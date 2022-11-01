Worcester PD holds annual Hill-O-Ween

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Election Day is Tuesday. Here's what's on the ballot in Central Mass.
Election Day is on Tuesday and Central Massachusetts has several competitive races and ballot measures to vote on this year. Two incumbent members of Congress face Republican opponents. In...
Chioda's Trattoria on Franklin Street in Worcester to close in late November
WORCESTER — Chioda's Trattoria at 631 Franklin St. will close in late November, according to an announcement Thursday on the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant's last day of business will be Nov. 26. The restaurant is operated by the Chioda family. ...
Marco Turo, former restaurateur, has a concert on the menu at Wachusett Country Club
Marco Turo has had a couple of what he calls his quotes in life. One has been, "When I’m singing, I’m happy." More recently, he said, it's been, "Time waits for no man." Both quotes are inter-related. Turo , who was born in Worcester, is a former restauranteur...
Framingham Police: Man Visits Store Twice & Steals $3,900 in Jackets
FRAMINGHAM – A man visited a Shoppers World store on two consecutive days, and left with more than $3,900 in jackets, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. On October 31, the man visited TJ Maxx at 1 Shoppers World in Framingham, and stole several jackets valued at $2,650, said Lt. Mickens.
Hemp farm owner set to open restaurant at former site of Worcester's Hangover Pub
WORCESTER — The owner of a proposed restaurant on Green Street won't be serving food and drinks infused with CBD after the city License Commission raised concerns. Blackstone Herbs & Martini Bar is set to open in the coming weeks at 102 Green St., the former home of The Hangover Pub, which closed in September after about six years. ...
Carlos, Luis Alves-Silva held on $25K bail in Worcester warehouse shooting
Two brothers charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one person seriously injured and another five wounded, were each ordered held on $25,000 cash bail Thursday in Worcester District Court. Carlos Alves-Silva, 20, and Luis Alves-Silva, 19, both of Fall...
Brown Bag Concert Series back for 37th season at Mechanics Hall
WORCESTER - The Brown Bag Concert Series returns for its 37th season at Mechanics Hall, 321 Main St., with four Wednesday noontime concerts this fall. Produced by 90.5 WICN Public Radio and Mechanics Hall, the series will feature a variety of artists that showcase a diversity of musical styles. The lineup is: Crocodile River Music, Nov. 9; Laszlo Gardony, Nov. 16; Greg Abate, Nov. 30; and the Navy Band Northeast Dec. 7. All concerts are free and open to the public.
Table Talk Pie Store moving to temporary Green Street location
Table Talk Pies’ Pie Store is moving, temporarily, to a new home this week. The store will open the location at 65 Green St., a few blocks from its original location near Kelley Square, on Thursday. It is expected to be there for nearly a year, according to This Week in Worcester.
Buck's Whiskey & Burger Bar closing in Worcester Canal District
WORCESTER ― Buck's Whiskey & Burger Bar has announced that it will close later this month after more than four years in business on Green Street. "It is with a full heart that we share with you all that we are closing our doors on Sunday, November 20th. It has been an incredible four and a half years and we appreciate all of your love and support, especially during the dark days of the pandemic," the post reads.
'Manny' Familia, 4 fellow Worcester officers honored for bravery
WORCESTER — Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia was honored posthumously along with four fellow Worcester police officers and a state trooper with the George L. Hanna Medal of Honor for their “bravery, heroism and overriding concern for others” that they displayed on the tragic day of June 4, 2021. At the 39th annual Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery at Mechanics Hall, Massachusetts Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy recapped how Worcester police officers responded...
Shrewsbury CVS worker dies in hit-and-run while walking home; Westborough police find car said to be involved
SHREWSBURY – The driver charged with striking a CVS worker on Route 9 Saturday night allegedly stopped his vehicle for a short time before speeding off, according to court records. Investigators tracked him down days later using surveillance video from a nearby car dealership, records show. Jerry Santiago Jr., 24, last known address 98...
Worcester schools' fix for bus delays? Take over the fleet
This is the second of two stories. The first story is here. Worcester bus driver Jason Crue says he missed his calling to become a teacher. But he loves that his job lets him support students in some way each day. “I love coaching. I love just being with the...
10 Worcester properties we’re in danger of losing, according to Preservation Worcester
Every year since 1995, Preservation Worcester has published a list of the city’s most endangered structures in the hopes of raising awareness about the threats they face. A committee tracks city properties and also traces nominations from the community and then submits recommendations to the Preservation Worcester Board of Directors, according to a press statement from the nonprofit.
What is a chopped cheese? The most satisfying $8 lunch I’ve had in Worcester
A chopped cheese is a cheeseburger that’s been reformatted to fit onto a sub roll. It’s awesome -- and one of the most satisfying lunches you can get in Worcester for $8. Instead of a hamburger patty, you get a scramble of burger meat that’s chopped up on the griddle to the tune of metal spatulas popping, a sizzling concerto of savory percussion.
Hip-hop mogul Diddy acquires Worcester, Leicester pot dispensaries
WORCESTER — As part of hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs' first investment in the cannabis industry, an entity owned by Combs has acquired Sunnyside dispensaries in Worcester and Leicester, and Leicester's Sunnyside production facility from Chicago-based Cresco Labs, Cresco announced Friday. The Sunnyside properties, which were formerly known as...
The Next Draft: Westborough's Cold Harbor readies for move to new brewery, restaurant
WESTBOROUGH – For the last couple of years, a common practice for many a Cold Harbor Brewing Co. regular has been to bring a seat to park in some corner outside the Milk Street brewery. They’ll come toting camp chairs even deep into the colder months and set up with the same ease and familiarity as they would in their own backyards. They often prefer enjoying their beer outside over packing into Cold Harbor’s standing-room-only 400-square-foot taproom, still one the smallest in the state.
See inside the new L.L. Bean store in Berlin, Mass. (photos)
Outdoor gear and apparel retailer L.L. Bean has officially opened its ninth store in Massachusetts. The new store, located at Highland Commons on the Berlin-Hudson town line, is a flagship store at the shopping center and contains approximately 15,000 square feet full of merchandise. It will employ approximately 50 people.
Framingham Police: Dump Truck Strikes Post on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – A private, non-city dump truck struck a light pole on Route 9 on Halloween, said Framingham Police. The crash happened at 4:27 a.m. on October 31 at 50 Worcester Road. There was damage to the light pole, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. There were no injuries,...
House of the Week: A French manor just a ride away in Princeton
PRINCETON – This large and stately New England Colonial offers all the timeless elegance of a French manor at an asking price of $1.650 million. The 5,632-square-foot, 14-room home at 11 Clearings Way is listed with Taylor Healey of Foster-Healey Real Estate, Inc. “One of my favorite features is the office on the first...
A mystery in a mystery coming to Millbury Hill this month
MILLBURY – There is murder afoot at Millbury High School, but don’t call the police. Instead, get your tickets for the Millbury High School Theater Department’s fall production of “The Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery.”. The play will be performed Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18...
