KGUN 9
A few cold mornings, but warmer for the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly clear skies this morning as the system has exited to our east. A very cold start to the day with temps in the 30s for most of southern Arizona. Only warming to the low 60s in Tucson today, then after another cold morning, we'll see low 70s Saturday and 80° by Sunday.
KGUN 9
Increasing showers and much colder air arrives
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A line of showers was moving mainly north of the area as of early this morning. This coverage will expand and increase across southern Arizona through today and tonight. Best chance for Tucson rain will likely be sometime between 4 and 8 PM. Gusty winds...
KGUN 9
November comes in with some big weather changes on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After being treated to some delightful weather for Halloween, we will face several weather tricks headed our way. A big area of low pressure will bring gusty wind, much cooler air, a few showers and some snow as low as 3,500'. We don't expect any...
Road to Mount Lemmon reopens after early morning closure Friday, Nov. 4
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, only 4x4 vehicles were allowed past Catalina Highway milepost 24.
After record turnout for Nightfall, Old Tucson preps for Christmas-themed event
More than 30,000 people turned out for Nightfall. Now the new management is gearing up for a Christmas-themed event called Yuletide at Old Tucson.
thisistucson.com
35 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022
Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
biztucson.com
Camp Bow Wow to Open Second Tucson Location
Camp Bow Wow, the leading doggy day care and boarding franchise, opens its newest Tucson East location on Nov. 5 at 7810 E. Broadway Blvd. Camp Bow Wow Tucson East is locally owned and operated by Alan and Lisa Schrope, who both have worked in the veterinary industry for over 30 years.
KOLD-TV
ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Tucson woman spreading love to shelter cats, dogs
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Each week, KOLD News 13 and Casino Del Sol partner together to highlight a person or organization doing good in our community. This week, we’re recognizing someone who is spreading the love to dogs and cats living in shelters. Teri Bambauer first started...
Want to Road-Trip Across the American Southwest? This Is How We’d Do It.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Edward Abbey, who immortalized the Southwest in his writing, would be turning over in his grave in Cabeza Prieta Wilderness west of Tucson, Arizona, if he knew that Arches National Park had to temporarily close its gates in mid-October because capacity was maxed out. The famous monkey wrencher saved a special venomous wrath for the kind of tourist who drove from one viewpoint to the next only to snap a photo and move on.
ABC 15 News
Two small earthquakes rattle border of Arizona-New Mexico overnight
Two small earthquakes rattled the border of Arizona and New Mexico late Tuesday night. According to the United States Geological Survey, one quake was recorded at a magnitude of 3.0 and a second was a 3.1 magnitude. They shook a remote area east of Tucson, just over the border on...
azdot.gov
ADOT bringing broadband internet to rural communities in southern Arizona
TUCSON – The Arizona Department of Transportation has begun a project to bring broadband internet access to more of southern Arizona by laying 63 miles of fiber-optic conduit along I-19 from Tucson to Nogales. The $15 million project began in September and involves crews laying fiber-optic cable along ADOT’s...
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a motorcycle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred at the intersection of East Golf Links and South Camino Seco. The collision involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck.
KOLD-TV
Three juveniles hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three juveniles were hit by a vehicle near Sunnyside High in Tucson late Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened at the intersection of Bilby Road and South Del Moral Boulevard, which is just west of the high school. All...
Remains found north of Benson Highway identified
Tucson police say a body was found on E. Benson Highway near Julian Wash and the circumstances around the death are considered suspicious.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix, Tucson rank among Top 5 airports for largest price increases
Rising costs of jet fuel, delays, cancellations and inflation have created headaches for travelers this year. And, as a result, consumers are seeing much higher airfare prices across the country. With holiday travel around the corner, SmartAsset investigated the airports where airfare has increased the most and least. Research found that Phoenix Sky Harbor and Tucson International Airport both rank among the Top 5 airports for largest price increases.
Arizona Couple Spots Mountain Lion Right Outside Their House
The whole thing was caught on camera.
thisistucson.com
The nostalgia is real: how Skate Country has thrived for half a century
It was the early ‘90s when Marlene Leer, just a teen at the time, was sitting in Skate Country on a day the rink was temporarily closed for some contracting work. “Future owner Marlene Leer,” she wrote in the dust on one of the tables. Leer was a...
KOLD-TV
Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash near Golf Links, Harrison in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist is fighting for his life following a crash near Golf Links and Harrison in Tucson late Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Tucson Police Department said the accident involved a motorcycle and pick-up truck at the intersection of East Golf Links and South Camino Seco.
3 People Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a pedestrian accident late Tuesday. According to the authorities, Three pedestrians were hit near Sunnyside High. Police responded to reports of an accident at the intersection of Bilby Road and South Del Moral Boulevard, just west of the high school. Upon the arrival of the paramedics, one of the victims was taken to the hospital.
$50K-winning Powerball ticket sold at Tucson convenience store
A Tucson convenience store sold a Powerball ticket worth $50,000. According to Arizona Lottery, the ticket was sold at the QuikTrip at 2245 W. Valencia Road.
