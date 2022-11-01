Candidates eye seats on Naskwauk-Keewatin school board

NASHWAUK-KEEWATIN—Incumbents Lisa Peratalo, Bill Hendricks and Jeff Sundquist and a newcomer, Jacob Castle, are running for election to three 4-year terms on the Nashwauk-Keewatin School Board.

Incumbent Wayne LaBine is unopposed in his bid for a 2-year seat on the board.

Candidates were sent questions, and the following are their responses. Calls and emails were sent to all candidates. LaBine did not submit responses or a photo.

Lisa Peratalo

Background/experience: I am a lifelong resident of the district. I am a graduate of ISD 319, I also have 4 children who have graduated from the district. I am currently in my 12th year as a school board member for the district. I have served on various committees over the last 12 years for the district. I am currently employed at Fairview in Hibbing as a coding specialist, and I have been employed there for the last 30 years.

Why are you running for this office? I am passionate about education. Every child deserves and is entitled to the best education. I want to continue to work with our school board, administrators, and staff to provide this for our children. I also believe that we need to be fiscally responsible while working towards this goal. I will continue to work to keep the financial impact to our taxpayers to a minimum.

What do you see as the 3 major issues in your school district, and if elected, how do you plan to address them?

1. State and Federal funding cuts or lack of funding— year after year school districts are being mandated to do more without the appropriate funding. The lack of funding makes it very difficult to provide what our staff needs to educate our students. I will work with administrators, staff, legislators, and neighboring districts to try and overcome the shortfall in funding.

2. COVID—The last two years have been detrimental to our students and staff. It has caused an academic, social and emotional toll on everyone. I will work hard to provide the support needed to help overcome these issues and others.

3.Security—I will work with staff, police departments, and legislators to make sure security is a top priority for our current buildings and our new school building. I will advocate for state and federal funding.

Closing statement: I will continue to work hard for a top-notch education for our children, while staying fiscally responsible to our taxpayers. Our school is the heart and soul of our community. I would like to thank you for your support in the past and continued support for the future.

---

Bill Hendricks

Background/experience: I am a lifelong resident of the ISD 319 school district. I have a child that is in the elementary school and a stepson who graduated from the school district. I have served on the school board for the last 2-1/2 years. I currently work as a maintenance planner at United Taconite. Part of my duties as a planner is to work within a monthly budget. I think having this experience will help me work with the rest of the board to make sure we are being fiscally responsible.

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for office to help the district provide the best educational opportunities we can for the students of ISD 319 while being fiscally responsible in the process. Being a lifelong resident of the district and graduating from ISD 319, I know we can make improvements to the educational opportunities our children currently have. We just passed a referendum to build a new state-of-the-art school as one example. This will allow our staff to deliver education much better than they have in the past.

What do you see as the 3 major issues in your school district, and if elected, how do you plan to address them?

• COVID-19 pandemic—I think one of our biggest challenges is setbacks from distance learning. We need to provide the support for our staff, through training technology, to mitigate any setbacks.

• Deficit spending—One of the biggest challenges facing our district and many others within the county is deficit spending. We have to work as a team with our administration to maintain a balanced budget.

• Enrollment numbers—One of the ways to keep enrollment at current levels is through course offerings. We can work with other districts to provide the same opportunities for all students of Itasca County. One example is using IASC (Itasca Area Schools Collaborative) to increase course offerings.

Closing statement: I would like to say thank you to the residents of the district for the opportunity to work with the current board, to help provide the best educational opportunities we can for our students at ISD 319. If elected, I will continue to support our students and staff, so our students get the education and opportunities they deserve.

---

Jeff Sundquist

Background/experience: I am a lifelong resident of the Nashwauk-Keewatin area. I currently serve as the treasurer of the Nashwauk-Keewatin School Board and have nearly 12 years of experience as a member. During that time, I gained insight into the systems and policies necessary for a successful school district. I also have experience running several financially stable businesses in the construction and retail industries and served over 30 years as a carpenter at KeeTac. I am dedicated to serving our community and am an active member of the local Knights of Columbus chapter and Lions Club.

Why are you running for this office?

I want to be a voice representative of our school district’s voters. I am committed to the school district’s ongoing success and meeting our students’ needs.

What do you see as the 3 major issues in your school district, and if elected, how do you plan to address them?

I see a thriving school district as having a balanced budget, wide-ranging student opportunities, and a modern, secure facility. Those will be my top priorities. I would support a balanced budget by safeguarding the district’s finances through responsible spending. I will continue to advocate for a wide range of academic and co-curricular opportunities for our students and families, including NEXT Career Pathways, Invest Early, special education, and community education. Finally, I want to see our new building project through completion to ensure our community has a safe, state-of-the-art facility for students and staff.

Closing statement: I have been grateful to serve on the Nashwauk-Keewatin School Board. The new building project was only possible with the overwhelming support of voters and the collaborative efforts of the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board and Commissioner Ben DeNucci. The project is a huge step in ensuring our school district’s ongoing success and viability. I am proud of our community and our school.

---

Jacob Castle

Background/experience: I am a life-long resident of Itasca County and have settled here to raise my family. I have two children currently in the N-K School District. For the last 14 years I have been a Construction Project Manager for API Construction Company. API Construction is a large nationwide construction firm focusing on industrial/commercial construction projects ranging in size from $10,000 to $150 million.

Why are you running for this office?

I have decided to run for School Board because I have the experience, expertise, education, and knowledge to effectively represent the residents of this district. Especially in light of the new school construction project, my experience and skill set as a Construction Project Manager would be valuable to the School District.

During my time with API I have led teams and was responsible for the financial outcomes of construction projects across the United States. I’m responsible for leading teams to make decisions that help projects and improves processes within each project. My experience and leadership skills will prove useful to the School District. Building relationships internally and externally for organizations along with leading teams are a couple key strengths that I have. I am confident that these qualities together with my commitment to make positive impacts to our community will be an asset to N-K School District.