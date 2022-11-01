ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Mueller: With Steelers in crisis, Tomlin must take drastic action

By Chris Mueller
Beaver County Times
 3 days ago
Here’s a serious question for Mike Tomlin:

When are you going to do something?

I’ll take just about anything, at this point. Firing Matt Canada. Demoting Matt Canada because Art Rooney II won’t pay him to not work. Benching Najee Harris for Jaylen Warren. Benching one or multiple offensive linemen. Recusing yourself from defensive play-calling duties. Taking a one-week break from spewing the same banal platitudes that lost their effectiveness years ago.

Choice is yours. Mix and match as you like. Do them all, for all I care. But for goodness sake, do something.

I don’t think I can listen to another week of empty words, of “we’ve got to do better,” with no actual changes to achieve that end.

This is shaping up to be by far Tomlin’s worst team in his 16 years on the job, and he seems like a man with no ideas – certainly none he wants to elaborate on publicly – about how to fix that.

What does it say about the head coach when his team commits eight first-half penalties, most of them of the offensive, procedural variety? What does it say about the job he’s doing with this team, this year, when his defensive backs get beaten over and over again, and never seem to learn from their mistakes? What does it say about the quality of preparation he and his staff are putting in when his team can’t even get lined up properly for a kickoff?

Then there are the quotes from the players. They are damning.

Team captain Harris: “It’s rough right now…We lack a lot of experience, we lack a lot of discipline, accountability. We lack a lot. We can’t go forward without correcting the little things that are affecting us.”

Kenny Pickett: “Guys need to know what they’re doing. We need to study more. I don’t think we study enough as a group. There’s way too many penalties and stuff like that, which we can control. For that to happen, there’s really no excuse for that.”

Cam Heyward, for several years now the heartbeat of the team: “When you play like that, it tells on yourself. There’s a dysfunction in what we’re putting on the field right now…Either you learn and are accountable, or you’re not going to play…We’ve all got to be accountable, myself included.”

Every one of those quotes should be nightmarish for Tomlin to read. I can’t think of a worse group of flaws for team leaders to list. No discipline, not enough studying, dysfunction and a lack of accountability? All of those come back to coaching and culture.

So, is Tomlin going to demand accountability? Part of the problem is that he doesn’t have many options if he benches players, because the roster isn’t very good at certain places, which, you guessed it, is also partly his doing.

Kevin Colbert might have conducted the Steelers’ drafts and put his name on them, but Tomlin had influence, especially as he accrued more years as head coach. We’ve heard time and again about how closely Colbert and Tomlin worked together on the draft.

They picked Najee Harris when Landon Dickerson – incidentally the starting left guard for Philadelphia – and Creed Humphrey were still available. They whiffed on Kendrick Green, and Dan Moore and Chuks Okorafor aren’t exactly All-Pros. I could list numerous other problem picks, but you already know them.

“There’s no excuse for the play we put out there,” Tomlin said after the game. He’s right about that, but he was in the excuse-making business at halftime, when CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson asked him about his offense’s struggles.

“We’re going to be fine offensively, once we get the penalty component out of our game,” Tomlin said. “It’s not necessarily us, just some of the penalties have been disappointing.”

Uh, Mike, the penalties are very much an “us” problem.

I don’t expect Tomlin to excoriate his team on national television, but the notion that the team would be “fine” offensively was so absurd, so preposterous, so utterly detached from reality that it made me shake my head.

Asked in his postgame press conference if he would assess his coaching staff in an effort to cure what ails the team, Tomlin said, “I’m open to doing whatever is required for us to get better. We’re seriously committed to winning and being better and that’s just a component of it.”

When pressed on how he would stop the team’s slide, Tomlin said, “Keep working…Words are not going to get it done, actions are.”

I agree, Mike. So, I’ll ask again: When are you going to do something?

PITTSBURGH, PA
