KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes remembers vividly last year's game at Tennessee, when the Chiefs fell behind the Titans early and never put up a fight in a 27-3 loss. In fact, the Titans have dominated the Chiefs over much of the past decade, winning six of the past seven meetings. The lone win by Kansas City came in the AFC title game, sending the Chiefs to the Super Bowl. Their latest matchup Sunday night pits two 5-2 divisional leaders against each other at Arrowhead Stadium, and whoever comes out on top could have a big advantage when it comes to the postseason.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO