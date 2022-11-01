Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North CarolinaJames TulianoCary, NC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North CarolinaKennardo G. JamesMorrisville, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Related
cbs17
Police respond to crash outside of North Raleigh Christian Academy ahead of the school day
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they responded to a crash Friday morning on the road outside of North Raleigh Christian Academy. At about 7:30 a.m., officers said two cars crashed on the 7300 block of Perry Creek Road near the school’s carpool entrance. According to police,...
Overturned truck carrying explosives causes day-long detour from U.S. 64 through Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Drivers were inconvenienced, homes and businesses evacuated and one man charged with exceeding a safe speed in Rocky Mount Friday. Sources tell WRAL News that Jeremy Crews, 43, from West Virginia, was driving a tractor trailer full of explosives bound for a quarry through Rocky Mount on U.S. 64 when he took a turn too sharp and slipped off the road.
cbs17
Pedestrian trail opening as part of ‘Complete 540’ project
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Turnpike Authority is continuing construction of the southern portion of the Complete 540 project. This will extend the Triangle Expressway (Toll N.C. 540) from the N.C. 55 Bypass to Interstate 40, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Contractors have built a...
Rocky Mount residents near U.S. 64 and Atlantic Avenue ordered to evacuate after truck carrying 'explosive materials' overturns
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Crews were evacuating part of U.S. 64 and Atlantic Avenue in Rocky Mount on Friday after a truck carrying "explosive material" overturned. Authorities are warning that people should stay within a half-mile radius away from the accident.
Motorcyclist dead after crash involving 2 other vehicles on NC 87 in Graham, troopers say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A motorcyclist died after a crash involving two other vehicles in Graham, according to Highway Patrol. At 6:16 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a crash on N.C. 87 near Southern High School Road. Trooper say Curtis Brad Reed, 48, of Snow Camp, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle north on N.C. […]
cbs17
Wreck cleared, backups continue on I-440 W near Lake Boone Trail exit
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Morning commute traffic on a stretch of Interstate 440 W was backed up for several miles following a crash Tuesday morning. Three of four lanes were closed in the area of the Lake Boone Trail exit, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Backups from...
School bus driver shortages cause two counties to cancel routes
DURHAM, N.C. — Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools have two bus routes on Friday morning that will not operate due to driver shortages. Bus 56, serving Rashkis, Culbreth, and Carrboro High. Bus 120, serving Glenwood and East Chapel Hill High School. Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools leaders said they have exhausted...
cbs17
Ramp closure to happen this week for I-40 project
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews are planning overnight ramp closures this week as part of the ongoing work on the project to improve Interstate 40 between Southeast Raleigh and Clayton. Weather permitting, the ramp from U.S. 70 Business East to I-40 East will be closed for reconstruction from 11...
Driver breaks window to escape from car submerged in Johnston County creek
MIDDLESEX, N.C. — A driver hydroplaned in heavy rain Tuesday and ended up in a creek in Johnston County. The crash occurred before 6:30 a.m. on N.C. Highway 222 near Middlesex. Crews at the scene told WRAL News the driver was able to shatter a window, climb out and...
One wanted after early morning shootout shatters windows in Clayton shopping center
CLAYTON, N.C. — In the hours after gunshots shattered the windows of the Queen Nails and Spa on U.S. 70 West Business in Clayton, police detectives used surveillance video and witness interviews to piece together an early morning shootout and issue a warrant for the arrest of one man.
cbs17
Culvert work will reduce access to road in Johnston County until March
WILSON’S MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Improvements will be made on storm drainage beginning Monday that will reduce access to Swift Creek Road from U.S. 70. According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, an agency contractor will be “upgrading this section of highway in Wilson’s Mills by converting two conventional intersections into interchanges with bridges and ramps to reduce congestion, particularly during commuter hours”.
Woman calls 911 over barbecue complaint at downtown Raleigh restaurant
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is known for many things like college sports, a beautiful coastline and barbecue. On Tuesday, a woman dining at Clyde Cooper’s Barbecue at 327 South Wilmington St. called the police because she claimed the pork she ordered was too pink, and therefore, not fully cooked.
athensoracle.com
Parking lot in chaos
The new parking policy is a free for all. Students do not have designated spots; it is a first come first serve policy. Every morning students try to make it to their first period, but with non- assigned parking, students are not guaranteed to get a spot close enough to get to class, or even in the senior lot at all. Clearly, the policy promotes tardiness.
'We're hurt, we're angry': Questions remain in shooting death of Raleigh teen
The family of a teen who died after being shot on Halloween wonders whether precious time was lost as a 911 dispatcher repeatedly tried to find the location of the three young shooting victims.
North Carolina community outraged after mass shooter trick-or-treater strolls through neighborhood
Angel Turner told CBS 17 she was in her garage with her daughter and neighbor when they saw a person walk down the street wearing army fatigues.
Police: North Carolina teen fatally hit by SUV Halloween night
Aliyah Thornhill was a recent 9th grade student at Riverside High School in Durham.
cbs17
Driver ejected, pinned under flipped car after US 70 crash in Garner
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A serious vehicle crash closed part of a major road in Garner for about an hour Monday night. The wreck was reported around 8 p.m. along U.S. 70 near Vandora Springs Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Westbound U.S. 70 was closed...
cbs17
Raleigh police’s Booze It & Lose It Halloween campaign sees 60+ felony arrests
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department held its annual “Booze It & Lose It” campaign during the week of Halloween and reported more than 60 felony arrests. Raleigh police reported 62 felony arrests as well as 820 traffic violations during the week of Oct. 24-31.
Durham police identify 2 passengers killed after driver runs off road, hits tree
A preliminary investigation reveals that speed could be a factor in this crash, Durham police said.
cbs17
Man injured outside Raleigh McDonald’s near Crabtree Valley Mall
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was loaded onto a stretcher and placed in an ambulance outside a Raleigh McDonald’s, a CBS 17 crew on the scene confirmed Tuesday night. The Raleigh Police Department, Fire Department and Wake EMS responded to the McDonald’s at 4121 Blue Ridge Road just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
68K+
Followers
73K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0