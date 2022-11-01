FAMU women's basketball Staysha Allen's devotion can help take the Rattlers to new heights

As one of six holdovers for Florida A&M women's basketball, forward Staysha Allen is a homegrown product that will likely bloom even more in the 2022 season.

Allen, 5-foot-11, led the Rattlers with 5.9 rebounds ago and returns that same tenacity as she begins her senior year.

She's been with FAMU since signing to join the team in 2019 out of Terrell County High School in Dawson, Georgia.

"(Dawson) is a small town and everybody don't have an opportunity to play at a four-year college," Allen said. "Everybody wishes that they had that opportunity and I'm grateful that I was able to get one."

Allen has been tasked with assisting the seven transfers that joined the Rattlers for the 2022 season.

The duty will help her beyond college as she pursues a health leisure and fitness degree with aspirations of becoming a coach someday.

"We've building chemistry and trying to learn each other," Allen said. "I tell them to be themselves and just come here and play ball and get their education."

Allen feels a breakthrough coming for FAMU women's basketball

Allen has stuck by FAMU women's basketball through it all as the Rattlers haven't enjoyed a winning season since 2015-16 or won consecutive games since 2019-20.

But a turnaround is on the way she feels.

Allen is anticipating the Rattlers to make strides this season to restore their hoops culture.

"I feel us growing," she said. "It's a new change with this team because we're progressing. I want to go on a winning streak and be a winning team while we build our bond and our chemistry."

But change starts with Allen.

FAMU coach Shalon Pillow , a former center at Tennessee, has watched her starting forward firsthand since she took over the team in 2020.

"Staysha's grown so much personally," Pillow said. "She's much more mature on the court and has really fallen in to what we're doing."

Allen eclipsed double figure rebounds five times in the 2021-22 season. Her lone career double-double came when she tallied 11 points and 16 rebounds against Alcorn State last year.

"That was my first season playing and getting double-digit rebounds," she said. "But I want to build my confidence back up to where I'm scoring and rebounding at the same time."

Allen and newcomer guard Ahriahna Grizzle are an inseparable pair.

Grizzle, originally from Toronto, Canada, will play her first season at FAMU after transferring from Alabama.

Allen was her first friend and roommate when she initially arrived to Tallahassee.

"That's grown with us and it's been a connection since then," Grizzle said. "Because we're so comfortable with each other, we know how to get each other going.

"Having that extra time off the court really assists us in pushing each other harder and I appreciate having her around."

Being a student-athlete is a commitment that once tested Allen

It hasn't always been an easy road for Allen.

When she first arrived to FAMU, the transition wasn't as seamless as she expected.

But coming from the small town of Dawson pushed her to embrace the grind in order to reap the benefits later on.

"I thought college would be easy for me, but I learned the hard way and wanted to give up," Allen said. "But I couldn't give up because quitting is going to hurt you more than if you keep going.

"Coming where I'm from, I was motivated to get my degree and I wasn't going to quit. I had to keep going. My mama worked too hard for me to quit.

"It's just time management and you have to balance out being a student-athlete. School comes first and basketball afterwards is how I look at it."

Exhibition Game Information

Who : Florida A&M (0-0) vs. West Florida

When : Wednesday, Nov. 2

Where : Alfred Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center

Gerald Thomas III covers FAMU athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU women's basketball Staysha Allen's devotion can help take the Rattlers to new heights