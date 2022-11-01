ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Here’s how Pueblo would seek to spend public safety sales tax revenues in 2023

By Josue Perez, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Rvq0_0iuEwsDh00

Although Pueblo voters won't decide until next week's election whether to extend or sunset the city's public safety sales tax, the city has already proposed how it would spend the tax funds in 2023 if it continues.

According to the city’s proposed 2023 budget, the tax is expected to bring in a little more than $5 million next year, which would mark the largest amount collected since the tax began in 2018.

The city is proposing to spend north of $2.2 million for 20 officers and four sergeants — which is the most it's ever proposed and would be the most it's ever spent on police wages from the tax. Of the $2.2 million, $1.9 million is budgeted for personnel and $300,000 allocated for overtime pay, according to the proposed budget.

The salary range for sergeants who are paid from the tax is between $96,462 and $100,701; the range for officers is between $52,138 and $82,797, according to the budget.

Nearly $950,000 is budgeted for operating costs, with supplies ($889,000) accounting for most of that total.

There are a few other areas where the city has proposed peak spending, including benefits, where nearly $700,000 is allocated for officers paid from the tax, and capital assets, where north of $2.7 million is budgeted. For the latter, $1.4 million has been budgeted for computer equipment and $1.3 million for vehicles and rolling stock.

Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller previously told the Chieftain the department would like to keep up with technological advancements at officers’ disposal and improve its vehicle fleet.

“We’re trying to buy equipment that is going to make our officers more efficient and allow us to give better service to the public,” Noeller said.

Pueblo government news:Pueblo considers ordinance to ban sitting or lying down on public rights of way downtown

Nearly $71,000 has been budgeted for a transfer to the general fund, which Mayor Nick Gradisar said pays for a software program that the police department uses.

Also included in the proposed budget are Pueblo PD projects that are paid for with funds from the tax; $35,000 is budgeted for drones, $550,000 for vehicle video system replacements and $1.3 million for vehicle purchases among other budgeted expenditures.

The city and police department are projecting $1.4 million will be left over from the tax at the end of 2022, Noeller said, which can still be spent on the department even if voters choose to let the tax sunset in December.

City officials advocating for approval of the ballot measure, 2B, and the tax’s five-year renewal say it will continue to help a department that is dealing with officer shortages and rising crime rates. According to Pueblo PD, the city of Pueblo experienced a 36% increase in auto theft from the period from Jan. 1 to Aug. 1, 2021, to the same seven-month period in 2022.

In the same time frame, there was a 77% increase in robberies, 12% increase in burglaries, 16% increase in aggravated assaults and 31% increase in sexual assaults. Overall, there was a 20% increase in part 1 offenses — meaning the most serious types of offenses such as robberies, homicides and aggravated assaults — according to Pueblo PD.

More on the public safety sales tax:Pueblo mayor and police chief want safety sales tax extended, but not all city leaders on board

Noeller said police dispatch is experiencing extended call volumes and referenced 19 calls for service that were placed on hold on a recent Wednesday, which he said is not a traditionally busy day. He said calls for service that must be placed on hold can reach at least 30.

Advocates against 2B, including city councilor Lori Winner, say the city is generating enough money to fund the police department through its general fund and debrucing, making the tax an additional financial burden on taxpayers.

The city collected just north of $17.2 million from debrucing in 2021 and $10 million of that was budgeted for road improvements. Winner claims that the rest of the funds collected from debrucing could be used to fund the police department and the city could spend even more on it after it collects additional debrucing funds next year.

Between 2018 and 2022, the public safety sales tax is projected to have collected more than $19.6 million; $18.2 million of that has been spent.

Chieftain reporter Josue Perez can be reached at JHPerez@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @josuepwrites.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO

City breaks down the allocation of Pueblo Public Safety Tax for 2023 if passed

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On November 8, Pueblo voters will decide whether or not to approve a Public Safety tax that funds law enforcement and its resources. Ahead of the vote, the city released its 2023 budget and detailed how the money would be spent. According to our news partners at The Pueblo Chieftain, the tax would bring in roughly $5 million.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Accidental Landlords,’ the new phenomenon hitting the Colorado Springs housing market

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As homes sit stagnant on the Colorado Springs housing market, selling for prices lower than this summer, many property owners are deciding to rent out their homes, becoming what realtors are calling "accidental landlords." Drew Bartlett, a Business Development Manager for Dorman Real Estate, says the phenomenon happens when property The post ‘Accidental Landlords,’ the new phenomenon hitting the Colorado Springs housing market appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Business owners meet with Pueblo officials to discuss crime problem

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Crime is up across Colorado, including in Pueblo. In the last few months, a Pueblo City Councilwoman has said her business was broken into four times. On Thursday, business owners from across the city met with local officials, trying to figure out how to protect themselves. At...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Proposed development in Black Forest neighborhood would increase home density tenfold, build 275-unit hotel

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some Black Forest residents are speaking out against the planned expansion of Flying Horse North, a residential community between Colorado Springs and Monument. KRDO The project's developer -- Flying Horse Development, LLC -- already had approval to build more than 200 homes in the community, but only 80 were The post Proposed development in Black Forest neighborhood would increase home density tenfold, build 275-unit hotel appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
newsfromthestates.com

District attorneys reviewing affidavits from group that claims 2020 election in Colorado compromised

An El Paso County ballot drop off box in the parking lot of the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers in Colorado Springs on Oct. 31, 2021 (Julia Fennell/Colorado Newsline) At least two Colorado district attorney offices are looking into matters presented by volunteers of an activist group that last year conducted a voter canvassing effort intended to demonstrate that the results of the 2020 election were compromised.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Some county clerks say they're getting death threats from election deniers

Some county clerks in Colorado have installed bulletproof glass after receiving death threats from election deniers. One clerk is even wearing a bulletproof vest.Two of the clerks who have fielded the most attacks this election are in the most Republican parts of the state -- Weld and El Paso counties.They say people they once thought of as allies are now among their antagonists."For last 2 years been it's been nonstop - innuendo, threats at all levels," said El Paso County Clerk Chuck Broerman, who is one of the last people you would expect Republicans to turn on.A former county chair...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo City Council President’s business burglarized fourth time in two months

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A popular sports bar, owned by Pueblo's City Council President, was burglarized for the fourth time in two months. Early Monday morning, someone broke into Graham's Grill. Once inside, they took cash deposits from the business. The damage is estimated at thousands of dollars. "The property damage is what the big The post Pueblo City Council President’s business burglarized fourth time in two months appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Rocky Ford-based Water Purification system named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Colorado’

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Innovative Water Technologies now bears the title of Grand Prize Winner, after the Colorado Chamber of Commerce voted the company's SunSpring water filtration system the 'Coolest Thing Made in Colorado.' The company, based out of Rocky Ford, has installed water filtration systems in 38 countries, producing over 100 billion liters The post Rocky Ford-based Water Purification system named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Colorado’ appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Pueblo

A $1 million Powerball prize was won in Colorado. Wednesday night’s winning ticket was purchased at Winners Corner in Pueblo. There were also two $50,000 winners with tickets purchased at a Denver 7-Eleven and a King Soopers in Colorado Springs. No one has hit the massive Powerball Jackpot yet. The jackpot will likely rise to $1.5 billion at Saturday’s drawing, nearing a record high.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo begins repaving project on Northern Avenue

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The City of Pueblo started a repaving project along a section of Northern Avenue on Monday, Oct. 31. The project is pavement milling, new asphalt overlay, and striping work that the City said is expected to take about two weeks. The city said the project will have lane closures, but at least […]
PUEBLO, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

‘These People Are Not Really Republicans:’ GOP Infighting May Cost GOP a State House Seat

Republicans in El Paso County’s House District 19 failed to select a replacement for former Rep. Tim Geitner (R-Monument) during an attempted vacancy committee meeting this Saturday in Colorado Springs. “Our elected representative from House District 19, Tim Geitner, resigned on Oct. 7,” explained Ryan Graham, the Republican chairman...
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
915K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy