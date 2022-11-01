ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

Overturned truck carrying explosives causes day-long detour from U.S. 64 through Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Drivers were inconvenienced, homes and businesses evacuated and one man charged with exceeding a safe speed in Rocky Mount Friday. Sources tell WRAL News that Jeremy Crews, 43, from West Virginia, was driving a tractor trailer full of explosives bound for a quarry through Rocky Mount on U.S. 64 when he took a turn too sharp and slipped off the road.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian trail opening as part of ‘Complete 540’ project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Turnpike Authority is continuing construction of the southern portion of the Complete 540 project. This will extend the Triangle Expressway (Toll N.C. 540) from the N.C. 55 Bypass to Interstate 40, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Contractors have built a...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

School bus driver shortages cause two counties to cancel routes

DURHAM, N.C. — Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools have two bus routes on Friday morning that will not operate due to driver shortages. Bus 56, serving Rashkis, Culbreth, and Carrboro High. Bus 120, serving Glenwood and East Chapel Hill High School. Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools leaders said they have exhausted...
CARRBORO, NC
cbs17

Ramp closure to happen this week for I-40 project

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews are planning overnight ramp closures this week as part of the ongoing work on the project to improve Interstate 40 between Southeast Raleigh and Clayton. Weather permitting, the ramp from U.S. 70 Business East to I-40 East will be closed for reconstruction from 11...
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Culvert work will reduce access to road in Johnston County until March

WILSON’S MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Improvements will be made on storm drainage beginning Monday that will reduce access to Swift Creek Road from U.S. 70. According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, an agency contractor will be “upgrading this section of highway in Wilson’s Mills by converting two conventional intersections into interchanges with bridges and ramps to reduce congestion, particularly during commuter hours”.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
athensoracle.com

Parking lot in chaos

The new parking policy is a free for all. Students do not have designated spots; it is a first come first serve policy. Every morning students try to make it to their first period, but with non- assigned parking, students are not guaranteed to get a spot close enough to get to class, or even in the senior lot at all. Clearly, the policy promotes tardiness.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Driver ejected, pinned under flipped car after US 70 crash in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A serious vehicle crash closed part of a major road in Garner for about an hour Monday night. The wreck was reported around 8 p.m. along U.S. 70 near Vandora Springs Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Westbound U.S. 70 was closed...
GARNER, NC
cbs17

Man injured outside Raleigh McDonald’s near Crabtree Valley Mall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was loaded onto a stretcher and placed in an ambulance outside a Raleigh McDonald’s, a CBS 17 crew on the scene confirmed Tuesday night. The Raleigh Police Department, Fire Department and Wake EMS responded to the McDonald’s at 4121 Blue Ridge Road just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
RALEIGH, NC
