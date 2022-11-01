Read full article on original website
Great Bend playoff football game time change
Due to anticipated inclement weather, the kickoff time for the Great Bend High School playoff football game at Salina Central has been moved up to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Coverage will begin at 5:30 p.m. on 104.3 FM.
The 281 gridiron clash brings Russell & Hoisington communities together
The two high schools are separated by less than 30 miles, but when Russell High School travels to Hoisington Friday, it will be the first meeting between the schools in the football playoffs. The two communities will converge at Elton Brown Field Friday for the second round of the Class...
🎧LISTEN Live: Great Bend 🏈 at Salina Central
The Great Bend High School football team will travel to Salina Central for a 2nd round (Regionals) game in the Class 5A playoffs. You can follow the action by listening on 104.3 FM, online at greatbendpost.com or the B104.3 mobile app. The pregame show starts at 5:30 p.m. with kickoff...
Thursday Sports Headlines and scores presented by Barton Community College
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous ballpark as the Astros blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each. The only previous no-hitter in the World Series was a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956. Javier and three relievers weren’t perfect, but they were close. Plus, they’d done this before: Javier, the starter in a combined no-hitter against the New York Yankees in June, was pulled with a no-hitter in progress after six innings and 97 pitches this time.
