Houston, TX

LehighValleyLive.com

Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts

Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Why Mailata wasn't really as bad as he looked in Eagles' win over Texans

We're not used to seeing edge rushers tear right around Jordan Mailata like he was Antone Davis. The Eagles’ usually reliable left tackle gave up a couple third-quarter sacks to resurgent veteran edge rusher Jerry Hughes Thursday night. Hughes, the 34-year-old long-time Buffalo Bill, had two of the Texans’ four sacks in the Eagles’ 29-17 win in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles’ Javon Hargrave reveals the key to his sudden sack surge

HOUSTON – Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was lined up to the outside shoulder of Houston Texans left guard Kenyon Green in the fourth quarter on Thursday night. Hargrave had two sacks but was looking for another on a key third-down play. When the ball was snapped, Hargrave overpowered Green and shoved him into the backfield, where he wrapped his arms around quarterback Davis Mills for another sack.
HOUSTON, TX
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles move to 8-0 behind C.J. Gardner-Johnson, run game in sloppy 29-17 win over Texans | Observations

HOUSTON – When the Eagles ran on the field at NRG Stadium Thursday night to take on the Houston Texans, they were expected to win the game easily, with many Eagles fans hoping they would have the chance to flip the channel and watch the Phillies play the Houston Astros in the World Series. After all, the Texans were entering the game with a 1-5-1 record.
HOUSTON, TX
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles-Texans inactives: 2 offensive linemen will watch from sideline; Rookie safety will suit up

HOUSTON – Wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt with the team’s logo emblazoned on it, Eagles guard Sua Opeta was working with the offensive linemen in one of the red-pained end zones at NRG Stadium in Houston. Opeta was working on his pass sets, preparing as if he were going against defensive linemen. However, he would not be suiting up to face the Houston Texans Thursday.
HOUSTON, TX
LehighValleyLive.com

NFL Week 9 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Houston Texans predictions | Jalen Hurts’ Thursday Night Football homecoming

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts likes to joke that the team has 24 hours to enjoy a win, something that has happened seven times this season. However, with a short week, Hurts said after Sunday’s win against the Pittsburgh Steelers that he could enjoy it for eight hours, being that he had to begin his preparations to head to Texas to take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium Thursday night.
HOUSTON, TX
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts returns home to face Texans: ‘I’ve always felt I was born for the storm’

CHANNELVIEW, Texas – Averion Hurts Sr. pulled his silver F-150 pickup onto the sidewalk outside Ray Maddry Memorial Stadium, nosed up to the field house’s door and eased his way out from behind the steering wheel on Tuesday. The 54-year-old former lineman had his right knee replaced recently and leaned on his walking cane for balance. He took a few slow steps inside the lobby, where he boarded a blue electric scooter before motoring past a trophy case filled with framed photos of former players.
HOUSTON, TX
LehighValleyLive.com

