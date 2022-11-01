Read full article on original website
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Video: Kyrie Irving Greeted Jewish Ticket Holders Sitting Courtside At Barclays Center
Kyrie Irving was caught on camera saying 'hi' to Jewish ticket holders who sat courtside at Barclays Center.
Kyrie Irving apologizes amid Twitter controversy and suspension by Brooklyn Nets over 'failure to disavow antisemitism'
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving apologized late Thursday for tweeting a link to a documentary criticized as antisemitic, saying he takes full responsibility for his decision to share the content with his nearly five million followers.
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving, say he's 'unfit to be associated with' team
The Brooklyn Nets have suspended star point guard Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay for his failure to "disavow antisemitism" and his refusal to acknowledge "specific hateful material" in the antisemitic film he promoted on social media. “Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts...
JJ Redick Blames Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving For Brooklyn Nets' Downfall
JJ Redick puts Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for 'destroying' the Brooklyn Nets culture.
Former Nets coach Amar'e Stoudemire on Kyrie Irving: 'You made a mistake, so apologize for it'
Amar'e Stoudemire was part of the Brooklyn Nets the last time controversy engulfed Kyrie Irving. Now, he has some advice for the embattled point guard. During an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up" on Wednesday, the former NBA All-Star who spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Nets said that Irving needs to apologize after sharing a documentary containing antisemitic conspiracy theories and falsehoods on Twitter.
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving, team announces
The Brooklyn Nets are suspending Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, saying they were dismayed by his failure to "unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs."
NBA’s Adam Silver slams Nets’ Kyrie Irving for anti-Semitic tweet, lack of remorse
NBA commissioner Adam Silver called Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving “reckless” for tweeting out a link to a movie rife with anti-Semitic tropes, and said he’s “disappointed” Irving still hasn’t apologized. “Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film...
Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets To Donate $500K To Anti-Hate Organizations
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets announced on Wednesday (Nov. 2) that they will each donate $500,000 to anti-hate organizations. This charitable act follows the NBA champion getting blasted on social media and in a post-game press conference for sharing the 2018 documentary Hebrews To Negroes: Wake Up Black America which included anti-semitic content. “I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” the point guard said in a joint statement with the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League. “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards...
Kyrie Iriving Suspended By The Nets Indefinitely After He Fails To Apologize For Antisemtitic Doc
(UPDATE: 11/3/22 AT 8:45 P.M. ET): The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly suspended Kyrie after her refused to apologize for tweeting out a link to a film that featured antisemitic content. The organization released an official statement indicating that he would be suspended without pay for at least five games. Per Fox Sports, The team expressed their “dismay” at the NBA star’s refusal to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify.”
BBC
NBA: Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets pledge $1m after criticism over anti-Semitism
The Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving have pledged to donate $1m (£880,000) to combat "hate and intolerance" after he was criticised for sharing a link about a film featuring anti-Semitic tropes. In a joint statement, Irving, 30, said he "meant no harm" but stopped short of apologising for the...
ABC30 Fresno
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving apologizes for tweeting link to antisemitic documentary
NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has issued an apology for tweeting a link to an antisemitic documentary. The apology comes just hours after the team suspended Irving for five games without pay, for initially defending his actions. "To all Jewish families and communities that are hurt and...
ABC30 Fresno
