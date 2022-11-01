Read full article on original website
Sharon Broadnax
3d ago
Someone should have been watching over the little boy. Prayers and condolences to the family and friends. God has gained a sweet little angel. Fly high little one and sleep with the heavenly angels.
thesource.com
Davido’s Three-Year-Old Son Dead After Drowning in Swimming Pool
Afrobeats star Davido is mourning the loss of his son, Ifeanyi. According to The Guardian, the Lagos State Police command has confirmed the death of the three-year-old boy, who Davido parented with his partner Chioma Rowland. Ifeanyi drowned in a pool at Davido’s house in Banana Island, Lagos State. The...
BBC
The cold-hearted woman who killed, decapitated and dumped her friend
What would make a woman kill her friend, decapitate her, put her into a suitcase, keep her body for two weeks and then dump her in woodland 200 miles away?. For Jemma Mitchell, the answer was simple. Greed. "Mitchell is a ruthless killer. The motivation was money. The cold facts...
So Sad: Lagos Police Confirm The Death Of Davido’s 3-Year-Old Son Ifeanyi
Following multiple reports on Monday that Davido's son drowned in a pool, the tragic news has sadly been confirmed.
Rapper who filmed Holby City actor John Michie's daughter while she died of overdose is banned from driving after refusing to give blood sample to police
A rapper cleared of killing his Holby City star girlfriend, who fatally overdosed at a music festival, has been banned from the roads after refusing to give a blood sample to police. Ceon Broughton, 33 - who performs as CeonRPG - was released from an eight-and-a-half-year prison sentence when the...
BBC
Davido son death: Tributes pour in over death of Davido and Chioma son
Nigerian politicians don join dia kontri pipo enta social media to tok sorry give Davido and Chioma afta dem loose dia pikin Ifeanyi for Monday evening, 31 October. Reports say Ifeanyi drown for swimming pool wey dey im papa house for Banana Island part of Lagos state. Di parents of...
We’re twins who were strangled to death four months before we were born – and have chilling ‘proof’ of our past life
TWIN boys who claimed to be reincarnated vividly described how their former selves were strangled by a mob and thrown down a well. Ramoo and Rajoo were born four months after the murders - with birthmarks on their bodies allegedly showing wounds from where they were held down by the killers.
Man given six months to live after hairdresser pressured him to get dodgy mole checked out
When Nicholas Smithson first noticed the black mole growing on the back of his neck in late 2021, he was told by his GP that he had nothing to worry about. Even after it grew to the size of a pea and started to scab, two different doctors assured him that it was harmless. That's why, as far as the Queensland native was concerned, he had nothing to worry about.
Serving police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a girl under 13 and wiping his phone in bid to cover his tracks as judge warns him he faces years in jail
A serving police officer has been convicted of raping a girl aged under 13 before wiping his phone in a bid to cover his tracks - as a judge warned him he now faces years in prison. James Ford, who has served just under two years' service in Hertfordshire Constabulary,...
NBC Miami
‘Devastated': Mom Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Bullied, Attacked at Margate Middle School
An 11-year-old girl is afraid to go back to her Broward County school after he mother said weeks of bullying by other students turned violent. Valentina was a new student at Margate Middle School this year after having recently moved to the United States from Bolivia. Her mother, Sesilia Bacaribera, said her daughter is still learning English and started getting bullied from day one at the school.
Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion
Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
musictimes.com
Video of Takeoff Bleeding Out After Getting Shot Goes Viral; Leaves Fans Enraged
A video of rapper Takeoff after he was shot and killed has since gone viral. On Tuesday, reports about Takeoff's tragic death shocked the public as the rapper became the latest victim of gun violence. The Houston police responded to a call regarding a shooting in downtown Houston, and it eventually confirmed that one person was found dead while the two other victims were rushed to a hospital.
Police Investigating Whether ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Willie Spence Crashed Into Tractor Trailer While Singing For Fans On Social Media
American Idol runner-up Willie Spence has passed away from injuries sustained in a fatal car accident, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 23-year-old singer succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, after being involved in a car accident while in Marion County in East Tennessee. Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident, following a social media post made by Spence which showed him filming in the car before the incident. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the singer’s Jeep Cherokee exited the roadway and struck the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 around 4 PM...
'My wife isn't deceased, she's in the front room!' Couple were left without money for weeks after their bank told them they were both DEAD
A husband and wife were left without access to any money for weeks after both being told by their bank that the other was dead. Ben Gibson, 63, was 'furious' after being told that his 65-year-old wife Gill was dead when he called the bank up about a card problem.
Influencer slammed for begging people to help after she ‘accidentally’ buys £88k sofa
YOU might accidentally order a large drink instead of a small when you grab a takeaway, or buy the wrong size dress without realising. But for most of us accidentally splashing out on a £88k sofa is out of the question. TikTok star Quenlin “Queen” Blackwell claims she did...
hotnewhiphop.com
Davido’s 3-Year-Old Son Dies In Family Pool
Davido’s domestic workers are being questioned by police after the death of his 3-year-old son. Nigerian artist Davido‘s 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi, has drowned in the family swimming pool. Eight domestic workers who were on duty at the time are being questioned by police regarding the incident. Lagos police...
Horror as 15-year-old boy collapses and dies in Browns restaurant while out with his family and friends
A 15-year-old boy collapsed and died at the popular Browns restaurant in Liverpool city centre. Emergency services rushed to the scene in the Liverpool ONE complex yesterday afternoon (Saturday 22 October) after reports a teenager had collapsed while out with family and friends. Members of the public and staff at...
‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women
Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
Quinton Simon ‘drowned in tub while mom was high on drugs,’ grandma claimed in shocking call to missing toddler’s dad
QUINTON Simon’s grandmother said she believed that the 11-month-old toddler drowned in the bathtub after his mother and boyfriend got high and left him there. Billie Jo Howell reportedly made the claim in an 11-minute phone call with the missing child’s father Henry ‘Bubba’ Moss. According...
Takeoff shooting - live: Drake and James Corden pay tribute to Migos rapper as Houston police issue statement
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, his representatives have confirmed.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide, but Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.Ahead of the incident, Takeoff posted a picture of himself to his...
Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?
Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
