Residents in Orlando neighborhood suing two popular bars over loud music
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two bars in Orlando’s Mills 50 District, Grumpy’s Underground and Uncle Lou's, are the targets of a lawsuit claiming they’re playing music too loud. People in the neighborhood behind them say something's got to change. "I just want it to stop," said John Peros,...
Fantasmic! Stops Mid-Performance During Early Preview in Disney World
After a long wait, Fantasmic! is set to have its official debut in Disney’s Hollywood Studios on November 3rd!. Ahead of its official reopening, the show had a special preview for the media and guests tonight. However, it did not quite go as planned!. Orlando is no stranger to...
Orlando news anchor goes viral on TikTok defending daughters' homecoming dance outfits
An Orlando news anchor is going viral on TikTok for defending his daughters' homecoming dance outfits. News 6 anchor Matt Austin shared a photo of his two daughters dressed for a homecoming dance to Facebook earlier this month. In response to criticism of the way his kids were dressed in the comments, Austin made a TikTok telling nosy naysayers to mind their own. "I put up what I thought was a pretty innocuous post about my daughters looking beautiful for homecoming but you would be shocked at some of the comments," he said. Austin said the comments ranged from saying his daughters should be ashamed to saying they were dressed too provocatively to be around other high-schoolers.
You Could Win FREE Tickets to Popular Holiday Event in Orlando
There is so much to see and do in and around Orlando during the holiday season!. Of course, there are all the holiday goings-on at Universal Orlando. PLUS Disney World goes ALL out for the holiday season, or you can head off Disney property to see MILLIONS of Christmas lights. But did you know there’s another fun holiday-themed event your family might also enjoy? And, if you’re lucky, you could go to it for FREE!
Enjoy ‘Art Under the Stars’ at Lake Lily during Maitland Rotary Club’s 46th annual art festival
MAITLAND, Fla. – With its open spaces, nature sounds and close proximity to food, arts and entertainment, Lake Lily stands out as a great place to let day turn to dusk in Central Florida. While those amenities can normally take you on a walk away from the lake, the...
Universal Orlando Resort Announces Permanent Closure of Some Attractions
ORLANDO, FL (LOOTPRESS) – Universal Studios is going out with the old and in with the new. According to a press release from Universal Orlando Resort, some attractions that have been in the amusement park for years will be saying goodbye at the beginning of 2023. Universal Studios says...
Jade Sushi & New Asian to shutter for good after 10 years in Orlando’s College Park
ORLANDO, Fla. – Jade Sushi & New Asian is getting ready to close its doors for good after the restaurant’s landlord declined to renew its lease, according to a Facebook post. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. “It is with humble gratitude and a heavy heart...
Electric Daisy Carnival returns to Orlando. Here’s what you need to know
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Electric Daisy Carnival is bringing music, performers, pyrotechnics and more back to Orlando next week. EDC Orlando is a three-day music festival experience at Tinker Field from Nov. 11-13. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate | Orlando radio station to play...
3-day Greek Fest returns to Orlando. Here’s what to expect
ORLANDO, Fla. – Greek food, music and fun are coming to Orlando this weekend. For three days, the Orlando Greek Fest is serving up authentic foods at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate | Orlando radio station to play nonstop...
New Black & Brew Opens With Express Lane Feature
Black & Brew has been a Lakeland favorite for locally roasted coffee and signature sandwiches for 16 years, and they finally have a location on the southside. The all new Black & Brew, which enjoyed its soft launch this week, is located at 4602 South Florida Ave. near the Polk Parkway in the former home of Krispy Kreme.
Disney reveals treats for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is gearing up for the holiday season with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Beginning Nov. 8, Magic Kingdom guests will get to see beloved characters, attraction holiday overlays, Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade and the nighttime fireworks spectacular Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show.
Disney World, Universal Leave Employees Worried about Becoming Homeless
Disney World and Universal give their workers the short end of the stick when it comes to wages, leading many of them to worry about becoming homeless, according to a report released on Thursday. The report, created by Unite Here Local 737, one of the hospitality industry unions that represents...
Orlando Greek Fest is back this weekend with the tastes, sights and sounds of Greece on offer
Autumn tradition Orlando Greek Fest is back for a long weekend of tasty Greek food, music, artisanal wares and traditional dance performances. The three-day event at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando is ground zero for gourmands of dishes like gyros, loukoumades, dolmades, arni psito and more. Each day of the event will feature performances from local dancers and singers, including members of the Holy Trinity’s Hellenic Dance Program, the Jr. Hellenic Dance Troupe, and Little Aegeans.
Sand Lake Sound home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Oct. 15 to 21
A home in Sand Lake Sound topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 15 to 21. The home at 7392 Alpine Butterfly Lane, Orlando, sold Oct. 17, for $1,250,000. Built in 2022, it has five bedrooms, four-and-one-half baths and 3,910 square feet of living area. Days on market: 135.
Fun Places to Take Kids in Lake County, Florida
I recently focused on a few great places to take kids in Lake County, Florida after parents mentioned not being able to find anything fun and inexpensive to do with their kids. Let's check out a few more options:
Dezerland Action Park opening drive-thru 'Christmas Nights in Lights' show in November
Dezerland Action Park Orlando is offering a new drive-thru holiday light show for Floridians to enjoy while in the safety of their own vehicle from Nov. 11 through Jan. 1. The park, located on International Drive, is featuring a new immersive light show attraction, known as “Christmas Nights in Lights”.
Orlando’s ICON Park offers Veterans Day discounts for military members
ORLANDO, Fla. – Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and the businesses and attractions of ICON Park on International Drive are offering discounts for veterans and military members. The U.S. Army will be at ICON Park on Friday with military vehicles for pictures and to interact with visitors. [TRENDING:...
North Carolina chicken chain moving into Winter Park, more locations planned
WINTER PARK, Fla. – A North Carolina-based chain focused on fried chicken and biscuits is getting ready to open up in Winter Park in 2023 with more locations already in the works. Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is set to open up at 110 S. Orlando Ave., Unit...
Renaissance Faire is back, starting today
The Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire is back in the Enchanted Forest for its 21st anniversary. The event starts today from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 28598 Lady of the Lakes Ave. in Tavares and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Nov. 12 and Nov. 13. Tickets are at lakerenfaire.com/tickets.
Let’s Have Fun in Lake County, Florida on Friday, 11/4/22
The weekend is fast approaching. If you don’t have any plans yet for Friday, November 4, 2022, here are a few options for things to do in Lake County, Florida:. Friday farmers market at Cagan CrossingsAnne Preble / Unsplash.
