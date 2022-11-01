ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Weekly

Orlando news anchor goes viral on TikTok defending daughters' homecoming dance outfits

An Orlando news anchor is going viral on TikTok for defending his daughters' homecoming dance outfits. News 6 anchor Matt Austin shared a photo of his two daughters dressed for a homecoming dance to Facebook earlier this month. In response to criticism of the way his kids were dressed in the comments, Austin made a TikTok telling nosy naysayers to mind their own. "I put up what I thought was a pretty innocuous post about my daughters looking beautiful for homecoming but you would be shocked at some of the comments," he said. Austin said the comments ranged from saying his daughters should be ashamed to saying they were dressed too provocatively to be around other high-schoolers.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

You Could Win FREE Tickets to Popular Holiday Event in Orlando

There is so much to see and do in and around Orlando during the holiday season!. Of course, there are all the holiday goings-on at Universal Orlando. PLUS Disney World goes ALL out for the holiday season, or you can head off Disney property to see MILLIONS of Christmas lights. But did you know there’s another fun holiday-themed event your family might also enjoy? And, if you’re lucky, you could go to it for FREE!
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Electric Daisy Carnival returns to Orlando. Here’s what you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Electric Daisy Carnival is bringing music, performers, pyrotechnics and more back to Orlando next week. EDC Orlando is a three-day music festival experience at Tinker Field from Nov. 11-13. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate | Orlando radio station to play...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

3-day Greek Fest returns to Orlando. Here’s what to expect

ORLANDO, Fla. – Greek food, music and fun are coming to Orlando this weekend. For three days, the Orlando Greek Fest is serving up authentic foods at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate | Orlando radio station to play nonstop...
ORLANDO, FL
The Lakelander Magazine

New Black & Brew Opens With Express Lane Feature

Black & Brew has been a Lakeland favorite for locally roasted coffee and signature sandwiches for 16 years, and they finally have a location on the southside. The all new Black & Brew, which enjoyed its soft launch this week, is located at 4602 South Florida Ave. near the Polk Parkway in the former home of Krispy Kreme.
LAKELAND, FL
click orlando

Disney reveals treats for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is gearing up for the holiday season with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Beginning Nov. 8, Magic Kingdom guests will get to see beloved characters, attraction holiday overlays, Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade and the nighttime fireworks spectacular Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show.
BAY LAKE, FL
disneydining.com

Disney World, Universal Leave Employees Worried about Becoming Homeless

Disney World and Universal give their workers the short end of the stick when it comes to wages, leading many of them to worry about becoming homeless, according to a report released on Thursday. The report, created by Unite Here Local 737, one of the hospitality industry unions that represents...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Greek Fest is back this weekend with the tastes, sights and sounds of Greece on offer

Autumn tradition Orlando Greek Fest is back for a long weekend of tasty Greek food, music, artisanal wares and traditional dance performances. The three-day event at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando is ground zero for gourmands of dishes like gyros, loukoumades, dolmades, arni psito and more. Each day of the event will feature performances from local dancers and singers, including members of the Holy Trinity’s Hellenic Dance Program, the Jr. Hellenic Dance Troupe, and Little Aegeans.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Sand Lake Sound home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Oct. 15 to 21

A home in Sand Lake Sound topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 15 to 21. The home at 7392 Alpine Butterfly Lane, Orlando, sold Oct. 17, for $1,250,000. Built in 2022, it has five bedrooms, four-and-one-half baths and 3,910 square feet of living area. Days on market: 135.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando’s ICON Park offers Veterans Day discounts for military members

ORLANDO, Fla. – Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and the businesses and attractions of ICON Park on International Drive are offering discounts for veterans and military members. The U.S. Army will be at ICON Park on Friday with military vehicles for pictures and to interact with visitors. [TRENDING:...
ORLANDO, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Renaissance Faire is back, starting today

The Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire is back in the Enchanted Forest for its 21st anniversary. The event starts today from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 28598 Lady of the Lakes Ave. in Tavares and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Nov. 12 and Nov. 13. Tickets are at lakerenfaire.com/tickets.
TAVARES, FL

