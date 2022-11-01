ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockton, IL

Why Hononegah and Aquin now face their toughest volleyball challenges yet

By Matt Trowbridge, Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago
MACHESNEY PARK — Now the hard work begins.

Here is why Hononegah and Freeport Aquin, who both won their sectional semifinal girls volleyball matches with ease Monday, have already had terrific seasons but why their real work begins in Wednesday’s sectional finals.

Rockford Christian, which won only its second regional title in school history, saw its season end with a 25-14, 25-12 loss to Big Northern champion Genoa-Kingston in the Class 2A sectional semifinals.

Hononegah

Hononegah rolled over Hampshire 25-11, 25-16 in the Class 4A Harlem semifinals Monday. The second set was competitive until Hononegah, leading 11-8, reeled off seven points in a row Abby Bergstrom serving. Three of those seven serves were not returned.

“The secret to winning volleyball games is you have to serve well and you have to pass well,” Hononegah coach Kaylee Libby said. “If you do those two things well, you are probably going to win. We made them work on their first touches and made them move so we could get some free balls and some easier points.”

Hononegah (34-4) now plays Huntley (31-6), which edged St. Charles North 25-20, 26-24.

Molly Littlefield, who had a team-high 10 digs and two of Hono’s 10 aces, was hoping to play Huntley in Wednesday’s final.

“Almost every year we end up in the sectional championship with Huntley and lose. It would be great to win this year.”

Hononegah has lost to Huntley in the playoffs three years in a row. Hono has 21 career regional titles but has not won a sectional since it finished second in the state in 2006. And it will be definitely moving up in class Wednesday. Hampshire (16-21, 3-15 Fox Valley) finished last in the Fox Valley conference this year. Huntley was the undefeated Fox Valley champ.

“It will be a great challenge for us and really fun,” said setter Courtney McWilliams, who had four aces and three kills for Hononegah. “We’re going to have to work our butts off to make it to supersectionals finally. It will be like going from 10 miles an hour to 100 miles an hour, just like that.

“We’re going to have to really prove ourselves and show we’re not just a tiny little rural school out there.”

“Chicago schools are legit,” agreed Littlefield. “It would be great if we start actually getting on their level. We’re good here, but as soon as get into sectionals, we taper off. Hopefully, this year we continue strong. “

How can Hononegah step up this year?

“Our offense is going to show that we can go against them,” Littlefield said of a balanced attack that Monday featured six kills from Ember Gunnink and five each from Lily Hagg and Sydney Kidd, “but our serve receive is going to take a little bit of work. That’s a little bit on-and-off.”

“We kind of ride,” agreed coach Libby, “on our first touches.”

Aquin

Don’t mess with the NUIC.

That was long ago established in football, with the NUIC winning 14 small-school state titles in the last 16 years. But it is also true in a lot of other sports, with volleyball, perhaps, second only to football. Nine NUIC teams have reached the state title game in volleyball since 2008. There is a good chance that number will hit 10 last year.

Aquin returns all but two players from a team that finished third in the state last year and just walloped Elgin Harvest Christian 25-9, 25-5 in the Class 1A Pecatonica Sectional semifinals Monday. Ainsley Stovall had 11 kills and eight digs, while Megan Holder had 18 assists and six digs and Lucy Arndt six kills, six digs and four aces for Aquin.

The Bulldogs now square off Wednesday against Galena, which routed Des Plaines Willows Academy 25-3, 25-7.

Aquin (37-1) is in the NUIC North and Galena (38-1) in the NUIC West. They have not met each other. Well, not since last year’s sectional finals, won by Aquin 25-21, 25-17. Both teams return all but two regulars.

“I am glad we didn’t play them through the year,” Aquin coach Robyn Stovall said. “We had enough competition in our own conference with Lena and Durand and Dakota. We’re ready.

“I didn’t even think about them until we got closer to the postseason. We took them last year. We’re not scared to play them this year. My girls are humble and hungry. We will be ready Wednesday night.”

Aquin’s biggest loss from last year is Ava Hively, who was second on the team in kills as a senior last season.

“But Ava only had one kill against Galena,” Stovall said. “We had a lot of other heavy hitters who took care of business against Galena. Do we miss our seniors from last year? Absolutely. But we have a lot of strong ones who are still around.”

Galena is led by sophomore outside hitter Gracie Furlong, the leading scorer as a freshman last winter on a Galena team that took second in the state in girls basketball, losing by one point in the state title game. This volleyball sectional showdown could be the equivalent of the all-NUIC girls basketball final between Amboy and Eastland when Eastland won on a late 3-pointer and went on to win state in 2020.

“The match you will see on Wednesday night will be the sectional final match that you should see,” Stovall said.

Rockford Christian

The Royal Lions (23-11-1) were down for a moment after being dominated by Genoa-Kingston (34-4).

“We had a tough night,” co-coach Stuart Lohrenz said. “We went in there with every indication we were going to have a great game and it just didn’t happen. But after all was said and done, we went back and thought about how good a season we had. These things you just have to forget and keep marching on into the future.”

Rockford Christian will return five of its top seven players next year, three of whom will be sophomores and two seniors.

Matt Trowbridge has covered sports for the Rockford Register Star for over 30 years, after previous stints in North Dakota, Delaware, Vermont and three years covering the Hawkeyes in Iowa City.

