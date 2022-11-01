A Bulldog with 'a vicious attitude'

Good morning. It’s a rather big game week in Athens in case you haven’t heard.

There will be a lot of talk this week—rightfully so—about Hendon Hooker and Tennessee’s explosive offense.

Let’s take a moment to consider what Kenny McIntosh’s tough running meant for Georgia Saturday in the second half after his fumble helped Florida get back in the game. McIntosh played a big part in the Bulldogs winning rather handily, 42-20.

The 6-1, 210-pound senior had a career-high 16 carries for 90 yards with two touchdowns. His previous high was 11 carries at Missouri.

“He ran the ball with just a vicious attitude,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “A contact seeking running back.”

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound McIntosh didn’t have a reputation as a bruiser, but lowered his shoulder to get an extra two yards after a collision on one run. He broke a tackle and used a stiff-arm on another for 15 yards. He broke three tackles on an 11-yard run and of course scored on a 4-yard touchdown for Georgia’s final score.

On that play, he ran into Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller and got by defensive back Rashad Torrence and defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp and fought through the now dismissed Brenton Cox near the goal line with a push from Broderick Jones.

Smart was asked what he told McIntosh after his lost fumble.

“I told him he’s a bad MFer,” Smart said. “He’s tough, he’s physical. He gets after it and he responded. That’s what I talk about. You’ve got an opportunity to show resiliency—one of our four DNA characteristics. I promise you every NFL scout and every Georgia fan watching will remember the way he responded.”

Offensive tackle Warren McClendon enjoyed the close up view of what McIntosh was doing.

“It always fires us up upfront when our running backs are running through people like that, especially for Kenny,” he said. “I remember last week y’all asked me about Kendall (Milton) and Daijun (Edwards) running through people and I was like you have to remember Kenny too. He’ll run through someone, too.”

--It wasn’t a great weekend for my picks against the spread. Went 1-2, getting Arkansas against Auburn in what turned out to be Bryan Harsin’s last game with the Tigers. On the bright side, I went 4-1 straight up in SEC picks this week to go to 65-13 for the season.

