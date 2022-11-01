Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after downtown Iowa City bar altercation
A Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after an altercation at a downtown Iowa City bar early Friday morning. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred just before 1 am at Elray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue. 19-year-old Victoria Lea allegedly engaged in a fight inside the establishment, and an employee attempted to remove her from the premises. During that attempt, Lea reportedly punched the employee in the face, spit in their face, and bit the victim on the thigh causing bruising, blood and redness to the area.
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged after admitting to selling marijuana
An Iowa City man was arrested this week after a search warrant executed earlier this month turned up evidence of drug dealing. Police went to the South Van Buren residence of 24-year-old Troy Hepker in the midnight hour October 1st. The warrant covered Hepker’s residence and vehicle. After the search was executed, officers allegedly found nearly 300 grams of marijuana, drug ledgers, packaging material, and digital scales. A large amount of cash and four “scent-proof” duffel bags were also reportedly found.
KCRG.com
WATCH: Camera captures shooting in NE Cedar Rapids
Few details have been released but police say the shooting happened on the northeast side of town. Less than two months after losing its only commercial airline, The Dubuque Regional Airport has announced a new one.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in Tuesday shooting
Cedar Rapids Police have made an arrest in a shooting Tuesday that left a man injured. Just before 12:30pm, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Jacolyn Dr SW for shots fired and possible injury. Officers arrived on-scene and found an adult male suffering from what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
KCJJ
Judge rules that Coralville man must stand trial for Taboo Nightclub shooting
A Judge has rejected a motion filed by a Coralville man’s attorneys who argued that his right to a speedy trial was violated and a murder charge against him should be dropped. Judge Andrew Chappell said in his ruling that the state followed protocol and the delay in bringing...
Cedar Rapids Shooting Injuries Mount Mercy Student
A shooting in Cedar Rapids on Thursday left a Mount Mercy University student injured and locked down two area schools. The shooting was reported at around 3:35 p.m. on Thursday near Elmhurst Drive and Hazel Drive according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. That location is near Mount Mercy University, Regis Middle School, and Garfield Elementary. Cedar Rapids Police reported that an adult male was shot and went to Regis looking for medical assistance.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids teen arrested in connection to October bar fight in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly taking part in a fight at an Iowa City bar that left a woman unconscious last month. Law enforcement said 19-year-old Antonio Scotton faces charges of willful injury - causing bodily injury and participation in a riot for an incident at H-Bar in Iowa City on October 23.
voiceofalexandria.com
Woman sues over arrest at hospital following mass shooting
WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman is taking the city to court over police conduct at a local hospital following a mass shooting at a private club. Waterloo police slammed Sincere Jones to the ground and detained her, alleging she was interfering with an arrest during a chaotic scene at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center on Sept. 26, 2020.
ourquadcities.com
3rd sentenced in Brady St. Stadium slaying
Just before he was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison, the third man convicted in the death of a teen killed five years ago at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport, apologized to members of the teen’s family. On Thursday in Scott County Court, 25-year-old Darryl Merritt, of...
Sioux City Journal
Murder charge filed in fatal fire
WATERLOO — Authorities have added charges against a Sumner man accused of setting fire at a Waterloo home that left one person dead. Waterloo police on Wednesday arrested John Walter Spooner, 59, on a charge for first-degree murder. Bond on the charge was set at $1 million. Spooner has...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids shooting places schools in lockdown
Shooting in NE Cedar Rapids; camera captures dozens of shots fired. The shooting did injure a Mount Mercy student. The University says he is getting treatment and will recover. Dubuque Airport announces new airline. Updated: 5 hours ago. Less than two months after losing its only commercial airline, The Dubuque...
iheart.com
Mount Mercy University student hurt after shooting in Cedar Rapids
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Mount Mercy University student is in the hospital after being shot near the Cedar Rapids campus Thursday afternoon. The Cedar Rapids Police Department says the student's injuries are not life-threatening. Mount Mercy University, Regis Middle School, and Garfield Elementary School were placed on lockdown due...
KCJJ
Des Moines man accused of vandalizing police cruisers with tire iron after chase on I-380
A central Iowa man faces numerous charges after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase along Interstates 80 and 380, then using a tire iron to vandalize two police cruisers. According to arrest records from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, a caller reported seeing 29-year-old Lorenza Johnson of Des Moines...
KCJJ
Second CR man faces felony charges after fight outside H Bar leaves woman unconscious
A second Cedar Rapids man faces a felony charge after he and an associate were allegedly involved in a fight that left one woman unconscious outside an Iowa City nightclub. 20-year-old Kendel Thompson of 17th Street NE was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 11:45 Tuesday morning. Iowa City Police say Thompson and 19-year-old Antonio Scotton of North Towne Court Northeast were involved in a fight that started inside H Bar on South Van Buren Street just before 1:45am on October 23rd. Several participants were removed from the premises, but the fight continued into the street. Police say Thompson and Scotton were involved in kicking, shoving, pushing and stomping other people during the incident.
Pen City Current
HTC grad shot Thursday afternoon in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS - A 2020 graduate of Holy Trinity was shot in the forearm Thursday while running to cross country practice at Mt. Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. According to police reports Matt Hellige, 21, was taken to an area hospital after being shot near the intersection of Elmhurst Drive at Hazel Drive Northeast.
KCRG.com
Accused Taboo Nightclub shooter appears in court 6 days ahead of his trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Attorneys hashed out details Wednesday ahead of the trial of a man accused of killing someone during a mass shooting in downtown Cedar Rapids. The shooting in April injured 10 people and killed three at Taboo Nightclub. Prosecutors charged Dimione Walker with one of the murders.
KCJJ
IC concrete company offers $10,000 reward for arrest of vandalism suspects
An Iowa City concrete company is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest of the subject or subjects who vandalized one of their job sites. Croell Inc., which has a location on South Riverside Drive, contacted KCJJ on Thursday to report the suspects drove through fresh, wet concrete on Herbert Hoover Highway about a half-mile west of West Branch High School. Company officials say the incident occurred Tuesday night between the hours of 6 and 11pm.
KCJJ
Hills man accused of defrauding employer of over $200,000
A Hills man has been arrested after it was alleged that he defrauded his employer of over $200,000. According to the arrest report, 37-year-old Travis Hotz worked for Balfour Beatty Communities, who manages Aspire at West Campus housing primarily for University of Iowa graduate students and faculty. From January 2020 to March of this year, he allegedly fraudulently obtained nearly $219,000 in finances and property from his employer using a variety of methods and schemes.
Iowa 13-year-old arrested after robbery, carjacking
During the robbery, the suspect allegedly struck the victim in the head with a firearm before he took her vehicle and left the scene, a news release says.
1650thefan.com
One Injured in Waterloo Shooting
One man was injured in a Waterloo shooting Tuesday night in the 800 block of Broadway Street, near the Broadway Liquor Store, between Riehl and Dawson Streets around 8:30PM. It’s believed the victim was shot in the leg. He was found in the back alley across the street from the liquor store. He was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for treatment. About a dozen Waterloo Police officers were on the scene searching for possible evidence. Police said they believed this was a targeted attack and not a random act of violence, and the general public was not in danger. The victim’s name hasn’t been released as yet.
Comments / 8