Look Up Which Fortune 500 Companies Fund Election Deniers

By by Sergio Hernandez, with additional reporting by Nat Lash
 3 days ago

In the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, more than 100 major companies pledged to suspend political giving to the members of Congress who voted to invalidate Joe Biden’s presidential victory. Since then, many have resumed funding this group of lawmakers, often with little to no explanation.

ProPublica wanted to gauge corporate America’s continued support for these officials by tallying donations from a recognizable group: companies in the Fortune 500, whose political arms have sent these lawmakers nearly $13.2 million during the 2021-2022 election cycle.

Drill down to see each company’s top beneficiaries and individual contributions and how long companies kept their promises.

