FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts
Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Eagles injury report: Essential rookie, special teams contributor to miss Texans game
HOUSTON – Rookie Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis has made an early impression on teams around the league this season because of his ability to get pressure up the middle on run downs and clog holes. However, he will miss the first game of his young NFL career due to an injury.
NBC Sports
Why Mailata wasn't really as bad as he looked in Eagles' win over Texans
We're not used to seeing edge rushers tear right around Jordan Mailata like he was Antone Davis. The Eagles’ usually reliable left tackle gave up a couple third-quarter sacks to resurgent veteran edge rusher Jerry Hughes Thursday night. Hughes, the 34-year-old long-time Buffalo Bill, had two of the Texans’ four sacks in the Eagles’ 29-17 win in Houston.
Eagles’ Javon Hargrave reveals the key to his sudden sack surge
HOUSTON – Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was lined up to the outside shoulder of Houston Texans left guard Kenyon Green in the fourth quarter on Thursday night. Hargrave had two sacks but was looking for another on a key third-down play. When the ball was snapped, Hargrave overpowered Green and shoved him into the backfield, where he wrapped his arms around quarterback Davis Mills for another sack.
Eagles move to 8-0 behind C.J. Gardner-Johnson, run game in sloppy 29-17 win over Texans | Observations
HOUSTON – When the Eagles ran on the field at NRG Stadium Thursday night to take on the Houston Texans, they were expected to win the game easily, with many Eagles fans hoping they would have the chance to flip the channel and watch the Phillies play the Houston Astros in the World Series. After all, the Texans were entering the game with a 1-5-1 record.
Eagles-Texans inactives: 2 offensive linemen will watch from sideline; Rookie safety will suit up
HOUSTON – Wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt with the team’s logo emblazoned on it, Eagles guard Sua Opeta was working with the offensive linemen in one of the red-pained end zones at NRG Stadium in Houston. Opeta was working on his pass sets, preparing as if he were going against defensive linemen. However, he would not be suiting up to face the Houston Texans Thursday.
Konkrete ballhawk: Richardson’s big-play proclivity boosts unbeaten Northampton football
Jaelen Richardson prefers to play offense. He has no trouble admitting that. Maybe it’s his fondness for the opposite phase of the game, however, that makes the Northampton Area High School senior so effective on the defensive end.
The Football Player of the Week helped deliver some playoff payback
This week’s high school football honors recognize players who stepped up during postseason and rivalry contests. Here are the top performers from Week 10.
Astros-Phillies or Eagles-Texans? World Series vs. Thursday Night Football: What Philadelphia fans watched
Philadelphia sports fans were very busy Thursday night. Not only were their underdog Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park, but the Eagles were looking to defend their undefeated record in Houston. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Phillies ended up losing,...
NFL Week 9 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Houston Texans predictions | Jalen Hurts’ Thursday Night Football homecoming
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts likes to joke that the team has 24 hours to enjoy a win, something that has happened seven times this season. However, with a short week, Hurts said after Sunday’s win against the Pittsburgh Steelers that he could enjoy it for eight hours, being that he had to begin his preparations to head to Texas to take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium Thursday night.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts returns home to face Texans: ‘I’ve always felt I was born for the storm’
CHANNELVIEW, Texas – Averion Hurts Sr. pulled his silver F-150 pickup onto the sidewalk outside Ray Maddry Memorial Stadium, nosed up to the field house’s door and eased his way out from behind the steering wheel on Tuesday. The 54-year-old former lineman had his right knee replaced recently and leaned on his walking cane for balance. He took a few slow steps inside the lobby, where he boarded a blue electric scooter before motoring past a trophy case filled with framed photos of former players.
Eagles vs. Texans prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 9
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles lock horns with the Houston Texans in NFL Week 9 action at NRG Stadium on Thursday. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m....
World Series 2022: Astros beat Phillies in pivotal Game 5 (PHOTOS)
The dream isn’t dead. But it’s on life support. The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 3-2, on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series. After Friday’s travel and workout day, the Astros will take the field Saturday at Minute Maid Park...
Phillies face elimination as they let one slip away against Astros in World Series Game 5
PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies let struggling Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander off the hook and now they are one loss away from being knocked out of the World Series. Kyle Schwarber hit the second pitch of the game for a tying home run, but the Phillies managed just one...
Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 5 prediction, betting odds for MLB on Thursday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the MLB World Series at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, beginning at...
