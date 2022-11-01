Winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Traverse City

The elusive $1 billion Powerball jackpot will grow even larger. No player hit the jackpot Monday and the prize has now soared to an estimated $1.2 billion.

Monday's wining numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39, 59, Powerball 13.

One ticket purchased in Michigan matched the five white balls, winning a player $1 million. It was sold at a CVS Pharmacy located at 626 West Front St. in Traverse City, according to the Michigan Lottery.

It was one of 10 tickets across the country that matched the five white balls. The others were purchased in California, Florida, Indiana, New York, Ohio and Texas, according to the Powerball website.

Three tickets matched all five white balls and increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play option. They were purchased in Florida, New York and Oklahoma.

The next drawing is Wednesday and the jackpot has now reached an estimated $1.2 billion with a cash value of $596.7 million. It would be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The Powerball jackpot was last won Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania.

In-store and online tickets for the next drawing are available in Michigan until 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. Drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.