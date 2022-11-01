ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDBO

Former Nets coach Amar'e Stoudemire on Kyrie Irving: 'You made a mistake, so apologize for it'

Amar'e Stoudemire was part of the Brooklyn Nets the last time controversy engulfed Kyrie Irving. Now, he has some advice for the embattled point guard. During an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up" on Wednesday, the former NBA All-Star who spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Nets said that Irving needs to apologize after sharing a documentary containing antisemitic conspiracy theories and falsehoods on Twitter.
Vibe

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets To Donate $500K To Anti-Hate Organizations

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets announced on Wednesday (Nov. 2) that they will each donate $500,000 to anti-hate organizations. This charitable act follows the NBA champion getting blasted on social media and in a post-game press conference for sharing the 2018 documentary Hebrews To Negroes: Wake Up Black America which included anti-semitic content. “I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” the point guard said in a joint statement with the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League. “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards...
IRVING, NY
HollywoodLife

Kyrie Iriving Suspended By The Nets Indefinitely After He Fails To Apologize For Antisemtitic Doc

(UPDATE: 11/3/22 AT 8:45 P.M. ET): The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly suspended Kyrie after her refused to apologize for tweeting out a link to a film that featured antisemitic content. The organization released an official statement indicating that he would be suspended without pay for at least five games. Per Fox Sports, The team expressed their “dismay” at the NBA star’s refusal to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify.”
BROOKLYN, NY
ABC30 Fresno

Steve Kerr: Time for Warriors to 'try something different'

ORLANDO, Fla. -- This season's version of the Golden State Warriors is not the same as the one that won the NBA championship just five months ago. Their bench is struggling, their defense sits at the bottom of the league and they cannot win on the road. Those are areas that have been instrumental to their identity, and without them the Warriors are struggling.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Tyler Herro traveled on game winner to beat Kings, NBA says

Tyler Herro's game-winning 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to lift the Miami Heat over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night should have been ruled a travel, according to the NBA's Last Two Minute report. Herro ended his dribble with a pump fake at the top of the arc and established...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Butler takes over late, Heat rally past Warriors 116-109

MIAMI -- - Upon review, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra had a good birthday. Jimmy Butler made sure of that. Butler scored five straight points late to give Miami the lead, Max Strus led everyone with 24 and the Heat overcame a triple-double from Stephen Curry to beat the Golden State Warriors 116-109 on Tuesday night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Twitter begins layoffs, cuts to affect 50% of staff

Twitter began layoffs on Friday that will cut roughly half of its 7,500-person workforce, the company announced in an email. "Today is your last working day at the company," the email said, which ABC News has reviewed. The subject line read "Your Role at Twitter" and was sent to the personal email addresses of those laid off.

