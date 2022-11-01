"'CHRISTMAS WITH ‘THE KING’ – A Tribute to Elvis with Michael Carter” Returns to The Colonial Center on Sunday, November 20, at 2:30 p.m.

Read full article on original website
lakegastongazette-observer.com
Ladies of the Lake Present 17th Annual Holiday Home Tour
The Ladies of the Lake are hosting their 2022 Holiday Home Tour on Saturday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event, which is in its 17th year, is a ticketed tour of six amazing homes surrounding Lake Gaston. The event is held rain or shine and is nonrefundable.
warrenrecord.com
WCHS Class of 1982 celebrates 40th Reunion
Warren County High School’s first graduating class, the Class of 1982, celebrated its 40th reunion Oct. 14-15. Classmates traveled from as far as New York, New Jersey, Iowa and Oklahoma to attend festivities, which began on Friday with a special recognition of the class at the Courthouse Square. Dr....
thenewsprogress.com
South Boston, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
thenewsprogress.com
Back in the Winners’ Circle
It certainly was a fun evening in Baskerville last Friday as the young Mecklenburg County varsity football team get back into the winner’s circle with a convincing 42-0 shutout victory over visiting John Marshall HS on Youth Night. It was the senior leaders for the Phoenix who set the...
thenewsprogress.com
Baby Phoenix Roll to First Home Win
The Mecklenburg County High School junior varsity football team captured its home opener by …
thenewsprogress.com
Mecklenburg Middle FFA Recognized at National FFA Convention
Mecklenburg Middle FFA Recognized at National FFA Convention. Indianapolis, Indiana is a long way from Baskerville, Virginia but with the help from Nation…
warrenrecord.com
Wright honored for 56 years of service
NAPA Auto Parts-Walker Auto and Truck recently honored JD Wright, store manager of the Macon Street, Warrenton, location, for 56 years of service. Technically, he has worked there for 56 years and four months, but Wright really doesn’t count the months, or years for that matter. “I enjoy what...
The father killed on I-95 was 'one of the good ones'
Brent Szarzynski, 36, of Chesterfield County, was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on I-95 in Richmond, Va.
heraldadvocate.com
Road Junkie heads to Virginia for a few days
It has been a long time since I wrote a Road Junkie. Between work and high gas prices, I have been staying close to home. At the beginning of this month, I left Marlboro County for a four-day trip to Henrico, NC. It was a peaceful drive that started on...
thenewsprogress.com
Registration opens for CO.STARTERS Business Bootcamp
SOUTH BOSTON – RISE Collaborative has opened registration for the Winter 2023 CO.STARTERS Business Bootcamp. The entrepreneur training program is a free, eight-week course designed to help area entrepreneurs and new business owners launch and grow their companies. Participants who complete the course will gain access to mentors, resources, and knowledge to start or scale a business. They will also be eligible for the Southern Virginia Business Pitch Competition planned for March 2023.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Men’s Health Breakfast informs crowd on often-avoided issues
As day broke in Alberta on Saturday, Oct. 1 men from across the county gathered at Southside Virginia Community College for a Men’s Health Breakfast hosted by Brunswick Health Ambassadors (BHA) and Central Virginia Health Services (CVHS). This was the second men’s health event that BHA and CVHS sponsored in 2022 for the residents of Brunswick County. With the memory of Hurricane Ian’s remnants as fresh for some as an overnight power outage, men were encouraged to weather or avoid storms related to their personal health.
thenewsprogress.com
Phoenix Shutout John Marshall, 42-0
It was a great night for the Mecklenburg County High School varsity football team on Friday …
thenewsprogress.com
Election Day Tuesday; Early in-person voting ends November 5
This year’s ballot will consist of a Congressional Election between incumbent Bob Good (R) and newcomer Josh Throneburg (D); a special election for District 6 School Board in which voters must write-in a candidate as no one qualified; and town elections. Representative Bob Good grew up in Lynchburg, Virginia...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia Storage Auction brings travelers from afar
One-by-one, people signed up to bid at the recent auction at Emporia Storage. They came from near and far, seeking to hit the jackpot with a winning bid on a storage shed filled with treasures. Glenn Wheeler, a Dinwiddie thrift store owner, has seen both sides of the coin. “Sometimes...
northwestmoinfo.com
Virginia Man Arrested Early Thursday On Multiple Driving Charges
A Virginia man was arrested early this (Thursday) morning in Andrew County on multiple driving charges. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 53-year-old Petersburg, Virginia resident Donnie L. Harrington on charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated via drugs, driving while suspended, and failing to drive within the right lane with two or more lanes in the same direction.
thenewsprogress.com
Mecklenburg County tourism revenue reaches an all time high of 100.7 million
RICHMOND – Earlier this month, Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) announced that travelers to Virginia spent $69 million a day in 2021, up from $48 million in 2020. Virginia’s tourism revenues also reached $25.2 billion in 2021, marking an 87% recovery to pre-pandemic spending in 2019. This spending supported 185,000 jobs, $7.1 billion in salaries and wages, and $1.8 billion in state and local taxes. 80 of Virginia’s 133 localities fully recovered to 2019 levels of spending and many grew even further. Specifically, Coastal Virginia, Shenandoah Valley, and the Blue Ridge Highlands regions contributed most significantly to the overall recovery in the Commonwealth.
Company commits $17.5 million to make Mecklenburg hemp manufacturing center
Forty-five new jobs are coming to Mecklenburg County after Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Wednesday that a company that produces fibers for the textile industry and processes hemp and other agricultural products will be making its home at the former Kinderton Distribution Center building.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia's Sadler to run for state senate in 2023
Former NASCAR star and FOX Sports analyst businessman Hermie Sadler announced Wednesday morning on WPTM radio he is running for Virginia's state senate in the Commonwealth's new 17th District in 2023. Emporia and Greensville County are part of the newly created District. The lifelong Emporia resident made news in July...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Sadler team lawsuit against Virginia rescheduled for December 5 in Emporia
Nearly a year has passed since Circuit Court Judge Louis Lerner’s Dec. 6 ruling halting the Commonwealth’s ban on skill games signed into law by former Virginia governor Ralph Northam. A Nov. 2 court date to resolve the issue has been postponed until Dec. 5, so the judge can hear more briefings from both sides of the case.
