Worcester, MA

Worcester PD holds annual Hill-O-Ween

By Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Brown Bag Concert Series back for 37th season at Mechanics Hall

WORCESTER - The Brown Bag Concert Series returns for its 37th season at Mechanics Hall, 321 Main St., with four Wednesday noontime concerts this fall. Produced by 90.5 WICN Public Radio and Mechanics Hall, the series will feature a variety of artists that showcase a diversity of musical styles. The lineup is: Crocodile River Music, Nov. 9; Laszlo Gardony, Nov. 16; Greg Abate, Nov. 30; and the Navy Band Northeast Dec. 7. All concerts are free and open to the public.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Buck's Whiskey & Burger Bar closing in Worcester Canal District

WORCESTER ― Buck's Whiskey & Burger Bar has announced that it will close later this month after more than four years in business on Green Street. "It is with a full heart that we share with you all that we are closing our doors on Sunday, November 20th. It has been an incredible four and a half years and we appreciate all of your love and support, especially during the dark days of the pandemic," the post reads.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

'Manny' Familia, 4 fellow Worcester officers honored for bravery

WORCESTER — Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia was honored posthumously along with four fellow Worcester police officers and a state trooper with the George L. Hanna Medal of Honor for their “bravery, heroism and overriding concern for others” that they displayed on the tragic day of June 4, 2021. At the 39th annual Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery at Mechanics Hall, Massachusetts Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy recapped how Worcester police officers responded...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Shrewsbury CVS worker dies in hit-and-run while walking home; Westborough police find car said to be involved

SHREWSBURY – The driver charged with striking a CVS worker on Route 9 Saturday night allegedly stopped his vehicle for a short time before speeding off, according to court records. Investigators tracked him down days later using surveillance video from a nearby car dealership, records show. Jerry Santiago Jr., 24, last known address 98...
SHREWSBURY, MA
WBUR

Worcester schools' fix for bus delays? Take over the fleet

This is the second of two stories. The first story is here. Worcester bus driver Jason Crue says he missed his calling to become a teacher. But he loves that his job lets him support students in some way each day. “I love coaching. I love just being with the...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

10 Worcester properties we’re in danger of losing, according to Preservation Worcester

Every year since 1995, Preservation Worcester has published a list of the city’s most endangered structures in the hopes of raising awareness about the threats they face. A committee tracks city properties and also traces nominations from the community and then submits recommendations to the Preservation Worcester Board of Directors, according to a press statement from the nonprofit.
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

The Next Draft: Westborough's Cold Harbor readies for move to new brewery, restaurant

WESTBOROUGH – For the last couple of years, a common practice for many a Cold Harbor Brewing Co. regular has been to bring a seat to park in some corner outside the Milk Street brewery. They’ll come toting camp chairs even deep into the colder months and set up with the same ease and familiarity as they would in their own backyards. They often prefer enjoying their beer outside over packing into Cold Harbor’s standing-room-only 400-square-foot taproom, still one the smallest in the state.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

See inside the new L.L. Bean store in Berlin, Mass. (photos)

Outdoor gear and apparel retailer L.L. Bean has officially opened its ninth store in Massachusetts. The new store, located at Highland Commons on the Berlin-Hudson town line, is a flagship store at the shopping center and contains approximately 15,000 square feet full of merchandise. It will employ approximately 50 people.
BERLIN, MA
millburysutton.com

A mystery in a mystery coming to Millbury Hill this month

MILLBURY – There is murder afoot at Millbury High School, but don’t call the police. Instead, get your tickets for the Millbury High School Theater Department’s fall production of “The Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery.”. The play will be performed Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18...
MILLBURY, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

