ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGUN 9

A few cold mornings, but warmer for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly clear skies this morning as the system has exited to our east. A very cold start to the day with temps in the 30s for most of southern Arizona. Only warming to the low 60s in Tucson today, then after another cold morning, we'll see low 70s Saturday and 80° by Sunday.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Increasing showers and much colder air arrives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A line of showers was moving mainly north of the area as of early this morning. This coverage will expand and increase across southern Arizona through today and tonight. Best chance for Tucson rain will likely be sometime between 4 and 8 PM. Gusty winds...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

November comes in with some big weather changes on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After being treated to some delightful weather for Halloween, we will face several weather tricks headed our way. A big area of low pressure will bring gusty wind, much cooler air, a few showers and some snow as low as 3,500'. We don't expect any...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

35 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022

Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Camp Bow Wow to Open Second Tucson Location

Camp Bow Wow, the leading doggy day care and boarding franchise, opens its newest Tucson East location on Nov. 5 at 7810 E. Broadway Blvd. Camp Bow Wow Tucson East is locally owned and operated by Alan and Lisa Schrope, who both have worked in the veterinary industry for over 30 years.
TUCSON, AZ
outsidemagazine

Want to Road-Trip Across the American Southwest? This Is How We’d Do It.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Edward Abbey, who immortalized the Southwest in his writing, would be turning over in his grave in Cabeza Prieta Wilderness west of Tucson, Arizona, if he knew that Arches National Park had to temporarily close its gates in mid-October because capacity was maxed out. The famous monkey wrencher saved a special venomous wrath for the kind of tourist who drove from one viewpoint to the next only to snap a photo and move on.
TUCSON, AZ
azdot.gov

ADOT bringing broadband internet to rural communities in southern Arizona

TUCSON – The Arizona Department of Transportation has begun a project to bring broadband internet access to more of southern Arizona by laying 63 miles of fiber-optic conduit along I-19 from Tucson to Nogales. The $15 million project began in September and involves crews laying fiber-optic cable along ADOT’s...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Three juveniles hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three juveniles were hit by a vehicle near Sunnyside High in Tucson late Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened at the intersection of Bilby Road and South Del Moral Boulevard, which is just west of the high school. All...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix, Tucson rank among Top 5 airports for largest price increases

Rising costs of jet fuel, delays, cancellations and inflation have created headaches for travelers this year. And, as a result, consumers are seeing much higher airfare prices across the country. With holiday travel around the corner, SmartAsset investigated the airports where airfare has increased the most and least. Research found that Phoenix Sky Harbor and Tucson International Airport both rank among the Top 5 airports for largest price increases.
PHOENIX, AZ
Nationwide Report

3 People Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

The Tucson Police Department reported a pedestrian accident late Tuesday. According to the authorities, Three pedestrians were hit near Sunnyside High. Police responded to reports of an accident at the intersection of Bilby Road and South Del Moral Boulevard, just west of the high school. Upon the arrival of the paramedics, one of the victims was taken to the hospital.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy