TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve seen a good rain across Northeast Kansas with most spots picking up an inch or more. The rain is ongoing this afternoon, but will begin to thin out some this evening. Temperatures have also turned cold this afternoon in the 30s and 40s. There is a chance for snow overnight tonight, especially in North-Central Kansas. Snowfall amounts may be around an inch in some places, but don’t expect to still long if it all. That being said, it would still be wise to pay closer attention on the roadways Saturday morning.

KANSAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO