Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
NYC Commissioner Eric Ulrich Resigns After Coming Under a Gambling InvestigationAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Another Rikers Island Inmate dies, the 18th in 2022News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
11 Small New York Christmas Towns Straight Out of a Hallmark Movie
There's nothing quite like New York City at Christmas time. From the Rockefeller tree to Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, the Big Apple is a must-visit during the holidays, at least once in your lifetime. There are smaller towns all across the state that transform into a Hallmark Christmas movie to...
Amazing Winter Walk It’s Like Being In A Christmas Movie in Millburn, New Jersey
We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree comes from upstate New York
It will be on display until mid-January. Afterward, it will be milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity.
9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Nov. 3 - 6)
The city is full of life and it has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor
While New York’s Halloween season saw its fair share of topical pop culture costumes, one intrepid theater artist took on 2022’s unofficial and least-liked celebrity: the spotted lanternfly. Freelance designer Brendan McCann turned to the infamous invasive pest for inspiration, then risked being squished in a spectacular photo shoot which he generously shared with W42ST. […] The post Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor appeared first on W42ST.
Bono Launches ‘Stories of Surrender’ Book Tour in New York City
Bono launched his Stories of Surrender book tour this evening in New York City, in support of his new memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. The U2 singer appeared on stage at the Beacon Theatre to rapturous applause before launching into a condensed version of "City of Blinding Lights," backed by a trio of musicians.
newyorkalmanack.com
When Manhattan Spoke German: Lüchow’s, Würzburger & Little Germany
In the next two decades, when large parts of the territory were plunged into deep socio-political and economic problems, another hundred thousand Germans crossed the Atlantic turning New York into the world’s third-largest German-speaking city, after Berlin and Vienna. Established in the 1840s and peaking during the 1870s, Little...
mynwmo.com
New York Food Stamps November 2022 Benefits and EBT Discounts
SNAP provides food assistance to low-income workers, older adults, and the disabled. SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide in New York, beginning in November 2022. The Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration administers SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance administers SNAP benefits in the rest of the state.
Let the leaves stay where they fall (Letter to the Editor)
On behalf of Montclair Climate Action, I would like to encourage homeowners to leave their leaves on the ground this fall. There are many benefits to this simple practice: You’ll enrich your soil, improve your lawn, save on yard work and help preserve the natural habitat of local animals, plants and insects.
Wednesday Night Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Newburgh
After the winning Powerball numbers were announced on Wednesday night it was clear that someone in the Hudson Valley was going to be celebrating. While no one claimed the massive $1.2 billion jackpot, there were several winners in the New York and New Jersey area that wound up winning big. According to NBC News, four tickets were sold in the region worth between $1 million and $2 million. One of those tickets came from a store right here in the Hudson Valley.
thedigestonline.com
Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria
Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
PhillyBite
5 Best Antique Stores in New Jersey
- New Jersey has a few great places to visit if you're interested in antiques. These include Valentino's in Cape May, the Old Mill Antique Mall in Mullica Hill, and Mill House Antiques in Long Branch. There are also plenty of fantastic local shops, such as the Montclair Antique Center, where you can find everything from vintage jewelry to furniture.
Nationwide Company Closing Hudson Valley Plant, Many Out Of Work
After just about a year a nationwide company is closing a Hudson Valley location that was supposed to create many "good-paying jobs." On Oct 25, 2021, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Strides Pharma Inc. will expand its manufacturing and marketing operations from New Jersey and Florida to Chestnut Ridge, Rockland County, New York.
DIFFERENCE MAKERS: Queens woman preserves—and lives in—NYC's oldest private home
Marion Duckworth Smith has lived in the original Rikers farmhouse in East Elmhurst, Queens, for 40 years. It’s right across the street from the entrance to the jail that bears its name.
New York Residents Spot Coyotes Roaming the Streets of the Bronx
People in New York City were shocked when they saw a coyote roaming the streets of the Big Apple. Recently, New York City photojournalist Brenda Rivera captured a video of a coyote roaming a Bronx neighborhood. Residents said they could hear howling at night and wondered if the animals have a den in the area.
Apartment Therapy
The Dated Kitchen Features That Homebuyers Always Notice
After they walk through the front door, it’s not uncommon for buyers to make a beeline right to the kitchen — the living room can wait. “The kitchen is the heart of the home,” says New York City real estate agent Carolyn Gagnon. “It’s the gathering spot for family conversations and social catch-ups, so of course it is one of the most important and biggest returns of investment in your home, if done correctly.”
15 Words and Phrases New Yorkers Say That You Need To Know
New York is an interesting place. There’s Upstate and then there’s Downstate but the world doesn’t seem to understand this. No, the world seems to believe the entire state is one gigantic city. In reality, according to the Washington Post, Upstate New York "begins north of Poughkeepsie...
A glance across the bar leads to a friendship, a courtship, a wedding, a union of two families: Meet Megan and Andrew!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was the summer of 2015 when Megan Aileen Sullivan and Andrew Lava first exchanged glances across the room in Brooklyn’s Kettle Black Sports Bar & Restaurant, a neighborhood dining spot owned by the Casatelli family. The local venue had always been familiar to...
Eric Ripert and Ruth Reichl Are Hosting a Dinner to Celebrate Le Bernardin’s 50th Anniversary—and You Can Go
One of New York City’s most legendary restaurants is going big for its 50th anniversary bash. The Michelin three-star Le Bernardin will be throwing a celebratory dinner on November 9, with tickets running $1,000 per person. The event is being hosted by chef Éric Ripert and co-owner Maguy Le Coze, in partnership with American Express/Resy. Over the course of the evening, you’ll enjoy a Champagne reception where you can mingle with Ripert and your fellow guests. A six-course tasting menu will follow, with diners mixing at two long tables in the Le Bernardin Privé space. The menu will highlight some of the...
8 of TripAdvisors Top 20 Museums In New York State Are In Upstate
With more than 1,000 museums, New York is a history lover’s state. The American Alliance of Museums says the only state with more museums is California – which is three times our size. With millions of visitors to our museums each year, becoming a TripAdvisor Top 20 is not easy. It takes great, knowledgeable staff and an experience way above average.
