KPEL 96.5

Severe Weather Threat Increased for Louisiana

Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center have upped the odds of a severe weather outbreak across most of Louisiana later today and early Saturday. The SPC now has the northwest corner of the state at an "enhanced risk" of severe storms today. Most of the rest of the state has been placed at a slight risk of strong storms and severe weather.
LOUISIANA STATE
KWTX

Strong storms may bring high winds, hail, and tornadoes to Central Texas Friday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A potent upper-level storm system arrives in Texas Friday and likely sparks a rash of severe storms across North, East, and Central Texas. While not everyone will see severe weather (and potentially even rain), storms could bring all severe weather hazards including tornadoes, large hail, and strong straight-line winds.
TEXAS STATE
KICKS 105

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
KFOR

The Oklahoma south wind is back starting today!

The Oklahoma wind is back! Winds increase from the south today 15 to 25 MPH and gusty as a storm system develops well off to our west. Rain and storm chances will be going up from west to east late Thursday Night through Friday. Some severe weather possible.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Tracking Oklahoma’s next storm system!

Good Tuesday morning! Great weather next 2 days! Then it still looks like our next storm system arrives Thursday and Friday. Increasing chances for showers and t’storms and some potential for severe weather. You can see the storm with the jet stream flow approaching Oklahoma late Thursday. Then the storm moves across Oklahoma Friday and Friday Night and to our east Saturday. So…it appears the storm system is speeding up and tracking more north of Oklahoma. This means not as much rainfall across the state but still some potential for severe weather from west to east Thursday evening through Friday evening. If the storm keeps moving it should clear out for this next weekend! Watching the trends closely. Please stay tuned to the very latest!
OKLAHOMA STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Winter storm blankets Utah with rain, snow, wind

SALT LAKE CITY — A storm on Wednesday morning is bringing snow, rain and wind across Northern Utah. The first storm of November is a reminder for those who haven't pulled out their winter coats and other clothing yet, it might be that time. Several ski resorts showed snow...
UTAH STATE
KOCO

Large power outage impacts nearly 21,800 residents in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — A large power outage impacted many residents in Oklahoma. On Tuesday night, 21,765 Oklahoma Gas and Electric customers were without power. OG&E said this was a circuit outage and crews were on the scene working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power. Power has...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!

Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

Texas man still on the loose after Pottsboro manhunt

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -A man is on the run after police attempted to serve him a warrant at an apartment complex near Pottsboro. The manhunt started when police received a call about a disturbance at the Abbington Junction Apartments around 5 Tuesday evening. Pottsboro Police Chief, Shone Nix said the...
POTTSBORO, TX

