Is God of War Ragnarök Included in PlayStation Plus Premium?
God of War Ragnarök is set to release in just a few weeks time, and players are wondering if it'll be included as part of the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription.
Do You Need to Play the First God of War Before Ragnarök?
With just a few days to go before the release of God of War Ragnarök, some potential players might be wondering if you need to play the first one to understand what's going on.
God of War Ragnarök Graphics and Performance Options Revealed: PS5, PS4, PS4 Pro
God of War Ragnarök will have a selection of graphics options available at launch. Here's what you need to know.
Wraith to Get Prestige Skin in Apex Legends Season 15
According to leaks, Wraith is set to get a Prestige skin in Apex Legends Season 15. Other than Heirlooms, Prestige skins are the other, slightly newer, high-tier cosmetic items for players to get their hands on. So far we've seen Bangalore and Bloodhound receive their Prestige skins, along with unique finisher animations. The appearance of these skins also changes with the more damage a player deals with the Legends.
City of Flowers Receives Another Teaser Trailer for Valorant
In the video released by Valorant’s newest Public Beta Environment (5.08), Valorant’s newest agent, Harbor, shared more news about City of Flowers to Brimstone.
3 Legends to Pair With Catalyst in Apex Legends
We're just hours into Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse, which means the jury's still out on how best to utilize the newest Legend in the game, Catalyst. Catalyst is a defensive-class character whose kit revolves around stopping enemy pushes and countering scan Legends. As such, while the Defensive Conjurer should be a great fit for just about any team comp, here's a breakdown of the top-three best Legends players should look to pair with Catalyst in Apex Legends: Eclipse.
Lifeline and Loba Received Secret Buffs in Apex Season 15
Both Lifeline and Loba appear to have received some decent buffs, but it wasn't mentioned in the patch notes for Season 15. Apex players are already familiar with the blue Support Bins found dotted around the maps. They often contain some rare loot and supplies for Legends to get their hands on, but Lifeline has always gotten some special treatment when it comes to the bins.
How to Ping in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2
Wondering how to use Pings in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Communication is vital to rack up wins in many multiplayer shooters and Call of Duty is no exception. This is where pinging comes in. A common feature used in many games that provides markers that pinpoint areas of interest and enemies making communication amongst players more efficient.
Modern Warfare 2 Black Friday Deals 2022 Listed
The Black Friday 2022 season is finally here, which means it's the perfect time to shop for anyone who is a fan of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Here's a breakdown of the best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 deals for Black Friday 2022. Call of Duty: Modern...
How to Watch League of Legends Worlds 2022 Final
Fans have a variety of ways to watch the League of Legends Worlds 2022 final. League of Legends Worlds 2022 finals will begin on Nov. 5 in San Fransisco. For those who are interested in watching the Worlds 2022 finals but do not know where it will be broadcast, have no fear. T1 takes on DRX in a best-of-five to determine the best League of Legends team in the world.
How to Unlock Gold Camo in Modern Warfare 2
The Gold Camo is one of the best shows of commitment a player can have in Call of Duty. Here's how to unlock it in Modern Warfare 2. If you're looking for a way to show just how must time and effort you've put into playing Modern Warfare 2, then the Gold Camo is the way to go. Having been a staple in the CoD franchise across multiple entries, the way to unlock Gold Camo has changed across the years.
League of Legends Preseason 2023: 5 Things We Want
Here are five things we'd like to see be included in League of Legends Preseason 2023. Riot Games, the developer behind League of Legends, is gearing up to end Season 12 in November and start Season 13 in early January, but what happens in the time left over? Longtime League of Legends players know that this is the time known as the preseason, a chance for Riot Games to unveil new ideas.
When Can I Download Warzone 2?
With the days counting down until the highly anticipated release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering when exactly they can start downloading the game. Here's a breakdown of everything you need about when you can download Warzone 2. When Can I Download...
How to Play Multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Disney Dreamlight Valley is the latest life-sim to satisfy players' cozy needs. But how can you play multiplayer?
When Does League of Legends Season 12 End?
League of Legends Season 12 will end Nov. 14 with season 13 starting in early 2023. Each season, Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends, change the game up by adding or taking away items, changing the statistics of champions, or adding new features that change a part of Summoner's Rift. Season 12 of League of Legends, over its nearly one year long lifespan, changed how the game worked through its new characters and items.
Is Breenburgh Hotel Getting Removed from Modern Warfare 2?
One of the more interesting topics that have blemished the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the apparent flak that Activision appears to be getting over its Breenburgh Hotel map. In Modern Warfare 2, Amsterdam is featured both in the game's campaign and its multiplayer to a...
Are There Prestiges in Modern Warfare 2?
Here's a breakdown of whether or not Prestiging is in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Release Date: When is it?
Wondering when Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will arrive? We've got you covered. Although Modern Warfare 2 has finally launched, complete with 51 new weapons and 55 ranks for players to conquer, it's pretty hard to deny that the real show won't get started until Season 1 drops. Here's a breakdown of when Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 is set to release.
Fortnite v22.30 Update Celebrates Skywalker Week and More
Fortnite's newest update is here, and the iconic heroes of Star Wars are making their debut for Skywalker Week. As Fortnitemares comes to an end, v22.30 has introduced Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo as exclusive outfits. For a limited time, each character skin can be purchased for 1500 V-Bucks. Leia and Han's sets can be purchased as a bundle for 2500 V-Bucks.
Alpha Wheels in Rocket League Explained
Released in 2014, Rocket League Alpha was the very first version of the game. Over time the wheels from its early stages have increased in both rarity and value.
