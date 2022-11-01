Read full article on original website
Related
2022/23 Champions League group stage - final standings
Champions League group stage - final standings.
Who could Man Utd face in the 2022/23 Europa League knockout stages?
Manchester United could not win their Europa League group so here is who they could be facing in the next round.
How can I watch the Europa League knockout round play-off draw?
Everything you need to know about the Europa League play-off draw and how to watch on TV and live streaming services.
Endrick's father provides update on future amid Real Madrid interest
Endrick's father has provided an update on his son's future amid talk of a move to Real Madrid.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Liverpool.
Leeds vs Bournemouth - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Leeds vs Bournemouth in the Premier League on TV in the UK, US and Canada.
Premier League defenders - 2022/23 power rankings
90min ranks the top ten Premier League defenders in the 2022/23 season.
Juventus vs Inter - Serie A: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Juventus vs Inter in Serie A on TV & live stream in the UK, US and Canada.
Everton vs Leicester City - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Everton vs Leicester City in the Premier League on TV in the UK, US and Canada.
Champions League roundup 1/11/22: Liverpool, Tottenham, Barcelona & Bayern all win
Mohamed Salah saw to it that Liverpool finished with 15 points.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Arsenal.
90min's definitive European power rankings - Week 6
90min's definitive European power rankings rolls on to week six.
Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid - La Liga: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Rayo Vallecano's La Liga meeting with Real Madrid, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Manchester United vs West Ham lineups: This is the Utd team we expect to see
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Aston Villa.
How can I watch the 2022/23 Champions League last 16 draw?
Find out all you need to know about the draw for the last 16 of the 2022/23 Champions League
Aston Villa vs Manchester United - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Aston Villa's Premier League meeting with Manchester United, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest on TV/live stream.
Premier League revealed October's player & manager of the month nominees
Premier League Player of the Month & Manager of the Month nominations for October 2022 have been revealed.
Man City vs Fulham - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Fulham, including team news, lineups and prediction
Lorient vs Paris Saint-Germain - Ligue 1: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Lorient's Ligue 1 meeting with Paris Saint-Germain, including team news, lineups and prediction
90min
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0