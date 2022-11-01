ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 9 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Geno Smith, Caleb Huntley, Garrett Wilson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Fantasy football owners are missing players from the Giants, Cowboys, Steelers, Browns, 49ers, and Broncos this week, knocking out no fewer than one starting QB, seven starting RBs, six starting WRs, and four starting TEs. In other words, sleepers and waiver-wire streamers will be at a premium this week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 9 fantasy lineup decisions.
Chargers Receive Brutal Injury Update About Offensive Star

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming out of their Week 8 bye with a 4-3 record and looking to bounce back after suffering a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. They are starting a two-game road trip with a visit to the NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons and were hopeful that the bye week would help them get healthier, but that doesn’t seem to have been the case.
