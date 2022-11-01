ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facing millions in attack ads, Gov. Kevin Stitt turns to self-funding in governor's race

By Carmen Forman, Oklahoman
 3 days ago

Gov. Kevin Stitt poured $1.9 million of his own money into his reelection campaign as he is getting hammered by millions of dollars in negative commercials and several local polls show his Democratic opponent within striking distance in the race.

A self-made millionaire, Stitt is using his personal wealth to partially fund his campaign in the final weeks leading up to the Nov. 8 election.

Public campaign finance reports show Stitt personally loaned his campaign $985,000 over the weekend, following a $1 million loan on Oct. 7. His first personal loan this election cycle occurred the same day his campaign said he was leading his Democratic opponent by 15 points in internal polling.

Stitt put close to $5 million of his own money into his 2018 campaign. He has not used campaign funds to repay any of the personal loans, which is allowed, but not required, under the law.

After raising more than $2 million in individual contributions and $143,433 from political action committees since August, Stitt had just over $1 million in campaign cash on hand on at the end of the reporting period on Oct. 24. He spent $3 million during the same time period.

Stitt has raked in campaign cash throughout the race and has consistently outraised Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister, but he is still being heavily outspent by outside groups.

Dark money groups that don't have to reveal their donors have spent more than $14 million on anti-Stitt ads in the last 10 months, according to an Oklahoman analysis . But the true amount outside groups have spent is likely much higher because some entities have yet to file any public campaign finance reports.

The Republican Governors Association recently spent more than $1 million to attack Hofmeister, Oklahoma's state schools superintendent.

Campaign Manager Donelle Harder said Stitt is standing and fighting with the people of Oklahoma who believe in his vision to improve the state.

"Anywhere between $25 million and $50 million has been spent by dark money special interest groups to spread lies about Gov. Stitt and sow chaos in this state, yet Gov. Stitt has outraised every statewide candidate with individuals who know the (Oklahoma) Turnaround is working and they don't want the state to go backwards," Harder said.

Several local polls have shown the governor's race is virtually a dead heat , with some indicating that Hofmeister is leading Stitt. But an Emerson College poll released Monday showed Stitt with a nine-point lead over Hofmeister.

Roughly 8% of those surveyed were undecided in the poll of 1,000 likely voters that had a 3.02% margin of error.

In a state where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats nearly 2-to-1, Stitt has a significant advantage among GOP voters, said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling.

“Hofmeister is leading among independent voters 43% to 33%, but that is not enough to make up for the Republican advantage in Oklahoma," he said in a statement. "Stitt leads among Republican voters 75% to 15%, who are expected to be about 52% of the total vote.”

National political news site FiveThirtyEight gives Stitt a 91% chance of winning the governor's race. The website's average of recent governor's race polls show Stitt with a 4.9% lead over Hofmeister.

Between August and late October, Stitt received a $600 contribution from the Oklahoma Republican Party. He also took money from dozens of PACs, including Continental Resources, Devon Energy, Koch Industries, QuickTrip, Tyson Foods, American Fidelity, the Beer Distributors of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Public Employees Association .

Hofmeister had not filed her most recent campaign finance report as of press time.

gramma53
3d ago

Stick with Stitt - don’t fall for the billions of $$ in leftest Soros ads that will turn Oklahoma into California! Keep us free! Vote Stitt!

Ray Rowe
3d ago

Stit has served himself and his friends his entire life he has done nothing for Oklahoma's economy but destroy confidence in our government with repeated scandals and lie upon lie after lie. If you live in Oklahoma you don't have to fact check the lies you can look at your paycheck and compare it to the cost of living because he refuses to take a stand against price gouging because he's a loan shark.

Linden Poorboy
3d ago

thats not his money thats money he stole from the oklahoma tax payers...

