Read full article on original website
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 11/04/22
Showers and storms are likely today for Southeast Kansas. A few of these could produce some gusty winds near 60 miles an hour. Small hail will also be possible. Then we will see cooler weather coming in for Saturday. We have seen warm weather continue to rush northward as a...
KAKE TV
‘We're optimistic this time’: Friday’s forecast gives Kansas farmers hope for wheat crop
ANDALE, Kan. (KAKE) - As the clouds rolled in over Andale Thursday, one Kansas farmer said he was feeling optimistic. “Rain tomorrow would make a huge difference,” Brian Wetta, partner at Wetta Farms said. This week’s forecast shows a high chance of rain Friday. Wetta said it would help...
The Kansas Cold Weather Rule takes effect November 1
TOPEKA – The Cold Weather Rule, designed to help Kansans who are behind on their utility payments avoid disconnection during the winter months, will begin on Tuesday, November 1 and remain in effect through March 31. With energy costs expected to rise this winter, the protections offered by the...
WIBW
Friday night forecast: Much colder with rain all day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve seen a good rain across Northeast Kansas with most spots picking up an inch or more. The rain is ongoing this afternoon, but will begin to thin out some this evening. Temperatures have also turned cold this afternoon in the 30s and 40s. There is a chance for snow overnight tonight, especially in North-Central Kansas. Snowfall amounts may be around an inch in some places, but don’t expect to still long if it all. That being said, it would still be wise to pay closer attention on the roadways Saturday morning.
Kansas Cold Weather Rule begins today
The Cold Weather Rule, a rule that helps Kansans who have fallen behind on their utility bill payments, is set to begin on Nov. 1. and will remain in effect through March 31.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Storm coming…needed rain…flakes too (THU-11/3)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another windy, warm day is on tap for the region as temperatures this morning are starting out in the lower 60s. As a matter of fact, the low of 61 degrees will likely tie the record warm low for the date set back in 1964.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and windy, severe storm threat returns
Warm and windy is the name of the game on Wednesday. Most of us will make another run at upper 70s during the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 35-45 mph in spots, especially to the west. Because of the lack of rain and windy conditions, much of western Kansas...
How much rain has fallen in Kansas
Kansas is getting much-needed rain Friday. Some of the rainfall totals are slow to come in, possibly because the rain is still falling in many areas.
KDOT warns about expected issues clearing highways this winter
Kansas Department of Transportation is warning drivers it could take longer to clear snow from roads this winter due to a lack of plow drivers.
Blue-green algae advisories issued for several Kansas lakes
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued public health advisories for several Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.
The car that is no longer affordable in Kansas
iSeeCars determined the used cars that have had the most significant decreases in affordability in each state.
INCOMING STORM: Up to 20 inches of snow expected to hit Colorado this week
A multi-day storm with the potential to drop up to 20 inches of snow at some of Colorado's high elevation areas and bring winter weather to most of the state, is expected to hit later this week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Snow is expected to begin falling...
farmtalknews.com
Water conservation at a Kansas feedlot
At the confluence of the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico is a 3-million-acre landmass of sand, clay and soil carried from the interior U.S. between the Appalachians and Rockies. As long as the Mississippi and its tributaries have existed, they’ve carved and shaped the landscape through both erosion and deposition. Bits of silt etched from alpine peaks in Colorado were layered over the floodplains of the Kansas River creating a fertile valley, while other debris was suspended in rushing water all the way to the delta in the Gulf.
KWCH.com
Kansas grocery store works to ease inflation’s impact on Thanksgiving
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If inflation wasn’t bad enough, now it could take a bite out of your Thanksgiving pie. Greg Carlson, the owner of Carlson’s Grocery Store, said he’s been preparing his store early, to make sure he has enough product for his customers once the holiday season arrives.
KWCH.com
Much needed rain still headed this way soon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Stronger winds are on the way for much of the state on Wednesday as a strong low pressure system begins to kick out of the west. Initially, we will have strong winds, high fire danger, very warm temperatures, but it could all end with a good chance for rain Thursday night and early Friday.
Holiday snack recalled from Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for products sold at Tractor Supply Company stores across Kansas. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the alert on Nov. 1 after an alert was posted by Cedar Creek Popcorn of Sac City, Iowa. This alert concerns the product 18 oz. Old-Fashioned Caramel Holiday Popcorn […]
Trout season begins in Kansas
PRATT (KSNT) – Trout season is finally here for Kansas anglers. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced that trout season is on as of Nov. 1. More than 30 waterbodies are being stocked with rainbow trout to give Kansas anglers across the state winter fishing opportunities. Trout season in Kansas runs till April […]
fourstateshomepage.com
9 Kansas counties to see expanded broadband access
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — $15.7 million has been awarded to seven service providers to bring high-speed broadband service to underserved, economically distressed, and low-population areas of Kansas. The funds are the first of three rounds of funding from the Kansas Capital Project Funds Broadband Grant Program. This first phase...
Truth About Cars
Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices
A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
Supermarket chain to close all locations for Thanksgiving Day
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be closing all of its stores, including those in Kansas, for Thanksgiving Day to give their employees time to be with their friends and families. Hy-Vee said that all 285 of their locations would be closing on Nov. 24, giving more than 80,000 of their employees a […]
Comments / 0