined AEW in the summer and recently confirmed he had signed a full-time deal despite not getting an "All Elite" graphic on social media. Speaking on AEW Unrestricted,...
Peter Avalon: My AEW Contract Offer Overlapped A Potential Opportunity With 205 Live
Peter Avalon discusses the career options that he had in 2019. When All Elite Wrestling was formed in 2019, many pro wrestlers around the world were afforded the opportunity to become household names as a part of a brand new wrestling company that had a lot of buzz. One of those names was Peter Avalon, who has competed for the company since the first Fight For The Fallen event in 2019.
Clark Connors Explains How Quickly His AEW Forbidden Door Match Came Together
Clark Connors discusses replacing Tomohiro Ishii at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. When it was first announced that Tomohiro Ishii, Miro, PAC, and Malakai Black would be competing in a four way match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, fans around the wrestling world rejoiced. In the days leading up to the event, it was revealed that Ishii would not be a part of the bout due to injury. He was replaced by Clark Connors, who started out as a Young Lion in New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0