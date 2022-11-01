Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Commissioners approve grant award for K-9 therapy dog in SW Detention Center
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Sweetwater County Commissioners were approached to approve the 2022 Wyoming Family to Family Health Information Center Mini-Grant Award Agreement, during the regularly scheduled meeting on November, 1. Krisena Marchal, grants manager for the county, was approached by county law enforcement to pursue this grant to...
wyo4news.com
Town deer again discussed at RS City Council meeting
Rock Springs, Wyoming – During the regular Rock Springs City Council meeting held in council chambers on November 1, a concerned citizen came forward during the presentations and proclamations portion of the meeting. Bill Wannacott, a 73-year resident of Rock Springs, voiced a request for the City Council to...
oilcity.news
Multiple crashes reported on snowy I-80 in Wyoming; traffic backed up near Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling along much of the Interstate 80 corridor in Wyoming, several crashes have been reported on Thursday morning. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting at least three crashes along I-80 as of 11:18 a.m. Thursday, including:. A crash at milepost 173 near Wamsutter...
wyo4news.com
SCSD #1 in search of Board of Trustee member
November 3, 2022 — The Board of Trustees of Sweetwater County School District #1 is asking those interested in filling a vacant spot on the Board to submit a letter of interest by 4 p.m. next Wednesday, November 9. Letters can be dropped off at the Central Administration Building, 3550 Foothill Boulevard, Rock Springs.
wyo4news.com
Green River Fire Dept. responds to multiple calls
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — It’s been a busy weekend for your Green River Fire Department with the structure fire calls and medical calls. On Friday evening at approximately 7:35 p.m., GRFD responded to Solvay Minerals to assist with a coal fire on site. All employees were safe and out of the building upon arrival, and no injuries occurred.
wyo4news.com
Meet Your Sweetwater County Republican Candidates
Superintendent of Public Instruction – Megan Degenfelder. Wyoming House District 17 – Joshua Thomas (J.T) Larson. Don’t forget to vote on November 8, 2022. (This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)
wyo4news.com
Rock Springs winner of “Paint the Town Pink” recognized
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center staff would like to thank all of the businesses that helped create awareness for October’s Breast Cancer Awareness month by decorating their businesses. This year there were 22 entries in Rock Springs and Green River. Paint the Town Pink supports...
wyo4news.com
Margaret Johnson (October 7, 1929 – October 30, 2022)
Margaret Johnson, aged 92, passed away at her home in Rock Springs on a Sunday afternoon, after an extended battle with congestive heart failure. She died peacefully in the presence of her immediate family. Marge started her life in the coal mining camp of Lionkol, just North of Rock Springs,...
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Entertainment Report
Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!. Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p. Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p FRI, Nov....
sweetwaternow.com
NWS Issues Winter Weather Advisory for Sweetwater County
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Snow is on the way and the United States National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Sweetwater County beginning at 6 tonight and running through 6 p.m. tomorrow, November 3. Sweetwater County residents can expect to see 2-4 inches of snow during...
wyo4news.com
Road closure notice in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Notice is hereby given that starting Monday, November 7, 2022, road work will commence at the intersection of Center St. and Grant St. in Rock Springs. Grant St. will be closed between College Dr. and Center St. as well as between Center St. and A St. Center St. will be reduced to one lane in each direction at Grant St. Access to the food bank only will be provided at the intersection of College Dr. and Grant St. This road closure is expected to last approximately 3 weeks. Please use alternate routes to reach your destination during this closure.
wyo4news.com
It’s Almost Here! The 12th Annual Home and Holiday Show
The 12th Annual Home and Holiday Show begins next Friday, November 11th at 5pm at the Sweetwater County Events Complex in Rock Springs. This three-day event brings vendors from several states, with over one hundred booths. Local favorites will be back with food, gifts, home improvement sales, hot tubs, handmade items, clothing, holiday décor and more. Many new vendors are on the list for this year’s show as well.
wyo4news.com
Linda Kay Croson Tosh Shively (September 27, 1943 – October 31, 2022)
Linda Kay Croson Tosh Shively, 79, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Shively died following a courageous battle with cancer for the last seven months. Cremation will take place. a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.
wyo4news.com
Green River’s “Paint the Town Pink” winner recognized
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center staff would like to thank all of the businesses that helped create awareness for October’s Breast Cancer Awareness month by decorating their businesses. This year there were 22 entries in Rock Springs and Green River. Paint the Town Pink supports...
wyo4news.com
Toys 4 Kids sponsored by the Rock Springs Firefighters
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — It’s that time of year again! The Rock Springs Firefighters Local #1499 with the support of the Rock Springs Fire Department is once again sponsoring the Toys for Kids program in Rock Springs. For decades, the Rock Springs Firefighters have been collecting and sorting...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 3, 2022
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Today – Snow showers likely, mainly before 5 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 16 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. A new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.
wyo4news.com
Western Fast Fund receives grant from Wyoming Community Foundation
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Western FAST (Faculty and Students Together) Fund has received a $3,000 grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation. With the help from the Wyoming Community Foundation the Western FAST Fund will continue to give emergency funds to Western students. These funds help students maintain enrollment and continue their path to graduation.
wyo4news.com
Carla Jane Sims (December 2, 1960 – September 20, 2022)
Carla Jane Sims, age 61, passed away peacefully at her home in Green River, WY on September 20, 2022 from kidney failure and congestive heart failure and to what could also be described as broken heart syndrome. A celebration of life will be held remotely via Google Meet on November 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. MT.
wyo4news.com
RSHS National Honor Society inducts new members
November 2, 2022 — On October 26th, Rock Springs High School inducted a new group of juniors and seniors to the National Honor Society (NHS). Dylan Chatterley was also introduced as the group’s new president. During the ceremony, speeches were given by juniors Gunnar Seiloff, Izabelle Frady, and...
wyo4news.com
Green River swimmers off to sizzling start at 3A State Championships
November 4, 2022 — The Green River girls’ swim team is off to a fast start in defense of their 3A state championship. On Thursday in Laramie, the Lady Wolves sophomore Tanith Smith and freshman Tavia Arnell recorded the fastest times in two races each while also being part of relay teams that also finished with top times in the preliminaries.
Comments / 0