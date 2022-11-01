Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578
The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
Gamespot
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals Include Some Incredible Discounts
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Best Buy must have written down the wrong dates on its calendar, because right you’ll find dozens of products available with Black Friday price tags. Black Friday won’t truly begin until late November, but from now until October 27 you’ll find TVs, laptops, headphones, and more listed for some of the best prices of the year.
Apple Watch owners just got an exciting free upgrade
WatchOS 9 brings a new feature that should make the Apple Watch much more appealing
65-inch Samsung 4K TV just got slashed by $450 in this early Black Friday deal
Early Black Friday TV deals have landed at Amazon: this 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV just dropped to a lowest ever price.
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is $580 today, and we can’t believe it
Right now, as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals event, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV for just $580. That’s a considerable saving of $270 off the usual price of $850 and a great price for anyone looking for a large TV from a reputable brand. It’s one of the best TV deals around thanks to being part of the Best Buy sales event which means you get Black Friday prices early, giving you a chance to beat the rush. Read on while we explain why it’s worth your time.
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Phone Arena
Walmart's spectacular iPad Air 4 Black Friday 2022 deal is already live... for a limited time
In keeping with the tradition of the last few years, Walmart is taking what should be 2022's biggest shopping day and turning it into a "black month" filled to the brim with great deals on popular products covering essentially all imaginable categories. In theory, that gives you more time to...
11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon
The best Black Friday deals from Amazon are still coming hard and fast because the holiday is not yet upon us and the mega-retailer prefers to keep consumers on the hook for as long as possible—spending as much money as possible. To that end, here are some of the...
Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
Walmart early Black Friday sale 2022: The top holiday deals in tech, home, fashion and more
The deals have already started rolling in at Walmart as it ramps up for its “Black Friday Deals for Days” sale. Although Walmart’s “Deals for Days” sale doesn’t kickoff online until Monday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET, the retailer is already dropping prices.
Business Insider
Best Buy Black Friday deals 2022: All the early sales including TVs, laptops, and smart home products
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday is the one time every year that retailers big and small turn up to offer excellent discounts. Best Buy is one of the biggest participants, offering all-time lows on products of every category, from Beats headphones to Dyson stick vacuums.
Gamespot
Best Buy Early Black Friday Sale Adds Even More Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Black Friday is right around the corner, but Best Buy is getting a jump-start on the action with some early discounts. Head over to the retailer today and you'll find a slew of impressive early Black Friday deals--including steep price cuts on TVs, laptops, smart home gadgets, and more.
Walmart’s secret sales section offers mean you can score up to 65% off TVs, smart watches & tablets but you must act now
WALMART is known for its sweet deals, but the store has a secret sales section that offers even better prices, it has been revealed. The "secret" Flash Picks mean shoppers can score as much as 65 percent off TVs, smart watches and tablets - but you have to act fast, as the deals end on Sunday or while supplies last.
ETOnline.com
Roomba Vacuum Are on Sale on at Amazon Ahead Black Friday 2022
The holiday season is almost here, but right now you can score Amazon's early Black Friday deals on Roomba vacuum cleaners, which are popular and easy to use. While spending most of your work week at home you're probably aware of how dusty hard floors can get and looking for a convenient way to keep them clean. If you're wishing to have an opportunity to save on a new robot vacuum, Amazon has a ton of discounts on Roomba's best-selling models right now that match the unbeatable savings. The cult-favorite Roombas are known for being a splurge, but you won't break the bank with Amazon. The retailer has these robot vacuums on sale up to 50% off.
LG C2 OLED TV drops to lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday
The C2 OLED is an astonishingly good-looking TV, and right now you can get a 42-inch C2 for just $997...
One of the best Dyson vacuums we've ever tried is 32% off at Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale
Don't sleep on the Dyson V8. The stick vacuum is one of the best Dyson vacuums we've tried, and right now it's $160 off at Wayfair's Way Day sale ahead of Black Friday.
Have Spare Change Lying Around? These Coins Can Earn You Big Bucks
If you come across an old jar of pocket change while decluttering your house, take a close look before you head to your local Coinstar kiosk. There might be some hidden gems that look just like the rest at a glance, but are actually worth more than the money in your wallet — or, if you’re really lucky, your retirement account.
Apple AirPods And AirPod Pros Are On Sale At Target And Walmart
These Apple AirPods have thousands of 5-star reviews — and right now, they’re 30% off.
Phone Arena
Early Best Buy Black Friday 2022: awesome deals live on phones and tablets
Black Friday came early this year – a month early to be exact – for Best Buy fans. The online retailer has jumped the gun and started a huge deals extravaganza on pretty much every product category available. The sales started yesterday, and the deals are going to continue today as well. You don't want to wait another month to get the best offers? You're in luck!
CBS News
Surprise! Another retailer is holding a massive early Black Friday sale today on kitchen appliances, furniture and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday 2022 won't be here for another month, but retailers have already begun offering early Black Friday deals. The...
