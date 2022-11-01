Pieces to the puzzle: Well-rounded Shallowater volleyball preps for another playoff run

SHALLOWATER — Mia Goicoechea sees the Shallowater volleyball team as a puzzle, each player representing a different piece to the final picture.

There are 11 seniors on the 15-player roster. Three of them, like Goicoechea, share a first name — Mia. There's two McKinneys — senior twin sisters Chloe and Tatum, manning the backrow defense as the Fillies' libero and defensive specialist, respectively.

Each day, the players can find the practice plan, written out in pencil, in Amy Mangum's thick notebook, a system she's kept throughout her 501-win, 16-year career at Shallowater. They're reminded that as good as the Fillies are — 35-4 entering Tuesday's Class 3A playoff opener against Amarillo River Road — they can always be better.

Before the Fillies can set off on what they hope to be another long playoff run, they must stay focused on the task at hand. Picking up speed for the faster offenses. Handling serves well. Passing to set up their array of hitting weapons. Not worrying about who they could face down the road.

Mangum's experienced a bit of success in her career.

Her 500th career victory came the same night Shallowater secured its third-straight district title, the fifth in the past seven years. The Fillies have made eight consecutive trips to the region quarterfinals and won 32 matches or more seven times in the past decade.

This year's team, though, is different than some of those previous squads, in the eyes of Mangum. She's seen a thing or two, so she knows a thing or two.

"This is a very strong team," Mangum said. "Probably the strongest talent that we've had by far with the 11 seniors that we have. We had so many returning. We had 10 returners, so … just their volleyball IQ, it's great and they've just improved throughout the year offensively. It's definitely one of the strongest teams that we've ever had. So it's been fun."

It starts with the versatility of the Shallowater lineup. The Fillies rarely had the same leading hitter two matches in a row. Though it's hard to point to one player or another as the one to watch, it's part of how the team has been such a tough out.

"We talk about that a lot," Mangum said. "We may not have that standout kid necessarily, but on different nights we definitely do, and that means people can't focus on that one kid for us. When we scout teams we're able to focus on one or two kids usually and make sure we're shutting them down, making sure they can't be effective. But it's a lot harder to do that when you've got six kids on the court that can hit the ball well."

Cohesion with the 10 returning players has also been a benefit. Mangum said with such a strong senior class, she was able to assemble a more challenging non-district schedule. The team was also able to skip the pleasantries early in the year. Many of this year's players are in their third at the varsity level. It made things much smoother.

"It helps that we've always been together, like we've all been in the same situation, moving up on varsity and helping our other friends that have been coming up with us," Goicoechea said. "Just the bond always helps the team atmosphere."

Goicoechea, one of those three-year varsity veterans, experienced some individual success this past spring. Closing out her junior year, Goicoechea took home the gold in the discus during the state track and field meet. She took the motto used during the track season — SFT, or See It, Feel It, Trust It — and brought it over to her senior year of volleyball.

"I had to see winning state in my mind to know that I could win, and we brought that slogan to volleyball this year so that we see ourselves getting as far as we can," Goicoechea said. "We just have to trust each other and trust the process to know that we can get as far as we'd like to this season."

Mangum wanted to challenge the Fillies during non-district play, putting the team in a number of tough matchups. Chloe McKinney said those obstacles have made the team stronger.

"They just taught us how to come together and how to handle the hard points," Chloe said. "We had to fight back from points, or we had to push to the finish. That's all going to help us whenever we go deep in the playoffs."

Making another deep playoff run would, inevitably, lead to another meeting with Bushland, the powerhouse to the north. The reigning back-to-back state champion Lady Falcons have brought Shallowater's season to an end in the region quarterfinals the past two years.

The two teams met twice during non-district play, both having similar results as those two playoff losses: Bushland sweeps.

Mangum knows that matchup is on the horizon, if all bodes well. The Lady Falcons are the stick every Class 3A team must measure themselves by, including the Fillies.

That, though, is for another day. The pieces to the puzzle are in place. It's now time to see what the final picture will look like.

"Of course that's been in the back of our minds," Mangum said. "We want to make sure we're focused on the next game, which is River Road for us, and we want to make sure we come out ready and prepared for that.

"Bushland is a great team, and of course they go to state every year, so you always look at that and say, 'OK, how do we get from where we're at to that level?' Those are the kind of goals to work on throughout the year, but try to make sure we're focused on the next game for sure."

Shallowater vs. Amarillo River Road

Class 3A bi-district volleyball playoff

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Dimmitt High School

Records: Shallowater 35-4, Amarillo River Road 13-19

Fast fact: Shallowater has advanced to at least the region quarterfinals each of the past eight years.

High school volleyball playoff pairings can be found at www.lubbockonline.com/sports.