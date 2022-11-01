ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Kentucky Santa returning to Mesilla Valley Mall for third year, albeit with a new start date in 2022

By Leah Romero, Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
LAS CRUCES – Santa Claus is coming back to town!

Lexington’s own Greg Scarboro will be returning to the Mesilla Valley Mall for the third time as Santa Claus’ helper.

Loretta Piña, general manager of the Mesilla Valley Mall, said they will be setting up Santa’s chair for photos a few weeks early this year. Scarboro will be in the big red chair starting Friday, Nov. 18 as opposed to Black Friday weekend.

“We specifically requested that he come back because he was so popular,” she said. “Everybody loved him. He was the perfect Santa.”

From mid-November through Christmas Eve, Scarboro will be available to take photos with kids ages 1 to 99, and pets, too. He said he is excited to return to Las Cruces and specifically wants to encourage New Mexico State University students to visit him — fraternities, sororities, sports teams.

Having your picture taken with Santa is not just for the little ones. Couples, grandparents and all sorts of groups have visited him in the mall in the past years, much to the delight of everyone in the frame.

“What do you get your grandma and grandpa and parents that have everything? A picture with Santa of course,” Scarboro wrote in a message.

Last year, Scarboro had his beard shaved off on his final day as Santa as a fundraiser for La Piñon Sexual Assault Recovery Services and Guardians of the Children. He told the Sun-News then that he planned to start growing his beard out again around St. Patrick’s Day and Easter.

Santa’s daily schedule this year will be released once it has been confirmed. Scarboro noted people should drop by early to avoid the long lines as Santa’s busiest days of the year draw nearer.

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.

