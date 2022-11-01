ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Regional Weather for 11/04/22

Showers and storms are likely today for Southeast Kansas. A few of these could produce some gusty winds near 60 miles an hour. Small hail will also be possible. Then we will see cooler weather coming in for Saturday. We have seen warm weather continue to rush northward as a...
The Kansas Cold Weather Rule takes effect November 1

TOPEKA – The Cold Weather Rule, designed to help Kansans who are behind on their utility payments avoid disconnection during the winter months, will begin on Tuesday, November 1 and remain in effect through March 31. With energy costs expected to rise this winter, the protections offered by the...
Friday night forecast: Much colder with rain all day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve seen a good rain across Northeast Kansas with most spots picking up an inch or more. The rain is ongoing this afternoon, but will begin to thin out some this evening. Temperatures have also turned cold this afternoon in the 30s and 40s. There is a chance for snow overnight tonight, especially in North-Central Kansas. Snowfall amounts may be around an inch in some places, but don’t expect to still long if it all. That being said, it would still be wise to pay closer attention on the roadways Saturday morning.
Water conservation at a Kansas feedlot

At the confluence of the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico is a 3-million-acre landmass of sand, clay and soil carried from the interior U.S. between the Appalachians and Rockies. As long as the Mississippi and its tributaries have existed, they’ve carved and shaped the landscape through both erosion and deposition. Bits of silt etched from alpine peaks in Colorado were layered over the floodplains of the Kansas River creating a fertile valley, while other debris was suspended in rushing water all the way to the delta in the Gulf.
Much needed rain still headed this way soon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Stronger winds are on the way for much of the state on Wednesday as a strong low pressure system begins to kick out of the west. Initially, we will have strong winds, high fire danger, very warm temperatures, but it could all end with a good chance for rain Thursday night and early Friday.
Holiday snack recalled from Kansas stores

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for products sold at Tractor Supply Company stores across Kansas. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the alert on Nov. 1 after an alert was posted by Cedar Creek Popcorn of Sac City, Iowa. This alert concerns the product 18 oz. Old-Fashioned Caramel Holiday Popcorn […]
Trout season begins in Kansas

PRATT (KSNT) – Trout season is finally here for Kansas anglers. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced that trout season is on as of Nov. 1. More than 30 waterbodies are being stocked with rainbow trout to give Kansas anglers across the state winter fishing opportunities. Trout season in Kansas runs till April […]
9 Kansas counties to see expanded broadband access

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — $15.7 million has been awarded to seven service providers to bring high-speed broadband service to underserved, economically distressed, and low-population areas of Kansas. The funds are the first of three rounds of funding from the Kansas Capital Project Funds Broadband Grant Program. This first phase...
Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices

A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
Supermarket chain to close all locations for Thanksgiving Day

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be closing all of its stores, including those in Kansas, for Thanksgiving Day to give their employees time to be with their friends and families. Hy-Vee said that all 285 of their locations would be closing on Nov. 24, giving more than 80,000 of their employees a […]
