Muncie, IN

Firefighters Local 1348 launches annual Toys for Tots drive in Muncie

By David Penticuff, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 3 days ago
The annual drive to provide Christmas gifts for children in needy families is getting underway for the 2022 Christmas season.

The program provides toys for 700 to 1,000 children every year, according to the city administration. The charity is led by Firefighters Local 1348 in Muncie. It is staffed entirely by volunteers who collect new and gently used toys year round.

Families eligible to participate must qualify for federal assistance programs, and can sign up through the Salvation Army, 1015 Wheeling Ave. Toys for Tots serves children up to 12 years old, although when there are donations come in for older children, the program occasionally serves youths up to age 16.

The public is encouraged to drop off donations at any Muncie fire station between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., any day of the week. Donations are taken to the oldMuncie Area Career Center, 2500 North Elgin Road, where volunteers sort the toys, clean them, and fix any toys in need of repair.

In addition to their partnership with the Salvation Army, the Muncie Fire Department has also recently partnered with Meridian Health Services and the Department of Child Services to expand its outreach. Toys for Tots will be holding its annual bowling fundraiser at Munsee Lanes on December 10, with the goal to recruit 40 five-person teams at $50 per team.

All funds raised will go to support the program.

“Our goal this year is to make sure there is not a child that goes without something for Christmas,” said Firefighter Kevin Gibson in a city press release.

Families in need of Christmas toys this year can sign up at the Salvation Army Nov. 1 through Nov. 4, and Nov. 8 through Nov. 11. Sign-up hours are from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. − with extended hours to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Families will need to bring proof of income, proof of bills, a state issued photo ID, Social Security cards, and food stamps, if applicable, as well as birth certificates for anyone under the age of 12. Appointments are not required. Families will be signed up on a first come, first served basis.

