ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Author Chris Bohjalian whisks Savannah off to thrilling Tanzania in new novel, 'The Lioness'

By Meagan Pusser
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MMWtt_0iuEwjWO00

It turns out that stories can be as useful as a Boy Scout knife on a safari gone horribly wrong.

In his latest novel, “The Lioness,” New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian uses both of these tools to leads his characters, and perhaps readers, to confront daunting realities about the shifting world around them.

Although set in 1964 Tanzania, “The Lioness” began with a spark of inspiration after a New York City Monday matinee. The author’s description of that day was just as detailed as his descriptions of the Serengeti.

Beyond the books:Live Oak Libraries' patrons use their library cards for endless possibilities

Expanding history:Event on maroons, marronage of the Lowcountry aims to start conversation

Also:Betty the Book Bus is promoting literacy with a mobile bookstore around Savannah

“The sky was cobalt, and I went from this dark, air-conditioned cinema into the blistering August heat, and I thought to myself, ‘my gosh, movies are magic. Why have I never written a Hollywood novel?’” Bohjalian said.

But Bohjalian wanted to focus the conflict less on Hollywood moguls and more on other areas of the world that were changing just as quickly. After auditioning a few possibilities, Bohjalian decided on East Africa, an area where the Cold War wasn’t the only reason everything could change in the blink of an eye.

Thanks to a serendipitous change of schedule, Bohjalian’s research plan shifted almost as quickly. Although the author and his wife planned a safari trip for May 2020, a cancellation in October 2019 allowed them to move the trip up.

Months before the global pandemic hijacked the world, Bohjalian met a crucial new character: The Serengeti.

“I loved going on my safari. It stays with you forever when you see a mother lioness with her cubs, when you see an elephant pushing her child in front of the cameras with something like pride, or when you see the great frenetic crossing of the Mara River with thousands and thousands of wildebeests and zebras all hoping to cross before a lioness or a crocodile gets them,” Bohjalian recalled with deep reverence in his voice.

“It’s real circle of life stuff.”

Actress Katie Barstow, her new husband David Hill, and their guests repeatedly face the circle of life as their kidnapping escalates throughout “The Lioness.” With death glaring around every tent corner and baobab tree, it’s clear that this safari will be far from the peaceful one Bohjalian experienced in 2019.

Whether it’s questions of fame, racism, love, or death, the Serengeti challenges everything the safari members have ever known about one another and themselves. “We never know who we are until our feet are really put to the fire,” Bohjalian said.

Half medical student, half author:Tyler Beauchamp brings a unique perspective to new YA novel

“When I was writing ‘The Lioness,’ I had no idea who would be heroic and who would be cowardly. I don’t think any of us know how we respond in that situation until we are in it.”

While few of us have firsthand experience with the kinds of danger in “The Lioness,” the book’s historical and social threads are attractive features for many Savannahians. Stories helped build Savannah, and its people celebrate those stories in every way possible, from shopping at local bookstores to attending the annual Savannah Book Festival. “It’s a community that really cherishes what books can mean to the soul,” Bohjalian said. “It’s a community, in my experience, that understands that books are great windows into our personal lives.”

Each new encounter reminds us that books aren’t just for classrooms and libraries. Books are gateways to understanding the world and each other, a realization Savannah Book Festival encourages through events like An Evening with Chris Bohjalian.

“That’s a great, great gift,” Bohjalian said. “Savannah is an unbelievably wonderful reading city.”

City Talk:The story of the maroons is another gap in Savannah's history. Let's find ways to tell it.

That kind of compliment carries great significance coming from a writer, especially one still holding onto the 45-cent copy of Edgar Allen Poe short stories he bought as a 7-year-old. Those stories, and many more like them, sparked an avid reading habit that inspired lifelong goals. “I always knew I was going to be an author, or I knew I was going to try,” Bohjalian said. “The question was whether I would succeed and get to do it.”

With more than 20 works translated into over 35 languages, Bohjalian has done more than just become an accomplished author. He’s lent a helping hand to those of us trying to figure out how to survive in a world that often feels like it's been turned upside-down.

An Evening with Chris Bohjalian is hosted by Savannah Book Festival and E. Shaver Booksellers. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Copies of Bohjalian’s books will be available for purchase at the event, and the author will be signing event-purchased books.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Tybee Music Fest to have a crowd of over 700

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With just under two weeks left, the 1st Annual Tybee Post Theater Music Fest, scheduled for Nov. 12, has already sold out with 750 tickets sold.   “We’re really good at doing concerts,” said Tybee Post Theater Executive Director Evan Goetz.  “So, we thought, how can we expand what we do beyond […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

After 10 years, Rock 'n' Roll Marathon not taking place in Savannah this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Rock N' Roll Marathon would typically be taking place in Savannah this weekend, but this year's event was cancelled back in April. The city cancelled the race after some residents complained the event made it too difficult to get around. Some store owners also expressed concern the race route gave people the impression their businesses were closed.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Get your rage out at this mobile rage room in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With rage rooms becoming all the more popular in the United States, you might be wondering what you can do to get in on the fun. For starters, why not bring the party to you for your first rage room experience? Smash Town Mobile Rage Room is the perfect option for […]
SAVANNAH, GA
weddingsparrow.com

6 charming southern wedding venues you need to see

There's nothing quite like southern hospitality and that welcoming charm is taken to another level when it comes to hosting a wedding. There are countless stunning wedding venues in the southern states, from characterful waterfront properties in the coastal lowlands to modern metropolis hotels with sophisticated style, all offering that reliable warmth and next level service.
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

‘Dateline’ speaks with Cook family in new Murdaugh special airing Friday

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The parents of Connor Cook, one of the passengers in the 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach, will share new details about that night with NBC’s Craig Melvin during Friday’s episode of ‘Dateline.’ The two-hour special, “Dark Waters,” examines the Murdaugh family’s storied history, including the many scandals that have […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
Narcity USA

Savannah Has Become The South’s 'Most Exciting Food Destination' & Here’s Where Locals Eat

Some of the best restaurants in Savannah, GA are hiding in plain sight but often get overlooked in lieu of local overrated tourist traps. Over the past few years, the culinary scene in my hometown of Savannah has taken off. Fine dining restaurants like The Grey and Common Thread have garnered media attention nationwide and elevated the standard in the local food and beverage scene.
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah’s Los Compas Taqueria – A must try

While we like to think we keep pretty good tabs on everything going on across the area’s food scene, I’m not at all afraid to admit when there is some great food out there we didn’t know about. The text came in a few weeks ago from...
SAVANNAH, GA
Greater Milwaukee Today

4 vibrant cities every Southern road trip lover should visit

The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that. Here are some of the South’s best places to visit. Charleston, South...
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

74th annual Junior League Thrift Sale

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Junior League of Savannah was making thrifting cool before it became a trend with their annual sale bringing together one of the biggest collections of gently used, affordable items. The 74th annual Junior League Thrift Sale is Saturday in a new location. Elizabeth Summerell, the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing Burke Co. teen believed to be in Savannah area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of a missing 17-year-old Georgia girl is asking people in the Savannah area to be on the lookout for her. Delane Lara, 17, was last seen on October 6, nearly a month ago. She was reported missing to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, just north of our area. Her […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is on it’s way. Why not take a little time to enjoy the events going on this weekend in Savannah? Here’s a list of some to get you started. Grand Opening of Smithereens When: Friday, November 4 at 1 p.m. Where: Savannah Smithereen’s Price: No price is listed on […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Search for missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon enters 4th week

Update 1:15 p.m.: The Chatham County Police Department issued the following statement on Quinton's disappearance:. "Four weeks ago today, we received the call that would spark the largest search and most far-reaching investigation in the history of the Chatham County Police Department. It was the call that little Quinton Simon was missing.
SAVANNAH, GA
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Beaches Near Savannah Georgia

A 20-minute drive from downtown Savannah, Tybee Island is one of the best places to enjoy a day at the beach. You can spend the whole day in the sun, swim, or surf as you want the white sand and calm, mild waves of the Atlantic. For more adventure, head to Tybee Pier and Pavilion, where you can check out the many shops and restaurants. You can also take advantage of its ice cream and restroom facilities.
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

EAT IT AND LIKE IT: New 520 wings spot, Regional food and event roundup

Last week in this space we gave you a list of nearly a dozen new eateries on the horizon in and around Savannah with a promise that there would be more. There are always more. It is certainly not the plan here to do a play-by-play every week of upcoming restaurants, but we found out about this one after press time. It is very much worthy of a mention simply because of what it means for the neighborhood where it is being built.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy