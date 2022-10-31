ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

MIX 106

Former BSU Coach Called “the worst coach in school’s history”

Bryan Harsin is now a freeman who doesn't have to worry about recruiting, boosters, and the pesky media for the first time in years. Coach Harsin has been relieved of his coaching duties. Within thirty days, the former Boise State coach will receive fifty percent of the fifteen million dollar salary owed by his former employer Auburn University.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Why Boise State May Secretly Still be the Best Nonpower 5 Football Team

It has flown by, and the college football season is already halfway over. One full month remains in the regular season, and now is when games seem to mean more and you find out what teams are made of as the season begins to approach rivalry games, championship Saturday, and bowl games begin in over a month. Early in the year fans were fed up with the Boise State Broncos and their lack of offense and direction as a team, but things have changed, and the Broncos may quietly be the best nonpower 5 football team in America, that nobody is talking about. How did this team turn around this season and what makes them potentially better than even the polls realize?
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

5 Way Too Early Bowl Game Projections for Boise State Football

With a HUGE 49-10 win over Colorado State, Boise State became bowl eligible for the 25th season in a row. What does it take to get into a bowl game? They need to have at least six wins and a minimum winning percentage of .500. Despite early season losses against Oregon State and UTEP, the Broncos are in a much better place this season than they were at this time last year. The Broncos are 6-2 overall and 5-0 in the Mountain West.
MIX 106

The Best Sandwiches In Boise, According To You!

Let's talk about sandwiches since tomorrow (November 3) is National Sandwich Day! I love, like love a good sandwich. I grew up in Orange County, California until I moved when I was 24 and I can still remember going to "Little Pickle" with my dad and having the best sandwiches! As a young buck, I would get the turkey and cheese. I was a pretty basic as a little kid like most, but as an adult have expanded my pallet.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

3 of the Best Ways to Truly Unplug & Relax in Idaho

Take a second today to pause and be mindful about how stressed out you are. According to National Today, it’s officially National Stress Awareness Day. I think the majority of us carry more stress than we care to admit, and we need these friendly reminders to chill out and put ourselves first every once in a while. And with the holidays right around the corner, now is as good a time as any to put down our phones and try to do other (preferably relaxing) things that can help us alleviate stress and take it easy.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Boise Restaurants That Are Putting Out The Best Calzones

It's National Calzone Day (November 1) and yesterday I asked you for your recommendations "Who makes the best calzone in Boise/Treasure Valley!?". According to NationalToday.com it was in the 1700s "Calzones were invented in Naples, Italy - supposedly as a way to serve people a pizza they could walk around with".
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho’s Surprising Place in the History of Starbucks’ Famous Holiday Cups

Call us, naive but we didn’t realize just how long Starbucks has been famous for its holiday cups!. To quote Taylor Swift, “Hi. It’s me, I’m the problem. It’s me.” It wasn’t our choice, but we were born and raised in a different part of the country where Dunkin’ Donuts reigns supreme over Starbucks. After graduating college, leaving the cruddy town we grew up in and starting our adult lives in Boise, our Starbucks intake increased greatly.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Here’s How To Help A Meridian Family In Need

A Meridian family needs all of our help, prayers, and love this morning. According to their GoFundMe, the Binder family is grieving the loss of their son following a tragic accident that took place in Meridian yesterday. "On Wednesday, November 2 our son Terry was killed in an accident on...
MERIDIAN, ID
MIX 106

Top 10 Most Recommended Movie Theaters in the Boise Area

We’re well-into Fall weather now and Winter is right around the corner. That means indoor things to do in the Boise area will become even more popular — and going to the movies is always at the top of the list. But what theaters are the most recommended...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Wow Idaho Really Showed Up for Cody Johnson Last Week [PHOTOS]

Pictures from Cody Johnson's concert in Boise. Cody Johnson’s concert last week was an amazing experience, and memorable for all those in attendance. Randy Houser opened the show with an immense amount of energy, and Idaho really showed up ready to let loose and have a ton of fun. And I’m sure there were a lot of people there from our neighboring states, too.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

6 of Boise’s Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers

Finding a coffee shop to call your own can be a feat of trial and error. Back when I was a remote worker, it took me multiple tries and an obscene amount of caffeine to get it right. My search for "the one" included non-negotiable features that included:. Friendly baristas.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Three Hip Hop Legends, One Super Bowl Act Announce Nampa Show

There is no denying that Boise loves a good concert and over the past several months, the Treasure Valley as a whole has been totally spoiled. Major concerts have been coming to town and over the summer, especially, plenty of names were on stages and in front of local crowds. For the first time in memorable history, Boise had major, national acts on stages across town on the same night--at one point, three to four major acts were in town and fans were forced to choose who they would be seeing!
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Boise Is One Of The Best Cities In America For Veterans

With Veteran's Day coming up November 11 WalletHub released the 2022's Best & Worst Places for Veterans to Live and Adam McCann, the Financial Writer for WalletHub said "Fortunately, the unemployment rate for veterans is very low at 2.7%, compared to 3.4% for the overall population. However, veteran homelessness is still a big problem, and there were already over 37,000 homeless veterans even before the financial difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation. Some states offer better conditions for those who have served our country, though".
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Most Trusted Dog Boarding Kennels in the Boise Area

When you're a dog parent, peace of mind is finding the perfect dog boarding kennel. Knowing your furry one is safe, healthy, and happy can mean the difference between a terrific time out-of-town or one filled with worry and anxiety. The Right Fit for Fido. Unfortunately, finding a kennel that's...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Boise’s 12 Best Surgeons for a Quick Nip-Tuck Before the Holidays

The holidays are just around the corner. This means gatherings with family and friends, and social events at the office. When you're struggling with your physical appearance, it can be difficult, even impossible, to embrace and enjoy holiday celebrations. According to Kimberly Henry MD, the most compelling major and minor reasons people undergo the knife are as follows:
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

