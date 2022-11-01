Read full article on original website
The Castellows bring family passion to Athens country music
Sisters Eleanor (Ellie), Powell and Lily Balkcom, known by their band name, The Castellows, are bringing fun country performances to downtown Athens. The sisters are from Georgetown, Georgia, a small town on the border of Alabama. The three were homeschooled and worked on their family’s cattle farm for most of their childhood.
ATHENS VOICES: Athens youth share their thoughts on the upcoming midterm elections in Georgia
As election day approaches, many Athens residents are completing absentee ballots, early voting or waiting to cast their ballots the day of. One group, however, cannot legally vote in this election: the youth of Athens, which are restricted due to their age. Despite not being able to vote, those under 18 still have a wide variety of opinions on the upcoming election.
Tarot card and crystal skull showcase highlights occult in Athens
In a case to the right of the entrance of the Lyndon House Arts Center sit tarot decks and crystal skulls. Carrie Slayton’s collection is on display as part of the Collections From Our Community exhibit. Open since Sept. 7, this display presents some of Slayton’s personal collection of over 200 tarot decks.
Taste test: Heirloom Cafe and Fresh Market
On a Google Sheets document in my computer is a list of restaurants to try before I graduate. On that list is Heirloom Cafe and Fresh Market. I’ve driven past the recognizable green sign countless times and stared at the tomato cross section on the logo. Every drive-by, I tell myself that Heirloom will be my next stop on the list. The restaurant is quintessential Athens: family-owned, locally-sourced and possesses great outdoor seating.
Beasts of the east: Which offense will prevail in Georgia-Tennessee?
Georgia and Tennessee are entering Saturday’s matchup as two of the top six scoring offenses in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Volunteers are first in the category, scoring 49.4 points per game. The Bulldogs aren’t far behind, putting up 41.8 points per game, tied for sixth with North Carolina.
Podlesny and Jackson discuss the buildup for Tennessee
On Wednesday, Nov 2. Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny and wide receiver Kearis Jackson addressed the media. Here are some key takeaways. Georgia’s game against Tennessee this weekend is going to have major implications on their season, with the winner controlling their own destiny to win the SEC East. “I...
Liquid Death and HeadCount promote voting rights at UGA
On Nov. 2 next to the Tate Student Center, HeadCount, a non-partisan voting registration organization, and Liquid Death, a canned water brand, teamed up to hand out free water to students and spread awareness about voting laws in Georgia. In the state of Georgia, it’s against the law to hand...
Georgia soccer upsets No. 20 Tennessee 2-0 in SEC quarterfinals
In their first match of the SEC tournament, sixth-seeded Georgia overcame third-seeded and No. 21 ranked Tennessee on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2-0. This was the Bulldogs’ second matchup against the Volunteers. While their first match didn’t go as well, with the Bulldogs losing 2-0 during the regular season, the team got it done today.
Georgia men's basketball changing the culture of the team
On Thursday, Nov. 3, Georgia guards Jaxon Etter, Mardrez McBride and head coach Mike White addressed the media in preparation for their first game of the regular season against the Western Carolina Catamounts. Bringing a winning culture into Athens. McBride, a Georgia native, brings an element to the Georgia Bulldogs...
SEC Power Rankings 10: Georgia holds top spot ahead of matchup with Tennessee
Ahead of Week 10 of the college football season, The Red & Black football beat ranked the 14 teams in the SEC, breaking the conference into five tiers:. The Bulldogs soundly defeated Florida 42-20 last week. The third quarter provided a scare for Georgia fans, as a 28-3 halftime lead quickly shrunk to 28-20. The Bulldogs showed resilience, bouncing back to secure the win. Now, they’re on a collision course with Tennessee, the only other undefeated team in the conference, for a game that will decide which team controls its own destiny in the SEC East. The matchup will have major implications on the rest of the college football regular season and what teams will make the College Football Playoff. The defense will face a huge test against a Volunteer offense averaging 49.4 points per game. The loss of outside linebacker Nolan Smith is a big hit to the defense, and will be immediately scrutinized in this week’s matchup. Stetson Bennett and the offense will likely need to score 30+ points to be competitive in this game.
Georgia defenders talk Hendon Hooker, Tennessee offense
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, defensive lineman Tramel Walthour and outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss addressed the media. Here are some of their thoughts on Hendon Hooker and the Tennessee offense. Getting to the Quarterback. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has been one of the best players in...
Athens Mayor and Commission vote on TSPLOST projects, youth programming efforts
The Athens commission met Tuesday to vote on the Planning Department’s special projects work program, TSPLOST 2018 projects and ARPA-funded summer 2023 youth programming at the Tuesday regular session. Mayor Kelly Girtz began the meeting recognizing Athens-Clarke County Solid Waste Department driver Lavoris Huff for winning first place in...
Georgia men's basketball defeats Georgia College 66-52 in exhibition
The Georgia Bulldogs opened the men’s basketball season with an exhibition match against the Georgia College Bobcats, securing the victory with a score of 66-52 in Mike White’s first game as head coach of the Bulldogs. The best performance of the day came from junior Oklahoma State transfer...
OPINION: UGA Greek life cannot be inclusive while also partaking in divisive politics
On Nov. 8, voters across Georgia, including students at the University of Georgia, will cast their ballots in midterm elections.Races include state offices such as the gubernatorial, lieutenant governor and secretary of state as well as federal offices such as the United States Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. Every one of these seats have been hotly contested with incumbents from both parties — namely Gov. Brian Kemp and Sen. Raphael Warnock — heavily campaigning to keep their jobs.
Athens man arrested for Gaines School Road shooting
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 26-year-old Athens resident Jeffery Rice on Oct. 28 for his involvement in a shooting on Gaines School Road that killed a 19-year-old Athens man on Oct. 21, according to a release from ACCPD. Rice is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm...
Restaurant Roundup: Heirloom Cafe and Fresh Market to close, Independent Baking Co. holiday pies and more
Fall has arrived and Athens eateries are changing with the season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup. Heirloom Cafe and Fresh Market, located on North Chase Street, announced on Instagram that it will close. The cafe will have its last day of service on Dec. 18. Agua Linda. This...
Two arrested on charges from July armed robbery
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 22-year-old Alyssa Ivey from Eatonton, Georgia, on Oct. 30 and 22-year-old Quintavis Tillman, from Bishop, Georgia, on Oct. 31, for an armed robbery on July 5, according to a press release from ACCPD. The robbery took place at approximately 1:07 p.m. on Jefferson Road...
College Republicans host Andrew Clyde in last meeting before election
U.S. House District 9 Rep. Andrew Clyde came to the University of Georgia College Republicans weekly meeting in the UGA Miller Learning Center on Wednesday night. Clyde discussed his views on the Second Amendment, the upcoming election and the future of the political party with around 30 attendees. The former...
