Read full article on original website
Related
WOWK
42% of West Virginia households struggle with utility bills: Where to get help
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – As the weather gets colder and inflation gets higher, more West Virginians are struggling with their utility bills. According to a recent study by Lending Tree, in the last 12 months, 42% of households in West Virginia have given up other necessities like food and medicine in order to pay their energy bill. The study also reported that more than 30% of West Virginians were unable to pay part of their energy bill in the past year—the highest rate in the country.
WOWK
New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan. Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers here by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races.
WOWK
Democrat tells Georgians that GOP’s Raffensperger is no hero
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The Democrat running to be Georgia’s top elections official says a closer look at incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger’s record will reveal he’s no hero for refusing to do the bidding of former President Donald Trump. “There seems to be this idea that...
WOWK
Some voters cast wrong ballots in split Nashville district
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Election officials said Tuesday that some Tennessee voters have cast ballots in the wrong congressional district in Nashville — a city that Republican lawmakers carved three ways during redistricting in hopes of flipping a Democratic seat. At least one precinct has been affected, which...
WOWK
Ohio sues Dollar General
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s top lawyer said his office has filed a lawsuit against Dollar General, accusing the retailer of using deceptive pricing practices. According to Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s office, 12 complaints were made to his office between March 2021 and August 2022 for deceptive pricing at Dollar General stores in Cuyahoga, Franklin, Highland, Lucas, Madison, Richland, Summit, and Trumbull counties.
WOWK
Train derailment, acid leak prompt evacuations in Louisiana
PAULINA, La. (AP) — The derailment of six train cars and a subsequent acid leak prompted road closures and evacuations Wednesday in a Louisiana community, officials said. No injuries were reported in the derailment in the community of Paulina in St. James Parish, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of New Orleans. St. James officials said about 200 homes were evacuated. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the derailment.
WOWK
Judge OKs lawsuit against Angels over Tyler Skaggs death
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — A California judge is allowing a lawsuit to proceed against the Los Angeles Angels over the drug-related death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Orange County Superior Court Judge Glenn Salter on Monday rejected the team’s motion to dismiss and set the start of a 20-day jury trial for Oct. 2, 2023.
Comments / 0