Man City vs Fulham - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Fulham, including team news, lineups and prediction
Leeds vs Bournemouth - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Leeds United's Premier League meeting with Bournemouth, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Southampton vs Newcastle - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Southampton's Premier League meeting with Newcastle, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Juventus vs Inter - Serie A: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Juventus' Serie A meeting with Inter, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Tottenham vs Liverpool - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool in the Premier League on TV in the UK, US and Canada.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Chelsea.
Lorient vs Paris Saint-Germain - Ligue 1: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Lorient's Ligue 1 meeting with Paris Saint-Germain, including team news, lineups and prediction
Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid - La Liga: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Rayo Vallecano's La Liga meeting with Real Madrid, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Man Utd vs Chelsea - WSL: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Everything you need to know about the huge WSL clash between Manchester United and Chelsea at Leigh Sports Village - Sunday 6 October 2022.
Chelsea vs Arsenal: Where to watch the match on TV, Live Stream and more
How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in the Premier League on TV in the UK, US and Canada.
Aston Villa vs Manchester United - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Aston Villa vs Man Utd in the Premier League on TV in the UK, US and Canada.
How to watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace on TV & live stream
How to watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on TV in the UK, US and Canada.
2022/23 Champions League group stage - final standings
Champions League group stage - final standings.
Who could Man City face in the 2022/23 Champions League knockout stages?
Manchester City cruised into the last 16 of the Champions League but could face a tough test next.
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest on TV/live stream.
Everton vs Leicester City - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Everton vs Leicester City in the Premier League on TV in the UK, US and Canada.
Manchester United vs West Ham lineups: This is the Utd team we expect to see
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Aston Villa.
Javier Tebas strongly tips Gerard Pique for Barcelona presidency
Javier Tebas believes Gerard Pique could become Barcelona president in the future.
Real Sociedad 0-1 Man Utd: Player ratings as Red Devils consigned to Europa League play-off round
Manchester United will compete in the knockout play-off round of the Europa League despite winning at Real Sociedad on Thursday night. Chasing a two-goal win to
How can I watch the Europa League knockout round play-off draw?
Everything you need to know about the Europa League play-off draw and how to watch on TV and live streaming services.
