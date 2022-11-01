Read full article on original website
Related
Severe Weather Threat Increased for Louisiana
Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center have upped the odds of a severe weather outbreak across most of Louisiana later today and early Saturday. The SPC now has the northwest corner of the state at an "enhanced risk" of severe storms today. Most of the rest of the state has been placed at a slight risk of strong storms and severe weather.
KWTX
Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A potent upper-level storm system arrives in Texas Friday and likely sparks a rash of severe storms across North, East, and Central Texas. While not everyone will see severe weather (and potentially even rain), storms could bring all severe weather hazards including tornadoes, large hail, and strong straight-line winds.
Cold Front To Bring Storms, Possible Tornadoes To Texas
According to the National Weather Service, there's a chance of thunderstorms possible later this week.
dmagazine.com
The National Weather Service Predicts Severe Weather Friday. Here’s What You Need to Know.
If you’ve procrastinated on taking those Halloween inflatables down, please note: There’s a better-than-good chance Mother Nature is going to do that for you because, according to the National Weather Service, severe storms are likely for North Texas Friday. Tornadoes and hail are possible. Shortly after noon, the...
Oklahoma Winter Weather Prediction- Snow & Ice for Thanksgiving 2022
Turkey day is on the way. It's hard to believe that Thanksgiving is just a short couple of weeks away, this year has flown by. While we're all looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, not to mention eating. However, weather predictions are calling for snow and ice during the Thanksgiving holiday, oh boy!
State activates emergency resources and personnel ahead of possible severe weather
Texas emergency resources and personnel are on standby today in case of widespread severe weather predicted for Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of the state.
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
KFOR
The Oklahoma south wind is back starting today!
The Oklahoma wind is back! Winds increase from the south today 15 to 25 MPH and gusty as a storm system develops well off to our west. Rain and storm chances will be going up from west to east late Thursday Night through Friday. Some severe weather possible.
KFOR
Tracking Oklahoma’s next storm system!
Good Tuesday morning! Great weather next 2 days! Then it still looks like our next storm system arrives Thursday and Friday. Increasing chances for showers and t’storms and some potential for severe weather. You can see the storm with the jet stream flow approaching Oklahoma late Thursday. Then the storm moves across Oklahoma Friday and Friday Night and to our east Saturday. So…it appears the storm system is speeding up and tracking more north of Oklahoma. This means not as much rainfall across the state but still some potential for severe weather from west to east Thursday evening through Friday evening. If the storm keeps moving it should clear out for this next weekend! Watching the trends closely. Please stay tuned to the very latest!
INCOMING STORM: Up to 20 inches of snow expected to hit Colorado this week
A multi-day storm with the potential to drop up to 20 inches of snow at some of Colorado's high elevation areas and bring winter weather to most of the state, is expected to hit later this week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Snow is expected to begin falling...
KUTV
Strong winds knock out power, overturn trucks ahead of incoming rain, snow
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A National Weather Service high wind warning in place early Wednesday expired at 6 a.m., but gusty conditions continued for parts of northern Utah ahead of rain and snow that's expected to continue into Thursday. Winds were especially fierce along I-80 in the western...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Winter storm blankets Utah with rain, snow, wind
SALT LAKE CITY — A storm on Wednesday morning is bringing snow, rain and wind across Northern Utah. The first storm of November is a reminder for those who haven't pulled out their winter coats and other clothing yet, it might be that time. Several ski resorts showed snow...
KOCO
Large power outage impacts nearly 21,800 residents in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A large power outage impacted many residents in Oklahoma. On Tuesday night, 21,765 Oklahoma Gas and Electric customers were without power. OG&E said this was a circuit outage and crews were on the scene working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power. Power has...
Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!
Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
Warning: This Is the Most Dangerous Lake in Texas
Fall fishing season is in full swing, and there are plenty of lakes all over Texas to help you catch your fill. However, there are some places in the Lone Star State that are safer than others when you're on the water. AZ Animals states that the main cause of...
Collapse in Dallas-Fort Worth home sales worse than Great Recession
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The downturn in home sales in Dallas-Fort Worth exceeds the collapse in sales experienced during the worst of the Great Recession, according to just-released figures from North Texas Real Estate Information Services. Closed home...
Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife closes 3 oyster harvesting bays; Some aren’t happy about it
The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife is closing some oyster harvesting areas along the gulf coast.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Visit This Oklahoma Town to See a GIGANTIC 50 Foot Tall ‘A Christmas Story’ Leg Lamp
Being a HUGE FAN of the movie 'A Christmas Story' I can't wait to make a visit this holiday season to this small town in Oklahoma to see this EPIC 50-plus-foot tall leg lamp. Without a doubt, it's one of the most iconic and recognizable movie props of all time. It's a lot more than a statue or lamp...It's a major award!
KXII.com
Texas man still on the loose after Pottsboro manhunt
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -A man is on the run after police attempted to serve him a warrant at an apartment complex near Pottsboro. The manhunt started when police received a call about a disturbance at the Abbington Junction Apartments around 5 Tuesday evening. Pottsboro Police Chief, Shone Nix said the...
Comments / 0