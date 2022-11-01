(UPDATE: 11/3/22 AT 8:45 P.M. ET): The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly suspended Kyrie after her refused to apologize for tweeting out a link to a film that featured antisemitic content. The organization released an official statement indicating that he would be suspended without pay for at least five games. Per Fox Sports, The team expressed their “dismay” at the NBA star’s refusal to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify.”

