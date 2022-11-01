"'CHRISTMAS WITH ‘THE KING’ – A Tribute to Elvis with Michael Carter” Returns to The Colonial Center on Sunday, November 20, at 2:30 p.m.

As day broke in Alberta on Saturday, Oct. 1 men from across the county gathered at Southside Virginia Community College for a Men’s Health Breakfast hosted by Brunswick Health Ambassadors (BHA) and Central Virginia Health Services (CVHS). This was the second men’s health event that BHA and CVHS sponsored in 2022 for the residents of Brunswick County. With the memory of Hurricane Ian’s remnants as fresh for some as an overnight power outage, men were encouraged to weather or avoid storms related to their personal health.

