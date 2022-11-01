Read full article on original website
Great Bend's Crest Theater featured in upcoming film project
Constructed in 1950, the Crest Theater in downtown Great Bend can - some 72 years later - still evokes nostalgia. That's why NewSpring Church in Wichita selected the Crest as a backdrop for a short film session to promote an upcoming message series. The brief film will include cars from...
🎧LISTEN Live: Great Bend 🏈 at Salina Central
The Great Bend High School football team will travel to Salina Central for a 2nd round (Regionals) game in the Class 5A playoffs. You can follow the action by listening on 104.3 FM, online at greatbendpost.com or the B104.3 mobile app. The pregame show starts at 5:30 p.m. with kickoff...
Friday Sports Headlines and scores presented by Barton Community College
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes remembers vividly last year's game at Tennessee, when the Chiefs fell behind the Titans early and never put up a fight in a 27-3 loss. In fact, the Titans have dominated the Chiefs over much of the past decade, winning six of the past seven meetings. The lone win by Kansas City came in the AFC title game, sending the Chiefs to the Super Bowl. Their latest matchup Sunday night pits two 5-2 divisional leaders against each other at Arrowhead Stadium, and whoever comes out on top could have a big advantage when it comes to the postseason.
11th ranked Cougars lose in District Semifinals
The 11th ranked Barton Community College men's soccer team had the regular season come to a crushing halt Thursday afternoon as a second golden goal sent 13th ranked Johnson County Community College to victory 1-0 in the semifinals of the Region VI/Plains District held at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita.
UPDATE: Large power outage knocks My 93-1 off air
UPDATE (8 a.m.): Power to the My 93-1 transmitter was restored around 7:59 Friday morning. PLEVNA, Kan. — Early Friday morning storms caused a power outage for more than 3,000 customers in Reno County and more than 2000 in the Hutchinson area at its peak, according to the Evergy outage map.
United Way of Reno County Announces Reno Connections
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Reno Connections is a United Way of Reno County program, thanks to the Early Childhood Block Grant, and is in partnership with The Hutchinson Public Library. Through this program, the goal is to build a comprehensive case management, systems navigation, and referrals platform. This is a...
Kansas ex-undersheriff not guilty in fatal beanbag shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas undersheriff was acquitted Wednesday in the death of an unarmed man he shot with a defective beanbag round five years ago. Virgil Brewer was charged with involuntary manslaughter after he shot Steven Myers using his personal shotgun on the evening of Oct. 6, 2017, in Sun City, a rural area about 300 miles (555 kilometers) from Kansas City, Kansas.
Panther Pride: GBHS taking spirit bus to Salina for playoff game
An overtime win in Dodge City in week five. A massive late drive against Ulysses in week seven. A last-minute victory in Garden City in week eight. And the biggest of them all: a last-minute, 39-yard miracle on fourth-and-eight against Goddard-Eisenhower to keep the season alive. The Great Bend High School football team continues its journey forward with another Class 5A playoff game Friday at Salina Central.
Online sign-ups available for Great Bend's trolley holiday tours
For the third consecutive year, the public has the opportunity to take in the fun and merriment of the holiday season in Great Bend while riding aboard the Dolly Trolley. As with previous seasons, Dolly Trolley Holiday Lights Tours are free to the public, thanks to the generosity of local businesses and individual sponsors. Something different this year, however, is that there is a convenient online option to sign up for Dolly Trolley Holiday Lights Tours.
Center for Counseling staff explains marijuana's link to psychotic disorders
Anyone who frequently smokes today’s potent marijuana, especially with a family history of psychiatric disorders, should consider the results of multiple scientific studies, said two professionals at The Center for Counseling & Consultation, 5815 Broadway in Great Bend. Scot Yarnell, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, and Jill Hulse, family...
Reno County man hospitalized after he falls asleep driving
RENO COUNTY —An Arlington man was injured in an accident just after 7 a.m. Thursday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Chevy 1500 driven by Shannon W. Schoenecker, 54, Arlington, was northbound on Kansas 61 two and one half miles north of Arlington when Schoenecker fell asleep causing the pickup to drift over the center line and strike the guard rail.
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour & ribbon cutting (11/3)
Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Ribbon Cutting. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Shafer Art Gallery. 245 NE 30 Rd. – Barton Community College. Folk-artist Bob Mix of Great...
Great Bend Fire Dept. annual spaghetti feed is Thursday
The 17th annual Spaghetti Feed hosted by the Great Bend Fire Department will take place Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Columbus Club, 723 Main Street. Not only will the charity drive include a meal, there will also be several big-ticket items given away through a raffle. Firefighter Garrett Tindall said...
Smoke causes three-vehicle crash in Reno County
Smoke covering a roadway in Reno County caused a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday.
Barton Commission signs off on trade that will benefit Knop Sand, county
The Barton County Commission called it a "good deal all around." At Wednesday's meeting, the county moved forward on the sale of 20 acres in the northwest section of the county's sandpit area south of Ellinwood. The county also began the process of transferring water rights from Knop Sand to the county. Barton County Counselor Patrick Hoffman said he was pleased with how the deal worked out.
Great Bend playoff football game time change
Due to anticipated inclement weather, the kickoff time for the Great Bend High School playoff football game at Salina Central has been moved up to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Coverage will begin at 5:30 p.m. on 104.3 FM.
Barton Co. opts to fix old landfill compactor over new purchase
Sometimes there is no need to teach an old dog new tricks. The old dog at Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting was a 1998 Caterpillar compactor that is used at the Barton County landfill. With Kirby Krier leading the discussion, the body decided to fix the 1998 model for just shy of $503,000 instead of purchasing a brand-new unit for upwards of $800,000. Solid Waste Director Jennifer Hamby said she agreed with the decision.
Rush County couple buys closed grocery store, hopes to restore community pride
LACROSSE, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been more than a month since the only grocery store in Rush County closed its doors, forcing locals to go elsewhere for their groceries. But on Monday, a deal was made, and new owners were found. Pat Baalmann and his wife, Kelly, are the...
10-mile-long wildfire burned 14,000 acres in NW Kansas
A fire more than two weeks ago that started in Ness County and spread into neighboring Ellis and Trego counties burned approximately 14,000 acres, according to the Kansas Forest Service. Ellis County Fire Chief Darin Myers told the Ellis County Commission on Tuesday that officials estimated nearly 10,200 acres of...
The 281 gridiron clash brings Russell & Hoisington communities together
The two high schools are separated by less than 30 miles, but when Russell High School travels to Hoisington Friday, it will be the first meeting between the schools in the football playoffs. The two communities will converge at Elton Brown Field Friday for the second round of the Class...
