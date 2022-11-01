Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Cardinals: Ranking bench coach replacements for St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals had new leadership in the clubhouse during the 2022 season with a first year manager in Oli Marmol and new bench coach Skip Schumaker joining him in the dug out. The success of that new leadership got Schumaker a managerial gig in Miami, and now leaves a new opening at bench coach for St. Louis.
St. Louis Cardinals: Three Free Agent Targets this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have roster holes to fill before the 2023 season. Here are three free agents John Mozeliak and company should consider signing. The 2023 St. Louis Cardinals are going to have fresh faces on and off the field. Gone are franchise favorites Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, as they officially retire after the season. The Cardinals, by all accounts, have not discussed resigning 2023 free agents Jose Quintana or Corey Dickerson.
Astros: Dusty Baker could come to regret pregame Justin Verlander comments
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker claims that ace Justin Verlander will not have a short leash in Game 5 of the World Series. That could be a mistake. Justin Verlander has an ERA of 6.07 in eight career World Series starts. That’s enough of a sample size to call JV’s performance in the Fall Classic a trend, rather than a mere blip of the radar for Baker and Co.
Cardinals-themed answer stumps players in Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Jeopardy! contestants generally have a wide range of knowledge on a variety of topics. Perhaps that's even more so for the select few competing in this year's Tournament of Champions field.
Cardinals: Donovan’s Gold Glove raises questions about award
St. Louis Cardinals utility player Brendan Donovan’s Gold Glove acquisition could make people question what goes into the award. The best play Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan made this year was robbing Tommy Edman of a Gold Glove Award. That may sound harsh, but the league’s refusal to give Edman another Gold Glove makes me raise an eyebrow in how it’s judging utility players in its first distribution of the award.
theScore
White Sox manager Grifol uncertain about Abreu's future
New Chicago White Sox skipper Pedro Grifol isn't sure if first baseman Jose Abreu will return to the team next season. "I think all 30 managers want to see Jose Abreu in their lineup ... but again, we have to sit down and see how this roster shakes out ... and see where we go from there," Grifol said Thursday when asked if he would like to see the longtime White Sox slugger in his managerial future, according to NBC Sports Chicago.
Yardbarker
Mike Tosar Expected to Become White Sox Hitting Coach
On Thursday, the Chicago White Sox officially introduced Pedro Grifol as their new manager. The focus will now shift to the rest of Grifol's staff. General manager Rick Hahn confirmed that pitching coaches Ethan Katz and Curt Hasler will return to their roles. Charlie Montoyo, former Blue Jays manager, will serve as Grifol's bench coach.
White Sox set three coaches for Pedro Grifol's staff
As the White Sox introduced Pedro Grifol as their next manager on Thursday, they brushed over who will fill some of the positions under his staff. "The only specifics I can get into today are about those individuals who we are certain will be on his staff," general manager Rick Hahn said. "Ethan Katz and Curt Hassler will return in their previous roles. And we're pleased to also share with you that Charlie Montoyo will be joining Pedro's staff as his bench coach."
Yardbarker
Dodgers Ofrenda For Vin Scully, Tommy Lasorda, Maury Wills & Mike Brito Placed At Dodger Stadium
A Los Angeles Dodgers ofrenda was set up at Dodger Stadium to pay tribute to the late Mike Brito, Tommy Lasorda, Vin Scully and Maury Wills, among others with ties to the organization in recognition of Día de Los Muertos. All but Lasorda passed away this year. The Hall...
Yardbarker
Cubs Left Fielder Ian Happ Wins NL Gold Glove
Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ won his first Gold Glove, Rawlings announced Tuesday. Happ, who led NL left fielders in defensive runs saved (13) this season, according to FanGraphs, beat out David Peralta and Christian Yelich. Peralta split the season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays, while Yelich is with the Milwaukee Brewers. Peralta (2019) and Yelich (2014) have previously won the award.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Wish Willie McGee A Happy Birthday
Yesterday, the St. Louis Cardinals paid homage to one of their franchise legends and current coaches. Cardinals Hall-of-Famer Willie McGee turned 64 years old yesterday. McGee played the vast majority of his Major League career with the Cardinals. He was a part of the Cards’ 1982 World Series championship team...
CBS Sports
Chicago White Sox hire Pedro Grifol as manager to replace Tony La Russa
The Chicago White Sox are named Kansas City Royals coach Pedro Grifol as the team's next manager on Thursday, announcing the move on Twitter:. Grifol, 52, just completed his 10th season as a member of the Royals' coaching staff. For the past three years, he served as the team's bench coach, and prior to that he was K.C.'s quality control coach, catching coach, hitting coach, and special assignment coach. He had been a candidate to become the Royals' next manager, but the club wound up hiring Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro to fill the role.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Prospect Andy Pages To Take Part In AFL Home Run Derby
The Los Angeles Dodgers Minor League system took huge strides during the 2022 season, and the year has continued for Andy Pages, among other prospects in the organization. Pages is part of the Glendale Desert Dogs roster and is set to participate in the inaugural Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby on Saturday. Pages additionally is playing in the annual Fall Stars Game.
Collinsville football on historic playoff run
It took 103 years for Collinsville High School to earn their first victory in the state football playoffs. The Kahoks (9-1) beat Bradley-Bourbonnais 14-12 last Friday to get that historic win. Now it’s on to the second round and a matchup in Chicago on Saturday night against Brother Rice. For the Kahoks, they know they […]
